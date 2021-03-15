Clear

Buckingham Palace hires external law firm to investigate bullying claims against Meghan

Buckingham Palace has hired an exter...

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 8:09 PM
Posted By: CNN

Buckingham Palace has hired an external law firm to investigate claims that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, bullied royal staff, CNN understands.

The Palace initially said it would investigate after a British media report earlier this month cited unnamed royal aides as saying a complaint had been made against Meghan in 2018.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said on Monday: "Our commitment to look into the circumstances around allegations from former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is being taken forward but we will not be providing a public commentary on it."

CNN was not told which firm would be investigating the claims. The move comes as the Palace faces a crisis over the allegations made by Prince Harry and Meghan in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan did not comment on Monday, but a spokesperson for the couple previously dismissed bullying accusations reported by The Times newspaper as "defamatory."

"Let's just call this what it is -- a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation," the Sussexes' spokesperson said. "We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet."

The Palace's aggressive plan to probe the report contrasts starkly with its approach towards Meghan's allegation of racism against a senior royal, which the family said it would keep in-house.

Contrasting approaches from the Palace

The war of words between the two camps erupted shortly before the airing of Meghan and Harry's discussion with Winfrey, in which the couple lifted the lid on the difficulties of their lives as royals and made a series of damning allegations against the family.

Most strikingly, Meghan said that there were "concerns and conversations" about the skin color of their baby, Archie, and "what that would mean." Buckingham Palace later said the allegation of racism was "concerning" but that it would "be addressed by the family privately."

It has taken a different approach with the claims that Meghan bullied royal staff, which emerged in an article in The Times. Critics of the Palace are also likely to point out that they have launched no such independent inquiry into the relationship between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, the late disgraced financier and convicted pedophile.

But those allegations differ in that they relate to senior royals rather than staff, whose complaints are more likely to fall under the remit of human resources. The hiring of an outside firm comes after the Palace said their "HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article."

"Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned," it said in its earlier statement.

During their interview with Winfrey, Harry and Meghan said they complained several times to the Palace that their mental health was suffering, but were dismissed. Meghan revealed that at one point she contemplated suicide, claims that have reverberated throughout Britain's media and put the royals under scrutiny.

The only senior royal to face questions on the interview so far has been Prince William, who told a reporter last week that the royals are "very much not a racist family."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 503673

Reported Deaths: 10327
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson727401425
Mobile36717753
Madison32922479
Tuscaloosa24560431
Montgomery23013537
Shelby22519226
Baldwin20103294
Lee15147163
Calhoun14064301
Morgan13877258
Etowah13496335
Marshall11514217
Houston10200267
Elmore9644196
Limestone9486142
St. Clair9133230
Cullman9068184
Lauderdale8692216
DeKalb8580178
Talladega7715167
Walker6689268
Jackson6578105
Autauga642695
Blount6291129
Colbert6035125
Coffee5290105
Dale4702108
Russell413534
Franklin404882
Covington4015108
Chilton3957106
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3670143
Clarke346456
Chambers3442112
Dallas3442144
Pike294974
Marion294898
Lawrence287292
Winston260469
Bibb248158
Marengo247058
Geneva241871
Pickens227257
Barbour218453
Hale213672
Butler204166
Fayette203358
Henry184442
Cherokee178842
Randolph167741
Monroe167639
Washington158338
Macon148945
Crenshaw148455
Clay146954
Cleburne141241
Lamar135233
Lowndes134252
Wilcox124626
Bullock118539
Conecuh107625
Perry107127
Sumter101631
Coosa91224
Greene88732
Choctaw57523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 789652

Reported Deaths: 11639
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby885051528
Davidson82932883
Knox46940594
Hamilton41129464
Rutherford39274393
Williamson25735207
Sumner21786325
Montgomery17695213
Out of TN17451103
Wilson16880212
Unassigned15998128
Sullivan14762276
Blount14334186
Bradley13318142
Washington12955234
Maury12358162
Sevier12332166
Putnam10748171
Madison10200234
Robertson9099123
Anderson8196159
Hamblen8148169
Greene7356148
Tipton7013104
Coffee6502115
Dickson6355107
Gibson6218141
Cumberland6191123
Carter6033155
McMinn602093
Roane598996
Bedford5909122
Loudon579167
Jefferson5787120
Lawrence560384
Monroe544092
Warren535578
Hawkins5353100
Dyer5269102
Franklin481985
Fayette471975
Obion438395
Rhea419073
Lincoln418662
Cocke411896
Cheatham402046
Marshall395257
Campbell389559
Weakley382660
Giles378097
Henderson363374
Carroll350581
White342067
Hardeman340565
Macon339474
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310444
Henry303475
Marion299145
Scott291044
Wayne289630
Claiborne289471
Overton288458
McNairy270453
Hickman270142
DeKalb268751
Haywood265860
Smith260136
Grainger246946
Trousdale241422
Morgan233638
Fentress231244
Johnson218338
Chester204348
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197749
Unicoi182947
Polk182224
Cannon180331
Union176334
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie159126
Humphreys157721
Decatur154337
Benton152539
Lewis148325
Meigs127823
Jackson126034
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104633
Perry104428
Moore95017
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events