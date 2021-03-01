Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list

The Golden Globe Awards were presented Sunday night.
A full list of nominees follows below, with winners indicated in bold.
TELEVISION
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"
Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"
Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudekis - "Ted Lasso" - *WINNER
Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"
Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"
Elle Fanning - "The Great"
Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"- WINNER*
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama
Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
Josh O'Connor - "The Crown" - WINNER*
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"
Al Pacino - "Hunters"
Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama
Olivia Colman - "The Crown"
Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"
Emma Corrin - "The Crown" - WINNER*
Laura Linney - "Ozark"
Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"
Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"
Hugh Grant - "The Undoing"
Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True" - WINNER*
Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America"
Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Normal People"
Shira Haas - "Unorthodox"
Nicole Kidman - "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit" - WINNER*
Best Television Series Drama
"The Crown" - WINNER*
"Lovecraft Country"
"The Mandalorian"
"Ozark"
"Ratched"
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
"Normal People"
"The Queen's Gambit" - WINNER*
"Small Axe"
"The Undoing"
"Unorthodox"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"
Julia Garner - "Ozark"
Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"
Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"
Gillian Anderson - "The Crown" - *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega - "Small Axe" - WINNER*
Brendan Gleeson - "The Comey Rule"
Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
Jim Parsons - "Hollywood"
Donald Sutherland - "The Undoing"
Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
"Emily in Paris"
"The Flight Attendant"
"Schitt's Creek" - WINNER*
"The Great"
"Ted Lasso"
FILM
Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - WINNER*
"Hamilton"
"Music"
"Palm Springs"
"The Prom"
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
"The Father"
"Mank"
"Nomadland" - WINNER*
"Promising Young Woman"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language
"Another Round," Denmark
"La Llorona," Guatamala/France
"The Life Ahead," Italy
"Minari," USA - WINNER*
"Two of Us," France/USA
Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"
Jack Fincher - "Mank"
Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - WINNER*
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - "The Father"
Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"
Best Original Song -- Motion Picture
"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"IO SI (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead" - WINNER*
"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"
"Tigers & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah" - WINNER*
Jared Leto - "The Little Things"
Bill Murray - "On the Rocks"
Leslie Odom, Jr. - "One Night in Miami"
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"
Olivia Colman - "The Father"
Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian" - WINNER*
Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"
Helena Zengel - "News of the World"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - WINNER*
James Corden - "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"
Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"
Best Motion Picture -- Animated
"The Croods: A New Age"
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"Soul" - WINNER*
"Wolfwalkers"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Chadwick Boseman, - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" - WINNER*
Riz Ahmed - "The Sound of Metal"
Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"
Gary Oldman - "Mank"
Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" - WINNER*
Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
Kate Hudson - "Music"
Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"
Rosamund Pike - "I Care A Lot" - WINNER*
Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - WINNER*
James Corden - "The Prom"
Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"
Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"
Best Director -- Motion Picture
David Fincher - "Mank"
Regina King - "One Night in Miami"
Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland" - WINNER*
Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"
Best Original Score
"The Midnight Sky"
"Tenet"
"News of the World"
"Mank"
"Soul" - WINNER*