Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Watch the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino get demolished

The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City was demolished after being closed since 2014. Donald Trump opened it in 1984.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 11:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City has been demolished, ending a nearly 40-year run at the New Jersey shore.

Trump Plaza opened in 1984 and was once a key aspect of former President Donald Trump's sprawling real estate portfolio. The casino was shuttered in 2014, and the building has since fallen into disrepair and had to be demolished, city officials recently said.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn currently owns the site and has not announced future plans for it, according to CNN affiliate WPVI. Onlookers flocked to the area to watch the implosion and nearby hotels offered special packages for prime views.

About 3,000 pieces of dynamite were used to implode the 34-story building, the New York Times reported. The destruction took only a few seconds.

Trump's decades-long relationship with Atlantic City has been marked by both grandiose ambition and rocky finances. His most noted property, the Trump Taj Mahal hotel and casino, which he once dubbed 'the eighth wonder of the world,' officially closed in 2016 with little fanfare. It has since reopened under the Hard Rock brand.

In 2014, Trump sued Trump Entertainment Resorts to take his name off both casinos. He said in the lawsuit that Trump Resorts had allowed the Taj and its sister casino, Trump Plaza, 'to fall into an utter state of disrepair,' which tainted the 'superior reputation' of his brand.

By the time of its closure, Trump owned only the name attached to the Taj, with Icahn controlling the rest. At its peak, the Plaza hosted world-famous boxing matches, high-profile concerts and celebrity ebents.

Both casino's failures shadow broader struggles for Atlantic City, with vacationers going to other gambling locales such as Las Vegas or nearby casinos.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 28°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Decatur
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 26°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 31°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 482488

Reported Deaths: 9257
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson697471308
Mobile35003686
Madison31649402
Tuscaloosa23548391
Montgomery22064464
Shelby21370194
Baldwin19176253
Lee14641137
Morgan13418234
Etowah12980298
Calhoun12756263
Marshall11118194
Houston9930247
Limestone9198125
Elmore9129168
Cullman8806171
St. Clair8635210
Lauderdale8479201
DeKalb8363167
Talladega7309150
Jackson641892
Walker6375238
Autauga603884
Blount5987121
Colbert5932115
Coffee516191
Dale4535105
Russell395030
Franklin394975
Covington385697
Chilton374590
Escambia371558
Tallapoosa3446134
Clarke339946
Chambers333694
Dallas3299130
Pike289368
Lawrence278184
Marion271491
Winston242762
Bibb240057
Geneva235365
Marengo227149
Pickens219550
Barbour205548
Hale202859
Fayette195651
Butler191064
Henry178840
Cherokee175037
Monroe164433
Randolph158138
Washington153431
Crenshaw140551
Clay139953
Macon137640
Cleburne134035
Lowndes129444
Lamar128332
Wilcox119424
Bullock114532
Conecuh105723
Perry104526
Sumter97030
Greene85432
Coosa84322
Choctaw54323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 759523

Reported Deaths: 10954
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby857751433
Davidson79851814
Knox44340552
Hamilton39152432
Rutherford37335365
Williamson24612198
Sumner20912303
Montgomery16995202
Out of TN1689792
Wilson15957205
Unassigned15539124
Sullivan13914264
Blount13738169
Washington12534225
Bradley12454132
Maury12055153
Sevier11698156
Putnam10478166
Madison9966223
Robertson8773111
Hamblen7819156
Anderson7746149
Greene7197141
Tipton684196
Coffee6187112
Gibson6139138
Dickson6035102
Cumberland6017112
Carter5854147
McMinn577488
Bedford5714117
Roane569095
Lawrence552479
Jefferson5488112
Loudon548561
Warren528273
Dyer520998
Monroe515487
Hawkins506491
Franklin462279
Fayette462071
Obion433891
Lincoln407760
Rhea407268
Cocke391991
Marshall385752
Cheatham380343
Weakley376260
Campbell370654
Giles367195
Henderson358471
Carroll345180
Hardeman337061
Macon332473
White330063
Hardin328162
Lauderdale308040
Henry296473
Marion285443
Wayne284929
Scott282441
Overton280957
Haywood263658
McNairy261749
DeKalb260647
Hickman260638
Claiborne258964
Smith250936
Trousdale237321
Grainger236545
Fentress227243
Morgan225734
Johnson213537
Chester199145
Bledsoe196710
Crockett195746
Unicoi175446
Cannon172428
Polk168521
Lake166725
Union164729
Grundy162727
Decatur153035
Sequatchie151026
Benton149639
Humphreys149521
Lewis143524
Jackson124433
Meigs123920
Stewart122424
Clay105629
Perry102026
Houston101230
Moore92815
Van Buren78720
Pickett74422
Hancock48811

Most Popular Stories

Community Events