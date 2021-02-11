Clear

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is about to get a whole lot richer

For a CEO who receives no salary, Elon Musk's 2020 payday reached sky-high levels.He received four grants to buy 8.4 million Tesla shares in 2020. Aft...

Posted: Feb 11, 2021 12:18 PM
Posted By: CNN

For a CEO who receives no salary, Elon Musk's 2020 payday reached sky-high levels.

He received four grants to buy 8.4 million Tesla shares in 2020. After paying the exercise price, those blocks of stock options were each worth $6.2 billion at Wednesday's closing price. The combined $24.8 billion value of those options alone is more than Musk was worth a year ago when Forbes calculated its billionaire's list, when he was ranked as the world's 31st richest person.

2021 and 2022 could be nearly as lucrative for him.

The company's annual financial filing this week disclosed that Musk will probably receive three additional options grants this year, each as large and as lucrative as those he received in 2020.

At current values, those three options tranches would be worth $18.6 billion.

Analysts are now forecasting that Tesla's 2022 financial results will likewise reach heights that would bring Musk three additional blocks of options. Tesla could hit one of those profit targets in 2021, which would mean Musk could match the four tranches of options he received last year.

Few investors are complaining about Musk's pay.

The stock's 743% rise in 2020 made it the stock market's biggest winner, as well as one of the most valuable companies in the world. That has quieted most of the criticism he might have faced.

"The cachet of Tesla is Musk," said Daniel Ives, tech analyst for Wedbush Securities. "The reason investors have not batted an eyelash is that due to Musk's strategic direction, Tesla is on top of the EV [electric vehicles] mountain going to the golden age of EVs. And he's put Tesla on the cusp of being a trillion-dollar market cap company."

The rise in Tesla's stock price, and his options to buy new shares, has made Musk the richest person on the planet, according to Bloomberg, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Did Musk really need any more options?

Unlike Musk, Bezos doesn't receive stock options from Amazon, and he collected relatively modest salary of $81,840 in 2019, plus security services valued at $1.6 million a year. But rather than benefit from stock options or grants as do most CEOs, he benefits primarily from the rise of his Amazon shares.

Musk similarly owns 170 million Tesla shares outright, worth about $137.2 billion, in addition to those existing shares he has options to buy new ones. In fact, the nearly $123 billion gain in 2020 in the value of shares Musk already owns dwarfs the value of the additional options he received.

Musk, who bought a controlling stake in Tesla in 2004 when it was an upstart private company years from building its first car, takes no salary. Before his current lucrative compensation package he had an earlier version that paid him with options to buy 22.9 million split-adjusted Tesla shares for a price of $6.24 each. Those options are worth $18.3 billion today.

The options he received last year came from a second compensation package that was overwhelmingly approved by Tesla shareholders in 2018. It allows him to receive options to buy as many as 101 million split-adjusted shares of stock for $70 each. Those options can come in 12 separate, equally sized tranches.

If Tesla's share price keeps climbing, so will the value of the options. In late May, when Tesla confirmed Musk received the first block of options for 2020, they were valued at "only" $770 million after the exercise price. Today they're worth $6.2 billion.

Musk has not exercised any of his options. Executives typically exercise them when they are due to expire, or to free up cash. Musk has never sold Tesla shares.

Cost to Tesla of the options

Those options come at a cost to Tesla, although it's a non-cash expense.

Stock-based compensation accounted for a $1.7 billion hit to Tesla's bottom line last year. The company doesn't break out how much of that was Musk's or how much was stock for its other 70,750 employees.

The company makes stock widely available to its employees. Its filing said that "our compensation philosophy for all of our personnel reflects our startup origins, with an emphasis on equity-based awards."

But the same filing says that the company does not match employees' contributions to its 401(k) plans, in cash or in company stock.

When Musk was recently asked on Twitter about the lack of company match into 401(k) plans in the face of his own compensation package, he responded, "Everyone at Tesla receives stock. My comp is all stock/options, which I do not take off the table. That's what you're missing."

