Clear

Talking on the phone for 10 minutes could make you feel less lonely, study says

Talking to someone on the phone for 10 minutes multiple times a week -- if you're in control of the conversation -- can decrease loneliness, a new study reve...

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 1:33 PM
Posted By: CNN

Talking to someone on the phone for 10 minutes multiple times a week -- if you're in control of the conversation -- can decrease loneliness, a new study revealed.

Half of the 240 study participants were selected to receive brief phone calls from volunteers over the course of a month, and they reported feeling 20% less lonely on average, according to the study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Volunteers briefly trained in empathetic communication skills, which involved active listening and asking questions about what their subject was talking about, said lead study author Maninder "Mini" Kahlon, associate professor of population health and executive director of Factor Health at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin.

The study participants, all clients of Meals on Wheels Central Texas, led the conversations, which allowed them to define the agenda of the calls.

"Sometimes the agenda is just feeling like they have control," Kahlon said.

They might not have control in other aspects of their lives, but they can control the conversation, she said.

The first week, volunteers called participants five days during the week at times the participants said were best for them. In the subsequent weeks, participants chose whether to receive as few as two calls per week or as many as five.

Conversations were a little over 10 minutes the first week, Kahlon said, but they evened out to 10 minutes during the rest of the month-long study. Participants talked about a variety of subjects including their own daily lives and asked about their volunteers' lives.

Both the participants who received phone calls and the control group who did not had loneliness, anxiety and depression measured on scientific scales at the start and end of the month. Researchers also measured the study subjects' anxiety and depression because those disorders could also be affected by the calls, Kahlon said.

On the three-question UCLA Loneliness Scale, which ranges from three to nine, phone call participants averaged 6.5 at the beginning and ended with 5.2.

There is no standardized way to interpret how much of a shift is clinically meaningful, Kahlon said, but the participants' numbers dropped a significant amount "so that means we really made a meaningful impact on them," she said.

Anxiety and depression saw an even greater decrease, with an over 30% decrease on the GAD-7 scale and a nearly 24% decrease on the PHQ-8 scale, respectively.

Those results were "even more striking than the loneliness impact because we hadn't necessarily expected that degree of results," Kahlon said.

This study is promising and can help guide how people translate evidence into practice, said Julianne Holt-Lunstad, professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, who was not involved in the study.

She said she has seen a lot of community-based approaches to decreasing loneliness, but it's rare to find a clinically tested approach.

Holt-Lunstad said she wished the volunteers' emotional levels were measured in addition to the phone call and control group participants because they may have seen positive emotional shifts as well.

"Some research suggests that actually providing support and volunteering can also significantly impact some of these very same outcomes, including loneliness," Holt-Lunstad said.

Putting the findings into practice

It's important to reach out to family and friends in your life who you see might be feeling low, Kahlon said.

"I definitely try to work on my communication with my mom," she said, and she works to prioritize listening to her loved ones and allowing them to run the conversations.

If you're feeling lonely, Kahlon recommended reaching out to someone in your family and friend networks who you trust to talk to them.

It can be difficult because "the reality is, this can only happen if there's someone else who takes an interest in you," she said.

She suggested looking at your network and reaching out to who you believe will be "non-judgmental and truly interested in hearing you out."

Kahlon's goal is to continue testing this program method and applying it on a larger scale so more people can benefit from the findings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 67°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 72°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 68°
Fort Payne
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 487520

Reported Deaths: 9592
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson702491334
Mobile35378707
Madison32008432
Tuscaloosa23860404
Montgomery22319481
Shelby21656204
Baldwin19461262
Lee14809146
Morgan13500241
Etowah13078307
Calhoun13017278
Marshall11179199
Houston10019255
Limestone9275130
Elmore9259178
Cullman8841175
St. Clair8731213
Lauderdale8525208
DeKalb8409173
Talladega7407161
Walker6451240
Jackson644299
Autauga612185
Blount6043125
Colbert5969117
Coffee521196
Dale4599106
Russell399930
Franklin395875
Covington3902102
Chilton379493
Escambia374468
Tallapoosa3519139
Clarke342148
Chambers336799
Dallas3332138
Pike291370
Lawrence279885
Marion273792
Winston244063
Bibb241758
Marengo238554
Geneva238067
Pickens223053
Barbour207450
Hale207464
Fayette198454
Butler194564
Henry181341
Cherokee175337
Monroe165338
Randolph161040
Washington154632
Crenshaw142852
Clay142254
Macon139543
Cleburne135638
Lowndes130046
Lamar129632
Wilcox120325
Bullock115333
Conecuh106423
Perry104527
Sumter98131
Greene86732
Coosa86023
Choctaw54623
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 766089

Reported Deaths: 11153
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby862351451
Davidson80451833
Knox45057564
Hamilton39815443
Rutherford37705370
Williamson24880202
Sumner21081312
Montgomery17150205
Out of TN1675994
Wilson16114208
Unassigned15619125
Sullivan14122271
Blount13880175
Bradley12654137
Washington12641230
Maury12099158
Sevier11837159
Putnam10500167
Madison10015225
Robertson8848115
Hamblen7919160
Anderson7863153
Greene7249143
Tipton687199
Coffee6235114
Gibson6153139
Dickson6103102
Cumberland6058116
Carter5910151
McMinn583989
Roane578895
Bedford5738117
Loudon559764
Jefferson5557116
Lawrence553680
Warren528975
Monroe522888
Dyer522099
Hawkins515092
Franklin468480
Fayette463171
Obion435392
Rhea411172
Lincoln409761
Cocke395191
Marshall387554
Cheatham384043
Weakley376959
Campbell376058
Giles369595
Henderson360371
Carroll345980
Hardeman337263
Macon332773
White332165
Hardin329162
Lauderdale308642
Henry298173
Marion288244
Wayne286230
Scott284540
Overton283057
Claiborne270964
Haywood263959
McNairy263550
Hickman261939
DeKalb261047
Smith251936
Grainger239946
Trousdale237621
Morgan228236
Fentress228143
Johnson213937
Chester200446
Bledsoe197710
Crockett196746
Unicoi178747
Cannon173328
Polk172521
Union167530
Lake167126
Grundy165429
Sequatchie153327
Decatur153135
Humphreys150721
Benton149939
Lewis144824
Meigs125120
Jackson124533
Stewart122924
Clay105630
Perry102327
Houston102030
Moore93416
Van Buren78820
Pickett74423
Hancock49011

Most Popular Stories

Community Events