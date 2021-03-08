Clear

The Firm: Britain's royal 'institution' explained

Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with Prince Harry...

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 11:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has caused shockwaves, with the couple accusing the royal "institution" of failing to protect them when they needed it most.

But what is this institution, and how does it operate?

Sometimes referred to as "the Firm," the monarchy works like a public body or government department, albeit one that is completely independent.

At its head is the Queen, and below her comes a strict hierarchy based on the line of succession. At present that runs down from Prince Charles to Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; his children George, Charlotte and Louis; and then Prince Harry.

There are also thousands of people working behind the scenes to keep the royal household running smoothly. These employees are spread over five main departments, including the Private Secretary's Office, which oversees constitutional matters, and the Privy Purse and Treasurer's Office, which looks after finance, human resources and IT.

During the interview, Meghan herself drew a line between the members of the royal family and the household staff.

"So, there's the family, and then there's the people that are running the institution," she told Oprah. "Those are two separate things. And it's important to be able to compartmentalize that, because the Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me."

In one instance, Meghan said, she appealed to a senior staff member and the palace's human resource department for support with her mental health. She was told that as a member of the royal family, rather than a paid employee of the institution, she wasn't eligible for the department's help.

While the senior royals aren't on the household payroll, the Queen leans on them to represent her because she can't do everything herself. In return, they can access public funds known as the sovereign grant, which is paid to the monarch for his or her role as head of state and head of nation.

Prior to their decision to "step down" the Sussexes were part of this group, but due to the hierarchy their role was essentially to support the Cambridges.

The hierarchy also meant their household office was smaller than that of the Cambridges or Prince Charles, offering less support.

But receiving any money from the sovereign grant means the royals have to be publicly accountable for public funds and can't make money from their name.

They have to remain politically and commercially independent, avoiding any conflict of interest.

Taking a royal position means there are compromises on personal freedom, as members of the family represent the crown, not just themselves.

In a bid to enjoy greater freedom, Harry and Meghan wanted to become minor royals, who have no access to taxpayers' money -- but their plans raised serious issues.

The couple had a parallel, independent office in the US, where the palace had no oversight over the projects they were working on. This created tension with the "institution" referred to by the pair, who ultimately decided to end their royal duties entirely.

CNN will soon launch Royal News, a weekly newsletter bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what's happening behind palace walls. Sign up here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 64°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 65°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 64°
Fort Payne
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 499819

Reported Deaths: 10148
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson720331403
Mobile36423741
Madison32708469
Tuscaloosa24457422
Montgomery22805523
Shelby22276219
Baldwin19935289
Lee15083161
Calhoun13963296
Morgan13801255
Etowah13419327
Marshall11460215
Houston10130264
Elmore9515190
Limestone9440139
St. Clair9057228
Cullman9000183
Lauderdale8630214
DeKalb8509175
Talladega7647165
Walker6601260
Jackson6552104
Autauga634792
Blount6256128
Colbert6010121
Coffee5261104
Dale4685107
Russell408134
Franklin400879
Covington3999107
Chilton3922104
Escambia379573
Tallapoosa3637143
Clarke344553
Chambers3434111
Dallas3428142
Pike293173
Marion288996
Lawrence286287
Winston258668
Bibb246558
Marengo245357
Geneva240670
Pickens226357
Barbour213951
Hale212969
Fayette202857
Butler201666
Henry183741
Cherokee178240
Monroe166739
Randolph165441
Washington157136
Macon147845
Crenshaw146955
Clay146254
Cleburne140341
Lamar133933
Lowndes133151
Wilcox123125
Bullock117736
Conecuh107224
Perry106427
Sumter101032
Coosa90324
Greene88932
Choctaw56123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 783484

Reported Deaths: 11547
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby880221518
Davidson82248874
Knox46569589
Hamilton40761463
Rutherford38847388
Williamson25536204
Sumner21597320
Montgomery17563213
Out of TN1726097
Wilson16662211
Unassigned15872126
Sullivan14527275
Blount14213185
Bradley13111141
Washington12856234
Maury12284162
Sevier12182165
Putnam10671170
Madison10143232
Robertson9043121
Anderson8113158
Hamblen8097166
Greene7317145
Tipton6986103
Coffee6442115
Dickson6303106
Gibson6204141
Cumberland6141123
Carter6004155
McMinn597593
Roane595096
Bedford5848120
Loudon574566
Jefferson5729119
Lawrence558283
Monroe540691
Warren533777
Hawkins530298
Dyer5250101
Franklin477185
Fayette469373
Obion437195
Lincoln416762
Rhea416373
Cocke404696
Cheatham398744
Marshall393157
Campbell383759
Weakley380060
Giles375997
Henderson362674
Carroll349481
White340366
Hardeman339465
Macon337973
Hardin332463
Lauderdale310043
Henry301875
Marion296345
Scott289144
Wayne288830
Overton286758
Claiborne285369
McNairy269353
Hickman267941
DeKalb267651
Haywood265260
Smith258336
Grainger245246
Trousdale240122
Morgan231438
Fentress230344
Johnson217538
Chester202748
Bledsoe201410
Crockett197447
Unicoi182247
Polk179822
Cannon178930
Union174234
Grundy170530
Lake167926
Sequatchie157727
Humphreys155821
Decatur154437
Benton151339
Lewis147625
Meigs127023
Jackson125734
Stewart124825
Clay107231
Houston103932
Perry103628
Moore94716
Van Buren79820
Pickett74823
Hancock50012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events