Clear
SEVERE WX : Ice Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cuddling penguins and snorkeling alligators: What animals do to stay warm during extreme cold

It's not just humans finding ways to stay warm during this week's...

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 10:56 AM
Posted By: CNN

It's not just humans finding ways to stay warm during this week's historic temperature plunge — our animal friends are too.

And some of the strategies animal use are pretty cool (pun fully intended).

Animals are classified as either endotherms or ectotherms, which is another way of saying warm-blooded or cold-blooded. Endotherms regulate their body temperature by producing heat within. Birds are a good example.

Ectotherms are the opposite and rely primarily on the surrounding environment to regulate body temperature. Picture a turtle on a log basking in the sunshine on a warm day.

Every animal, whether it's an endotherm or ectotherm, has a plan to survive the cold, said Justin Boyles, a thermoregulation expert and an associate professor at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. Some animals migrate before the season to avoid it altogether. Some conserve energy and hibernate until its source of food returns during the warmer months. And others have developed ways to just tough out the harsh conditions that sometimes hit.

The tactics can be fascinating.

Take the wood frog for instance. "These small frogs survive through an adaption that allows them to freeze itself and then thaw itself to safeguard its organs and energy," according to Leah Neal, an associate curator at the Georgia Aquarium.

A freezer and a microwave all in one. How convenient!

What alligators do during extreme cold seems straight from a science-fiction movie. Alligators go into brumation during the cold, which is like a low-scale, short-term hibernation to conserve energy and maintain its body temperature. What's weird about that? When it gets freezing cold, an alligator will stick its nose out of the water to breathe like its snorkeling the beautiful blue waters of the Bahamas. That is what's eerie. You may remember viral images of this alligator from a cold snap in 2018.

Red bats look a lot like leaves when hanging from a tree. During the cold, a red bat will drop to the ground and cover itself with a litter of leaves like a blanket. Given its outer appearance, it's camouflaged quite well and protected from predators. So, it can sleep peacefully.

Manatees are extremely susceptible to the cold. A sea cow can't survive in water temperature below 68 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Manatee Lagoon spokeswoman Brittany DiLoreto. When temperatures begin to drop, manatees will take a vacation to Florida — curling up in the Sunshine State's rivers and springs, and surprisingly, even the warm, clean waters of nearby power plants.

Penguins stay warm through social thermal regulation. This means Mumble from "Happy Feet" and all his friends are huddling and cuddling together to stay warm.

Boyles, the thermoregulation expert, says normally vicious flying squirrels will sometimes show a softer side and huddle with others to make it through a cold snap.

But pets are different. They need help.

Through hundreds and hundreds of years of domestication, most pets have lost the ability to adapt to harsh conditions like wild animals. It's important that pet owners take the necessary steps to protect their four-legged family members during the cold, especially when temperatures drop below freezing.

The Animal Humane Society of Minnesota offers the following suggestions for protecting your indoor and outdoor pets during harsh winter conditions:

  • During severe weather, dogs should go outside only to relieve themselves and cats should be kept indoors at all times.
  • Put Vaseline or doggie shoes on your dogs' paws before walks to protect him/her from sidewalk salt and chemicals; wipe the Vaseline off when back inside.
  • Remove any ice, salt and caked mud from your pet's paws and fur immediately.
  • Check to see if your pet's bed is in a cold or drafty area of your home. If it is, move it to a warmer location.
  • Feed your dog reduced portions to avoid weight gain. Indoor dogs typically receive less exercise during cold weather and therefore may require fewer calories.
  • Outdoor pets typically need more food in cold weather because they must burn more calories to keep warm.
  • Check your pet for frostbite, especially on paws and ears, and make sure your pet's water is never frozen.
  • Clean up all antifreeze spills. One lick of the sweet-tasting fluid can be fatal to an animal.
  • Before starting your car's engine, knock on the hood as cats have been known to climb into engine compartments for warmth.
  • Keep an eye out for signs that your pet is experiencing hypothermia. Symptoms include a weak pulse, dilated pupils, decreased heart rate, extreme shivering, pale or blue mucous membranes, body temperature below 95 degrees, stupor and unconsciousness.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 480931

Reported Deaths: 9242
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson695141298
Mobile34840682
Madison31538402
Tuscaloosa23476391
Montgomery21973464
Shelby21277194
Baldwin19105252
Lee14608137
Morgan13395234
Etowah12954298
Calhoun12700263
Marshall11102194
Houston9892247
Limestone9173125
Elmore9100168
Cullman8797171
St. Clair8598210
Lauderdale8471201
DeKalb8352167
Talladega7276150
Jackson641392
Walker6360238
Autauga602384
Blount5961121
Colbert5930115
Coffee514991
Dale4521105
Franklin394775
Russell394630
Covington382897
Chilton373190
Escambia370658
Tallapoosa3426134
Clarke339146
Chambers332194
Dallas3282130
Pike288468
Lawrence277784
Marion270691
Winston242462
Bibb239557
Geneva235065
Marengo225949
Pickens218650
Barbour204248
Hale202459
Fayette194251
Butler190264
Henry178340
Cherokee174437
Monroe164433
Randolph157738
Washington152831
Crenshaw139651
Clay139353
Macon137040
Cleburne133535
Lowndes128744
Lamar128132
Wilcox119024
Bullock114232
Conecuh105023
Perry104226
Sumter96930
Greene85132
Coosa83922
Choctaw54323
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 757418

Reported Deaths: 10933
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby850921432
Davidson79178809
Knox43947548
Hamilton38925429
Rutherford37063362
Williamson24477198
Sumner20843303
Unassigned18254136
Montgomery16937201
Out of TN1679791
Wilson15921205
Sullivan13823263
Blount13655169
Washington12513224
Bradley12349131
Maury12027153
Sevier11646154
Putnam10471166
Madison9925222
Robertson8703109
Hamblen7751156
Anderson7675149
Greene7177140
Tipton680996
Coffee6148112
Gibson6095138
Dickson6018102
Cumberland5984112
Carter5833147
McMinn572288
Bedford5700117
Roane566495
Lawrence550279
Loudon545761
Jefferson5419112
Warren527673
Dyer516797
Monroe513187
Hawkins505091
Franklin460379
Fayette458671
Obion430691
Lincoln407060
Rhea406068
Cocke388190
Marshall384752
Cheatham379341
Weakley371058
Campbell366854
Giles363095
Henderson357471
Carroll341380
Macon331973
Hardeman331561
White329263
Hardin325262
Lauderdale307640
Henry291973
Wayne283829
Marion280644
Overton279257
Scott273041
Haywood261358
DeKalb260047
McNairy259849
Claiborne257965
Hickman255438
Smith250236
Trousdale237321
Grainger234545
Fentress225943
Morgan223334
Johnson213237
Chester198445
Bledsoe196110
Crockett193946
Unicoi174746
Cannon172128
Polk166721
Lake166324
Union164328
Grundy159927
Decatur152935
Sequatchie150026
Humphreys148421
Benton145239
Lewis142924
Jackson123833
Meigs123720
Stewart122024
Clay105629
Perry101726
Houston101030
Moore92115
Van Buren77920
Pickett74422
Hancock48611

Most Popular Stories

Community Events