Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Zillow will now make cash offers for homes based on its 'Zestimates'

Zillow is no longer just an online platform for browsing available homes or for creeping on the value of your neighbor's house. In recent years, the company...

Posted: Feb 25, 2021 8:35 PM
Posted By: CNN

Zillow is no longer just an online platform for browsing available homes or for creeping on the value of your neighbor's house. In recent years, the company has also begun actually buying, fixing up and selling homes itself through a new division called Zillow Offers — a major shift in its business model.

On Thursday, the company announced a new feature aimed at streamlining the process for homeowners considering selling to Zillow.

For certain homes, Zillow's "Zestimate" — the online estimate of the home's value — will now represent an initial cash offer from the company to buy the property. That could mean an even quicker timeline for homeowners looking to close a sale without going through the hassle of a formal listing, or a source of helpful data for would-be sellers who want to know how much money they'll have to buy their next house.

For Zillow, this new feature is just the latest step in transforming itself from a hub for online real estate data to what it's calling "Zillow 2.0," a one-stop-shop for home searching, buying and selling. Zillow also offers connections to nearby real estate agents, as well as home loans.

"This is all about taking those steps toward more of that one-click nirvana," COO Jeremy Wacksman told CNN Business. "(It's about) making the real estate transaction experience more seamless, more easy, more integrated."

Zillow Offers has been around since 2018 and is now available in 25 markets around the country, ranging from Tampa, Florida, to Fort Collins, Colorado. Typically, homeowners in those locations can submit a questionnaire and, in some cases, photos of their homes, and will receive an initial cash offer from Zillow within several days. With the new Zestimate cash offer feature, eligible homeowners can skip past that process.

From there, the transaction works the same as with other Zillow Offers — a Zillow employee inspects the home, provides a list of needed repairs and an adjusted final offer and the homeowner can pick a closing date. Zillow charges sellers a fee of about 7.5% on average.

Zestimate initial cash offers will be available in 23 markets to start. For a growing set of properties in those markets, Zillow has enough data on the home and others like it that it feels confident making the Zestimate its initial cash offer, Wacksman said. For example, if you live in a neighborhood where all of the homes are similar and many have recently been sold, Zillow would have an easier time determining an accurate Zestimate for your home.

The real estate world has sometimes criticized Zestimates and other online home value estimate tools for not representing the true market value of a property. But Zillow says its pricing algorithm is reliable. For homeowners who decline Zillow's cash offer, the difference between Zillow's offer and what they end up selling for is typically less than 1%, Wacksman said.

"Our goal is to make market value offers and get the Zestimate exactly right for what your home is worth," he said. "And then we take on the selling process if you don't want to do all that work yourself."

Zillow's home buying and selling business has grown rapidly since it was launched just over two years ago, but it's not yet profitable. In 2020, the segment brought in $1.7 billion in revenue, but posted a loss of more than $320 million. But Wacksman said the company is more focused on growing the business than turning a profit at this point, trying to scale it to where Zillow can cover fixed costs and grow profit margins on each home and the adjacent services, like mortgages.

"We're still in investment and growth mode," he said. "(Right now), we are attempting to break even on each unit ... we're trying to make market value offers for what it costs us to buy and sell homes."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 490220

Reported Deaths: 9744
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson704661342
Mobile35810721
Madison32203443
Tuscaloosa23961409
Montgomery22417489
Shelby21773211
Baldwin19635272
Lee14883147
Morgan13571248
Etowah13118312
Calhoun13090283
Marshall11212203
Houston10036257
Limestone9321133
Elmore9313179
Cullman8864177
St. Clair8771220
Lauderdale8570210
DeKalb8419173
Talladega7450162
Walker6492249
Jackson6466102
Autauga617285
Blount6072125
Colbert5978118
Coffee5229100
Dale4614106
Russell401431
Franklin397675
Covington3948105
Chilton383196
Escambia376670
Tallapoosa3559139
Clarke342749
Dallas3396140
Chambers3393103
Pike292771
Lawrence281284
Marion280793
Winston245665
Bibb243759
Marengo238554
Geneva238468
Pickens223554
Barbour209550
Hale208464
Fayette199356
Butler195165
Henry182341
Cherokee176338
Monroe165638
Randolph162740
Washington156233
Crenshaw143353
Clay143254
Macon140543
Cleburne136539
Lamar131632
Lowndes130148
Wilcox120825
Bullock116534
Conecuh106523
Perry105327
Sumter98231
Coosa86823
Greene86732
Choctaw54723
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 768946

Reported Deaths: 11266
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby866001472
Davidson80790841
Knox45241571
Hamilton39979454
Rutherford37906375
Williamson25011202
Sumner21166312
Montgomery17207207
Out of TN1667091
Wilson16194209
Unassigned15662125
Sullivan14169273
Blount13929178
Bradley12734138
Washington12671231
Maury12141159
Sevier11889161
Putnam10537168
Madison10049226
Robertson8886118
Hamblen7958161
Anderson7893155
Greene7258144
Tipton6896101
Coffee6264114
Gibson6168140
Dickson6148103
Cumberland6072117
Carter5926152
McMinn586289
Roane581795
Bedford5756117
Loudon563164
Jefferson5580116
Lawrence554681
Warren529875
Monroe526389
Dyer5222101
Hawkins518793
Franklin470684
Fayette463771
Obion435794
Rhea411773
Lincoln410561
Cocke396192
Marshall388354
Cheatham385743
Campbell378158
Weakley377559
Giles371095
Henderson361173
Carroll346881
Hardeman337663
Macon335073
White333965
Hardin329762
Lauderdale309342
Henry298975
Marion290244
Wayne286430
Scott285042
Overton283757
Claiborne273666
McNairy265051
Haywood264359
Hickman262840
DeKalb261548
Smith253336
Grainger240746
Trousdale237922
Morgan228537
Fentress228344
Johnson215038
Chester200647
Bledsoe198210
Crockett196946
Unicoi179347
Cannon173628
Polk173621
Union168930
Lake167326
Grundy166330
Sequatchie153927
Decatur153137
Humphreys151321
Benton149939
Lewis145724
Meigs125421
Jackson124834
Stewart123124
Clay106230
Perry102527
Houston102330
Moore93616
Van Buren79120
Pickett74723
Hancock49312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events