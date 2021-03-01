Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list

The Golden Globe Awards were presented Sunday night.

A full list of nominees follows below, with winners indicated in bold.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"

Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudekis - "Ted Lasso" - *WINNER

Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning - "The Great"

Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"- WINNER*

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor - "The Crown" - WINNER*

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"

Al Pacino - "Hunters"

Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Olivia Colman - "The Crown"

Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"

Emma Corrin - "The Crown" - WINNER*

Laura Linney - "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"

Hugh Grant - "The Undoing"

Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True" - WINNER*

Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Normal People"

Shira Haas - "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman - "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit" - WINNER*

Best Television Series Drama

"The Crown" - WINNER*

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Normal People"

"The Queen's Gambit" - WINNER*

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"

Julia Garner - "Ozark"

Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"

Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"

Gillian Anderson - "The Crown" - *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega - "Small Axe" - WINNER*

Brendan Gleeson - "The Comey Rule"

Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Jim Parsons - "Hollywood"

Donald Sutherland - "The Undoing"

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"Schitt's Creek" - WINNER*

"The Great"

"Ted Lasso"

FILM

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - WINNER*

"Hamilton"

"Music"

"Palm Springs"

"The Prom"

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

"The Father"

"Mank"

"Nomadland" - WINNER*

"Promising Young Woman"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

"Another Round," Denmark

"La Llorona," Guatamala/France

"The Life Ahead," Italy

"Minari," USA - WINNER*

"Two of Us," France/USA

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Jack Fincher - "Mank"

Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - WINNER*

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - "The Father"

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"IO SI (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead" - WINNER*

"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"

"Tigers & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah" - WINNER*

Jared Leto - "The Little Things"

Bill Murray - "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom, Jr. - "One Night in Miami"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman - "The Father"

Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian" - WINNER*

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Helena Zengel - "News of the World"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - WINNER*

James Corden - "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"

Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

"The Croods: A New Age"

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"Soul" - WINNER*

"Wolfwalkers"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Chadwick Boseman, - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" - WINNER*

Riz Ahmed - "The Sound of Metal"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" - WINNER*

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson - "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"

Rosamund Pike - "I Care A Lot" - WINNER*

Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" - WINNER*

James Corden - "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"

Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"

Best Director -- Motion Picture

David Fincher - "Mank"

Regina King - "One Night in Miami"

Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland" - WINNER*

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Best Original Score

"The Midnight Sky"

"Tenet"

"News of the World"

"Mank"

"Soul" - WINNER*