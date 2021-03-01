Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama to receive 40,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine this week Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list

The Golden Globe Awards were presented Sunday night.A full list of nominees follows below, with winners indicated in bold.TELEVISION...

Posted: Mar 1, 2021 11:34 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Golden Globe Awards were presented Sunday night.

A full list of nominees follows below, with winners indicated in bold.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"

Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudekis - "Ted Lasso" - *WINNER

Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning - "The Great"

Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"- WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor - "The Crown" - WINNER*

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"

Al Pacino - "Hunters"

Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Olivia Colman - "The Crown"

Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"

Emma Corrin - "The Crown" - WINNER*

Laura Linney - "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"

Hugh Grant - "The Undoing"

Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True" - WINNER*

Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Normal People"

Shira Haas - "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman - "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit" - WINNER*

Best Television Series Drama

"The Crown" - WINNER*

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Normal People"

"The Queen's Gambit" - WINNER*

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"

Julia Garner - "Ozark"

Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"

Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"

Gillian Anderson - "The Crown" - *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega - "Small Axe" - WINNER*

Brendan Gleeson - "The Comey Rule"

Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Jim Parsons - "Hollywood"

Donald Sutherland - "The Undoing"

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"Schitt's Creek" - WINNER*

"The Great"

"Ted Lasso"

FILM

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - WINNER*

"Hamilton"

"Music"

"Palm Springs"

"The Prom"

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

"The Father"

"Mank"

"Nomadland" - WINNER*

"Promising Young Woman"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

"Another Round," Denmark

"La Llorona," Guatamala/France

"The Life Ahead," Italy

"Minari," USA - WINNER*

"Two of Us," France/USA

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Jack Fincher - "Mank"

Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - WINNER*

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - "The Father"

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"IO SI (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead" - WINNER*

"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"

"Tigers & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah" - WINNER*

Jared Leto - "The Little Things"

Bill Murray - "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom, Jr. - "One Night in Miami"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman - "The Father"

Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian" - WINNER*

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Helena Zengel - "News of the World"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - WINNER*

James Corden - "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"

Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

"The Croods: A New Age"

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"Soul" - WINNER*

"Wolfwalkers"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Chadwick Boseman, - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" - WINNER*

Riz Ahmed - "The Sound of Metal"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" - WINNER*

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson - "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"

Rosamund Pike - "I Care A Lot" - WINNER*

Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - WINNER*

James Corden - "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"

Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"

Best Director -- Motion Picture

David Fincher - "Mank"

Regina King - "One Night in Miami"

Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland" - WINNER*

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Best Original Score

"The Midnight Sky"

"Tenet"

"News of the World"

"Mank"

"Soul" - WINNER*

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 493252

Reported Deaths: 9929
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson709861374
Mobile36108725
Madison32405455
Tuscaloosa24110410
Montgomery22565500
Shelby21929215
Baldwin19732283
Lee14961153
Morgan13659251
Calhoun13275286
Etowah13176319
Marshall11261209
Houston10086261
Elmore9376185
Limestone9359134
Cullman8891181
St. Clair8822223
Lauderdale8603211
DeKalb8446175
Talladega7517163
Walker6518255
Jackson6492102
Autauga626491
Blount6097127
Colbert6001118
Coffee5245102
Dale4640107
Russell404730
Franklin399177
Covington3957106
Chilton3870100
Escambia377472
Tallapoosa3585142
Clarke343650
Chambers3410110
Dallas3403141
Pike293372
Lawrence282984
Marion281895
Winston246767
Bibb245060
Geneva239670
Marengo235855
Pickens224654
Barbour211551
Hale209768
Fayette200256
Butler196166
Henry182441
Cherokee177038
Monroe166139
Randolph163640
Washington156535
Clay144354
Crenshaw144354
Macon142043
Cleburne137739
Lamar132833
Lowndes131051
Wilcox121825
Bullock116936
Conecuh106724
Perry105527
Sumter98331
Coosa88823
Greene87632
Choctaw55023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 775004

Reported Deaths: 11411
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby872191491
Davidson81420861
Knox45877581
Hamilton40298459
Rutherford38301383
Williamson25238203
Sumner21329315
Montgomery17380212
Out of TN1693194
Wilson16371210
Unassigned15639125
Sullivan14318273
Blount14036181
Bradley12867139
Washington12759234
Maury12203163
Sevier12011163
Putnam10592169
Madison10092229
Robertson8941120
Hamblen8013162
Anderson7971156
Greene7283145
Tipton6945103
Coffee6311114
Dickson6205106
Gibson6187140
Cumberland6102121
Carter5962152
McMinn591791
Roane588896
Bedford5789119
Loudon567965
Jefferson5642118
Lawrence556383
Monroe532290
Warren530975
Hawkins523894
Dyer5234101
Franklin472585
Fayette466171
Obion436694
Rhea414473
Lincoln413362
Cocke397593
Marshall390756
Cheatham390543
Campbell380059
Weakley378659
Giles373296
Henderson361973
Carroll347981
Hardeman338164
White337166
Macon336373
Hardin331163
Lauderdale309742
Henry300675
Marion293644
Wayne287130
Scott286843
Overton284857
Claiborne278967
McNairy267253
Hickman264941
Haywood264860
DeKalb264349
Smith255636
Grainger242446
Trousdale238922
Morgan229637
Fentress229144
Johnson216338
Chester201548
Bledsoe200110
Crockett197147
Unicoi180347
Polk175522
Cannon174529
Union171933
Grundy168330
Lake167826
Sequatchie155327
Decatur153737
Humphreys153221
Benton150739
Lewis146825
Meigs125921
Jackson125034
Stewart123324
Clay106930
Perry103227
Houston102732
Moore94416
Van Buren79520
Pickett74623
Hancock49612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events