Clear

Are you eligible for the FCC's emergency internet discount program? Here's how to find out

More help is coming soon for the millions of Americans...

Posted: Mar 10, 2021 2:23 PM
Posted By: CNN

More help is coming soon for the millions of Americans struggling to afford high-speed internet at home, which has become essential for school, work and many other areas of life during the pandemic.

Congress' December Covid-19 relief bill included $3.2 billion to help low-income Americans pay for broadband service, as the country continues its push toward recovery from the health and economic crisis. Last week, the Federal Communications Commission officially established the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which will make use of those funds.

The program will provide discounts of up to $50 a month, or $75 on Tribal lands, for broadband service for low-income households. It also includes a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet purchased from certain providers, which are yet to be named but are likely to include major wireless network operators, among others.

In an April Pew Research survey of American parents with children attending school remotely, 36% of low-income respondents said it was somewhat likely their children wouldn't be able to finish schoolwork because they lacked an internet connection at home. In the same survey, 43% of lower-income parents said it is very or somewhat likely their children will have to do schoolwork on their cellphones.

While experts say long-term solutions will still be needed to fully close the digital divide, the Emergency Broadband Benefit program could make major inroads in the coming months, a crucial time for economic recovery.

"This is a program that will help those at risk of digital disconnection," FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement last month. "It will help those lingering outside the library with a laptop just to get a wireless signal for remote learning. It will help those who worry about choosing between paying a broadband bill and paying rent or buying groceries. This is good stuff."

Registration for consumers are expected to begin next month. Here's how to know if you're eligible.

Who's eligible?

Households with at least one member who qualifies for the FCC's existing communications support program, Lifeline, will be eligible for the emergency benefit. Lifeline serves low-income Americans, including those on Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Households whose children receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or school breakfast program during the current or prior school year will also be eligible, as will federal Pell Grant recipients.

Households that suffered a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020, will be eligible if their total household income for last year fell below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers. The FCC will also provide the benefit to households that meet eligibility criteria for another low-income or Covid-19 discount program from a participating provider.

How will it work?

The FCC is still nailing down final details of the program, including participating providers and an exact start date. But it has shared some information on how it will work.

The commission says that many types of broadband operators can qualify to provide service in this program, regardless of whether they participate in the existing Lifeline program. That could open the door for more internet companies nationwide to participate in the emergency benefit program.

Participating providers will be reimbursed through the program for delivering broadband services or devices to low-income households. The FCC is in the process of establishing the systems needed for providers to participate.

Once enrollment begins, eligible households can register for the program directly with participating broadband providers or with the Universal Service Administrative Company, a non-profit designated by the FCC to administer funding for broadband connectivity.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 74°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Fort Payne
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 500616

Reported Deaths: 10186
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson721701407
Mobile36473743
Madison32754474
Tuscaloosa24485423
Montgomery22860525
Shelby22337220
Baldwin19962290
Lee15087161
Calhoun13977296
Morgan13813256
Etowah13435327
Marshall11465215
Houston10155264
Elmore9557191
Limestone9454140
St. Clair9072228
Cullman9025183
Lauderdale8636214
DeKalb8518176
Talladega7658167
Walker6625264
Jackson6558104
Autauga637192
Blount6255128
Colbert6014122
Coffee5273104
Dale4689107
Russell409534
Franklin401380
Covington3999108
Chilton3928104
Escambia380173
Tallapoosa3645143
Clarke344753
Chambers3435112
Dallas3427142
Pike293273
Marion290996
Lawrence286588
Winston259268
Bibb246658
Marengo245458
Geneva240970
Pickens226757
Barbour214751
Hale213070
Fayette203058
Butler202066
Henry183741
Cherokee178441
Monroe166939
Randolph165541
Washington157236
Macon148145
Crenshaw147455
Clay146454
Cleburne140341
Lamar134033
Lowndes133751
Wilcox123226
Bullock117738
Conecuh107224
Perry106527
Sumter100932
Coosa90524
Greene89032
Choctaw56123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 785242

Reported Deaths: 11588
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby881671519
Davidson82477881
Knox46676590
Hamilton40888464
Rutherford38972391
Williamson25588204
Sumner21638323
Montgomery17591213
Out of TN1729199
Wilson16732212
Unassigned15907127
Sullivan14559275
Blount14247185
Bradley13165141
Washington12890234
Maury12301162
Sevier12218165
Putnam10685170
Madison10161232
Robertson9067122
Anderson8140159
Hamblen8111167
Greene7330147
Tipton6995104
Coffee6466115
Dickson6323107
Gibson6210141
Cumberland6151123
Carter6015155
McMinn598693
Roane596296
Bedford5866121
Loudon576766
Jefferson5741119
Lawrence558784
Monroe541592
Warren533878
Hawkins530298
Dyer5255102
Franklin479285
Fayette470074
Obion437495
Lincoln417462
Rhea417273
Cocke406496
Cheatham399345
Marshall394057
Campbell385159
Weakley380860
Giles376797
Henderson362774
Carroll349681
White340767
Hardeman339865
Macon338973
Hardin332864
Lauderdale310143
Henry302175
Marion297345
Scott289944
Wayne289030
Overton287558
Claiborne286771
McNairy269453
Hickman268542
DeKalb267751
Haywood265260
Smith258936
Grainger245346
Trousdale240422
Morgan232138
Fentress230444
Johnson217538
Chester203248
Bledsoe201910
Crockett197447
Unicoi182447
Polk180722
Cannon179531
Union174934
Grundy171130
Lake167926
Sequatchie158326
Humphreys156521
Decatur154537
Benton151439
Lewis147825
Meigs127623
Jackson125835
Stewart125025
Clay107231
Houston103832
Perry103728
Moore94717
Van Buren80020
Pickett74823
Hancock50112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events