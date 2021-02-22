Clear

Peloton is releasing a cheaper treadmill. It's still $2,495

Peloton is releasing a lower-priced treadmill t...

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 8:23 PM
Posted By: CNN

Peloton is releasing a lower-priced treadmill to become more than a purveyor of high-end stationary-bikes.

The public company, which reported revenue of more than $1 billion for the quarter ending in December, already has one treadmill on the market, called Tread+, which has earned celebrity endorsements from the likes of Miley Cyrus and Lizzo who regularly post about their Treads on social media.

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes that cost between $1,895 and $2,495, but it's hoping to build out its brand, said Betina Evancha, Peloton's vice president of product management. "We want Peloton to be a fitness brand, a wellness brand, and so the Tread is a big part of that story."

The Tread+ retails for $4,295, but the new Tread, to be released on May 27 in the United States, is meant to make the experience of the Tread+ "more accessible to more folks," according to Evancha. It will cost $2,495 and will be a few inches slimmer.

Peloton also sells fitness subscriptions, which can be used to take Pilates, weight lifting, yoga and other classes. The company said it has 4.4 million members, which includes people who have subscriptions as well as multiple people sharing a single subscription. (You can use your Tread without subscribing, but you can take only a few free classes or simply run on your own.)

The smaller treadmill is already available in the United Kingdom and Canada. While it started selling on December 26 in the United Kingdom, Peloton said those sales "did not materially impact our reported revenue for the quarter."

Priced lower than the Tread+, the Tread has a lower maximum incline, smaller dimensions and a more compact screen that doesn't swivel. It also does away with a free mode, which allows you to turn off speed and incline and drag your body weight across the treadmill for an additional challenge.

Still a 'big' commitment

It's twice the size of Peloton's bike.

I've been testing the new Tread in my New York City apartment, and it took up considerable space in my living room. I had to climb across it to get to my couch.

"When we think about making new products, we're thinking about who can this bring into the Peloton member base who maybe didn't feel comfortable with our current product offerings," said Evancha. "Now folks who maybe don't have the $4,000 treadmill in their budget can afford the Tread experience."

The Tread comes with a host of running classes and boot camps, which combine activities like pushups and running that promise to kick your butt. (Don't forget to warm up, cool down and stretch, instructors regularly remind you.)

As the company grapples with its increased popularity during the pandemic, it's also come under fire from customers frustrated with major shipping delays. Peloton's website recently said delivery times for some products are eight to 10 weeks "due to increased demand" and could see further delays.

When I ordered a bike on November 20, the earliest available delivery date was January 2. I canceled my order in December once I heard I'd be testing the Tread — which didn't arrive until February.

"We are as frustrated as our customers that they don't have their Peloton products yet," the company said. It said it is investing more than $100 million in air freight and expedited ocean freight over the next six months and has hired more than 1,000 personnel to help with logistics. The company plans to begin manufacturing in the US later this year, expanding beyond its main factories in Taiwan, although it declined to say exactly where.

Everything to know about the Tread

A major difference between the Tread and the treadmills commonly found in gyms is that its handlebars are tall enough to allow you to do side squats or stretches that involve balancing against a support. It also has a 23.8-inch digital screen that blasts music and instructor praise at high volume until you turn it down.

You can take classes on the Tread, enter fitness challenges, run on your own, watch scenic views from different countries and video call friends.

Video calling takes some finesse. It works only if you're taking the same class as a friend you're following, and requires you to switch off your camera's privacy mode and find the friend on a list of class attendees. And even once you do all that, you must mute yourself to avoid talking over the instructor or mute the class if you want to chat with your friend.

The Tread doesn't support Apple Watch, although it offers Bluetooth support with some TVs and heart rate trackers. Although it has an Apple Music and Spotify integration, you can't stream music through the treadmill. The feature only allows you to 'like' songs during classes and add them to your playlists.

Evancha said that while developing the lower-priced Tread, the company discussed whether the quality met its standards. The higher-end Tread+ contains carbon steel and aluminum and has a heavier running surface. But to get the Tread to be smaller and more affordable, Peloton designed it with carbon steel and no aluminum.

"There's a real tension between" wanting the Tread experience to be more affordable and to have it be the same high quality you get for $4,295, Evancha said. "I think we nailed it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Fort Payne
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 486843

Reported Deaths: 9592
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson701771334
Mobile35345707
Madison31957432
Tuscaloosa23783404
Montgomery22294481
Shelby21604204
Baldwin19433262
Lee14798146
Morgan13483241
Etowah13056307
Calhoun12940278
Marshall11174199
Houston10002255
Limestone9264130
Elmore9250178
Cullman8829175
St. Clair8718213
Lauderdale8523208
DeKalb8405173
Talladega7400161
Walker6447240
Jackson643899
Autauga611785
Blount6042125
Colbert5968117
Coffee520896
Dale4596106
Russell399430
Franklin395775
Covington3901102
Chilton378593
Escambia374168
Tallapoosa3518139
Clarke341948
Chambers336799
Dallas3331138
Pike291270
Lawrence279585
Marion273692
Winston243963
Bibb241658
Marengo238154
Geneva237367
Pickens222053
Barbour207050
Hale206064
Fayette198354
Butler194064
Henry180641
Cherokee175337
Monroe165238
Randolph160440
Washington154632
Crenshaw142652
Clay141954
Macon139343
Cleburne135438
Lowndes129846
Lamar129432
Wilcox120225
Bullock115133
Conecuh106423
Perry104527
Sumter97831
Greene86432
Coosa85923
Choctaw54623
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 765137

Reported Deaths: 11133
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby861341451
Davidson80349830
Knox44982561
Hamilton39728442
Rutherford37626368
Williamson24822202
Sumner21064312
Montgomery17132205
Out of TN1672593
Wilson16090206
Unassigned15596126
Sullivan14107270
Blount13868175
Washington12637230
Bradley12633137
Maury12087157
Sevier11829159
Putnam10496167
Madison9998225
Robertson8837114
Hamblen7918161
Anderson7853152
Greene7244143
Tipton687099
Coffee6227114
Gibson6151139
Dickson6096102
Cumberland6054116
Carter5904150
McMinn583289
Roane577495
Bedford5736117
Loudon559164
Jefferson5546115
Lawrence553180
Warren528473
Dyer521699
Monroe521588
Hawkins514792
Franklin467980
Fayette463071
Obion435392
Rhea410272
Lincoln409261
Cocke394891
Marshall387154
Cheatham383443
Weakley376859
Campbell375858
Giles369295
Henderson359971
Carroll345680
Hardeman337163
Macon332673
White331565
Hardin328962
Lauderdale308542
Henry297873
Marion287644
Wayne286130
Scott284640
Overton282857
Claiborne269964
Haywood263959
McNairy263249
Hickman261839
DeKalb260947
Smith251636
Grainger239946
Trousdale237621
Fentress228043
Morgan228036
Johnson213837
Chester200346
Bledsoe198010
Crockett196546
Unicoi178447
Cannon173228
Polk172321
Lake167126
Union166930
Grundy165129
Decatur153135
Sequatchie153127
Humphreys150721
Benton149939
Lewis144324
Meigs125120
Jackson124533
Stewart122824
Clay105630
Perry102227
Houston101930
Moore93415
Van Buren78820
Pickett74323
Hancock49011

Most Popular Stories

Community Events