Tesla said that Musk got so many options, so much sooner than expected, that it caused the spike in stock-based compensation expense. In 2019, stock-based compensation was about $900 million.

Musk received no options in 2019, but some of that $900 million was an expense Tesla booked because it believed that Musk would receive options in early 2020.

While the stock-based compensation doesn't drain cash from Tesla's coffers, it does change the company's profit picture.

The company reported positive net income for the first time in 2020, earning $721 million. Critics point out that its profit was far less than the $1.6 billion Tesla received from the sale of regulatory credits to other automakers. They claim the company actually lost money on car sales, and it can't depend on the revenue from the sale of those credits in the long term.

Without the $1.7 billion in stock based compensation, Tesla's net income would exceed the gains from the sale of those regulatory credits. And Telsa critics would not have been able to claim it lost money selling cars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 476067

Reported Deaths: 8888
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson689301245
Mobile34431661
Madison31076397
Tuscaloosa23230368
Montgomery21703439
Shelby21049188
Baldwin18888239
Lee14443136
Morgan13303225
Etowah12861284
Calhoun12498257
Marshall11032186
Houston9788242
Limestone9040123
Elmore8999162
Cullman8763168
St. Clair8509204
Lauderdale8411193
DeKalb8294161
Talladega7193141
Jackson637484
Walker6305227
Blount5937116
Autauga593079
Colbert5905112
Coffee511690
Dale4442103
Franklin392974
Russell389028
Covington378795
Escambia367756
Chilton364386
Tallapoosa3440127
Clarke335242
Chambers329189
Dallas3270125
Pike285061
Lawrence274683
Marion269186
Winston241957
Bibb236854
Geneva233262
Marengo223743
Pickens215546
Barbour202446
Hale200856
Fayette193149
Butler188264
Henry176438
Cherokee173837
Monroe163532
Randolph156438
Washington150330
Clay137252
Crenshaw137250
Macon135440
Cleburne133133
Lowndes128242
Lamar127532
Wilcox117922
Bullock113131
Conecuh104423
Perry103625
Sumter95828
Greene83531
Coosa78222
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 750409

Reported Deaths: 10731
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby833241385
Davidson77018798
Knox43033534
Hamilton38421418
Rutherford36273352
Unassigned25630207
Williamson23934193
Sumner19975293
Out of TN17138105
Montgomery16477190
Wilson15731201
Sullivan13587260
Blount13212162
Washington12428222
Bradley12113129
Maury11921151
Sevier11462149
Putnam10395164
Madison9797213
Robertson8397105
Hamblen7614153
Anderson7524148
Greene7118137
Tipton670093
Coffee6028109
Gibson5973130
Dickson591599
Cumberland5874108
Carter5744145
Bedford5662115
McMinn561687
Roane556694
Lawrence544477
Loudon539960
Jefferson5283101
Warren522371
Dyer508896
Monroe504684
Hawkins496888
Franklin455078
Fayette449268
Obion420291
Rhea403666
Lincoln403157
Marshall380551
Cocke378885
Cheatham371939
Weakley363154
Campbell358652
Henderson353270
Giles351390
Carroll331879
White326061
Hardeman325862
Hardin319460
Macon317871
Lauderdale306740
Henry283672
Wayne280927
Overton274656
Marion268142
DeKalb258346
Haywood256358
McNairy255748
Claiborne250261
Scott246241
Smith244636
Hickman240238
Trousdale236421
Grainger229045
Fentress223342
Morgan216329
Johnson212637
Chester196245
Bledsoe193910
Crockett190243
Unicoi173046
Cannon170426
Lake165123
Union161228
Polk160521
Grundy153027
Decatur152133
Sequatchie148026
Humphreys146421
Lewis141824
Benton139737
Meigs123621
Jackson120730
Stewart118825
Clay104329
Perry100026
Houston98028
Moore89415
Van Buren75018
Pickett74121
Hancock4819

Most Popular Stories

Community Events