Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Krispy Kreme is offering a limited-edition Mars doughnut to celebrate NASA's rover landing

When NASA's Perseverance rover goes through the "seven minutes of terror" to land itself on Mars February 18, you can sit back, watch the NASA coverage and r...

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 4:06 PM
Posted By: CNN

When NASA's Perseverance rover goes through the "seven minutes of terror" to land itself on Mars February 18, you can sit back, watch the NASA coverage and relax.

It's not every day that NASA lands an SUV-size rover on Mars. The last rover to land on Mars was Curiosity in 2012; the stationary InSight lander touched down in 2018.

To mark the rare occasion, Krispy Kreme is offering a limited-edition themed doughnut -- only available on Thursday.

The Mars doughnut will look like the red planet itself.

The caramel-dipped and chocolate cream-filled dougnut is topped with a swirl that resembles Mars, and it's even sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs for that authentic dusty Martian touch.

If you submitted your name during NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" campaign, which put almost 11 million names on the rover before it departed for its journey to Mars, bring your "boarding pass" to Krispy Kreme and your Mars Doughnut is free.

"The landing of Perseverance on Mars will be an epic and important achievement," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer, in a statement. "So, we're celebrating the best way we know how: with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth."

Landing day: What to know

Perseverance, which is NASA's most sophisticated rover to date, is expected to land on the surface of Mars around 3:55 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The rover has been traveling through space since launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at the end of July. When it reaches Mars, Perseverance will have traveled 292.5 million miles on its journey from Earth.

Perseverance is NASA's first mission that will search for signs of ancient life on another planet to help answer the big question: Was life ever present on Mars?

The rover will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there.

Along for the ride with Perseverance is an experiment to fly a helicopter, called Ingenuity, on another planet for the first time.

The team at NASA is inviting the world to tune in to its countdown and landing commentary, which will stream live beginning on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. ET. Tune in via NASA's public TV channel, website, app, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, Daily Motion or THETA.TV. In a first, the agency will also offer a Spanish language show for the landing.

During the landing coverage, NASA's mission control team will be able to confirm if the rover safely landed on the surface of Mars.

Naturally, the rover has its own Twitter and Facebook accounts, where you can expect updates from the mission team from the perspective of the rover. And you can bet the Curiosity rover and InSight lander will be welcoming Perseverance to their home, the red planet.

The agency has fun ways to participate in the countdown excitement, like photo booths and activities for kids and students. You can also follow every step of the rover's landing through a NASA interactive or sign up for a virtual experience of the landing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 13°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 7°
Decatur
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 481605

Reported Deaths: 9244
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson695991298
Mobile34951684
Madison31593402
Tuscaloosa23505391
Montgomery22008464
Shelby21326194
Baldwin19136252
Lee14622137
Morgan13407234
Etowah12966298
Calhoun12725263
Marshall11105194
Houston9919247
Limestone9190125
Elmore9110168
Cullman8802171
St. Clair8608210
Lauderdale8476201
DeKalb8355167
Talladega7284150
Jackson641792
Walker6366238
Autauga602484
Blount5973121
Colbert5931115
Coffee515591
Dale4524105
Franklin394775
Russell394630
Covington383097
Chilton373990
Escambia370758
Tallapoosa3428134
Clarke339746
Chambers332594
Dallas3285130
Pike288668
Lawrence278084
Marion270991
Winston242562
Bibb239757
Geneva235065
Marengo226849
Pickens219450
Barbour204448
Hale202459
Fayette195351
Butler190564
Henry178640
Cherokee174537
Monroe164433
Randolph158038
Washington153231
Crenshaw140051
Clay139453
Macon137040
Cleburne133635
Lowndes128844
Lamar128132
Wilcox119324
Bullock114232
Conecuh105223
Perry104226
Sumter96930
Greene85232
Coosa84022
Choctaw54323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 758561

Reported Deaths: 10937
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby854741432
Davidson79542811
Knox44168550
Hamilton39044431
Rutherford37217363
Williamson24549198
Sumner20884303
Montgomery16973201
Out of TN1684491
Unassigned16834130
Wilson15948205
Sullivan13865263
Blount13695169
Washington12523225
Bradley12396131
Maury12037153
Sevier11674154
Putnam10477166
Madison9944222
Robertson8742110
Hamblen7788156
Anderson7708149
Greene7186140
Tipton682196
Coffee6163112
Gibson6116138
Dickson6026102
Cumberland6003112
Carter5838147
McMinn575088
Bedford5712117
Roane567895
Lawrence551079
Loudon547061
Jefferson5458112
Warren528273
Dyer518898
Monroe514587
Hawkins505191
Franklin461679
Fayette460771
Obion432891
Lincoln407460
Rhea406668
Cocke390590
Marshall385052
Cheatham380141
Weakley372858
Campbell369054
Giles364395
Henderson357971
Carroll343980
Hardeman334561
Macon332173
White329763
Hardin326662
Lauderdale307940
Henry294673
Wayne284529
Marion283444
Overton280457
Scott277241
Haywood262958
McNairy260949
DeKalb260347
Claiborne258865
Hickman257738
Smith250836
Trousdale237321
Grainger235445
Fentress226643
Morgan224134
Johnson213337
Chester199045
Bledsoe196410
Crockett194946
Unicoi175346
Cannon172228
Polk167621
Lake166324
Union164228
Grundy161127
Decatur153035
Sequatchie150226
Humphreys148821
Benton147339
Lewis143024
Jackson124233
Meigs124020
Stewart122124
Clay105629
Perry102026
Houston101030
Moore92615
Van Buren78320
Pickett74422
Hancock48711

Most Popular Stories

Community Events