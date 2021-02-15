LIST: North Alabama winter weather causing closures, cancellations, delays for Tuesday

The winter weather threat is prompting many institutions, businesses and more to change plans for this week when roads are expected to be treacherous.

Coronavirus vaccine sites also are impacted.

We'll update this list as we learn more:

* Based on the latest weather reports, the Limestone County Health Department will not be open on Tuesday morning, February 15, 2021. The situation will be re-evaluated on Tuesday for possible opening in the afternoon hours. The Alabama Department of Public Health is working on a plan to offer extended hour COVID vaccination clinics to meet the second dose vaccine needs.

* The Alabama Department of Public Health postponed the DeKalb County COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday until March 2.

* The Crestwood Medical Center Vaccine Clinic is closed Tuesday. People who had appointments for 2/16 will be contacted to reschedule.

* Decatur Morgan Hospital's coronavirus vaccine clinic will be closed Tuesday. People will be called to reschedule appointments.

* Decatur City Hall is anticipated to return to normal operations Tuesday with a two-hour delay. Administrative offices will open at 10 a.m.

* All SWDA facilities (Waste to Energy, Household Hazardous Waste and the Landfill) closed Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. They expect to reopen Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on road conditions, but normal operating hours may be delayed upon reopening.

* For Tuesday, the Huntsville Transit Orbit’s fixed-route bus service will not operate if roads are covered in 1/4 inch of ice or more. Access will continue to transport dialysis patients as long as clinics remain open. Access vehicles are equipped for icy road conditions.

* Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) curbside recycling will operate on a one-day delay for this week. Each day's collections will move forward one day. This delay is subject to increase as conditions warrant.

* The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) in Huntsville will not have in-person instruction on Tuesday.

* The EarlyWorks Children's Museum is closed and will be open on its regular schedule Wednesday.

* Valley Internal Medicine Athens closed Monday and will be open for a half-day on Tuesday

* Huntsville-Madison County Public Libraries

* Due to inclement weather, the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce office will be closed on Tuesday.

* City of Athens offices will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.

* Gemstone Foods in Florence will be closed Tuesday.

* All Kroger Stores in the North Alabama/Middle TN area will close at 6 p.m. Monday, due to the weather. They will not reopen until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

* The Franklin County Courthouse is closed Tuesday.

* The courthouses in Albertville and Guntersville will be closed Tuesday.

* Due to inclement weather, all Limestone County Commission Offices and the Limestone County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday.

* The Colbert County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday and the commission meeting is cancelled.

* HEALS, INC. Clinics will be closed Tuesday.

* City of Florence municipal offices will have a delayed opening on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

* JM Smuckers facility in Decatur is closed Tuesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

* Clearview Cancer Institute will close Tuesday, Feb 16th, all locations except Anniston.

* Due to hazardous and icy road conditions, there will be a 2-hour delay on all garbage and recycling pickups on Tuesday, February 16, for all commercial, residential, and recycling pickups in the City of Scottsboro.

* On Tuesday February 16, 2021 the Lauderdale County DHR will delay opening until Noon.

* Due to expected hazardous road conditions countywide, per Acting Chairman Jason Venable, the Jackson County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday, February 16th, 2021.

* Community Free Dental Clinic will be closed Tuesday.

* H & S Cabinets in Fayetteville is closed Tuesday.

* Sunshine Mills in Red Bay (all locations) closed Tuesday

* The Decatur Municipal Court dockets for February 16, 2021 are cancelled.