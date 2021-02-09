Clear

Peanut allergies affect over 4.6 million adults in the US, study finds

Over 4.6 million US adults have a peanut allergy — and many of them developed the allergy in adulthood, a new study has found.Over 800,000 of those...

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 4:22 PM
Posted By: CNN

Over 4.6 million US adults have a peanut allergy — and many of them developed the allergy in adulthood, a new study has found.

Over 800,000 of those adults — over 17% — developed their allergy after turning 18 years old, according to a study published Tuesday in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

A peanut allergy has generally been thought of as a pediatric issue, but more adults than children have the allergy, said study author Dr. Ruchi Gupta, director of the Center for Food Allergy and Asthma Research at Northwestern University in Illinois. But only 15% to 20% of children with a peanut allergy will outgrow their allergy by adulthood, according to the study.

Adults who reported developing a peanut allergy in adulthood were significantly less likely to get diagnosed by a physician compared to adults who reported developing the allergy as a child, according to the survey of over 40,000 US adults.

Gupta said she has noticed adults who have a negative reaction to a certain food tend to avoid eating it rather than following up with an allergy test. When you get diagnosed with a peanut allergy, you receive confirmation that you are allergic, which affects how you live your life, she said.

Of the 2.9% of US adults who reported having a peanut allergy, only 1.8% — that's 4.6 million people — had a convincing peanut allergy, according to the study.

Convincing symptoms included vomiting, hives and trouble breathing among others, said study author Christopher Warren, research consultant at the Center for Food Allergy and Asthma Research. Some examples of symptoms that were not convincing included bloating and diarrhea, he said.

Adults who self-diagnose are also potentially placing an unnecessary burden on themselves of avoiding peanuts when they don't have to, Warren added.

"They could be living their life as if their next bite could lead to a very bad outcome when it's something that would be so easy to avoid" through routine allergy testing, Warren said.

Another reason it's important to get diagnosed is because physicians can prescribe epinephrine, Gupta said, which is an emergency treatment for anaphylaxis, a severe reaction to an allergen.

Only 44% of adults with an adult-onset peanut allergy reported having an epinephrine prescription compared to 56% of adults with a childhood-onset peanut allergy, according to the study.

There is no known reason why peanut allergies develop in adults, but a person's environment or hormones could play a role, Gupta said. She said research is being done to see if a change in a person's living environment or a fluctuation in women's hormones when they enter puberty or menopause could cause an allergy.

What to do if you suspect an allergy

This study revealed that peanut allergies in adults are much more prevalent than anticipated, said Bruce Roberts, chief research strategy and innovation officer at Food Allergy Research & Education, who was not involved in the study.

If you suspect you have a peanut allergy, Roberts recommended seeing your primary care doctor to get tested.

In addition to peanuts, he says you should be tested for other common allergens like tree nuts. Adults with an adult-onset peanut allergy were more likely to report multiple allergies compared to adults with a childhood-onset peanut allergy, according to the study.

The Food and Drug Administration has not approved any peanut allergy therapy for adults, Warren said, but there is one therapy for children ages 4 to 17. The therapy slowly desensitizes the children to peanuts, which allows them to ingest the peanut protein and have a milder reaction or none at all, according to the study.

Another benefit of being diagnosed as an adult is you can participate in peanut allergy therapy trials, Warren said. Clinical trials are an important part of the process to getting peanut allergy therapies approved for adults, he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 63°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Fort Payne
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 473348

Reported Deaths: 8523
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson685771236
Mobile34219654
Madison30840363
Tuscaloosa23123342
Montgomery21514422
Shelby20907187
Baldwin18763227
Lee14361132
Morgan13272220
Etowah12819273
Calhoun12426246
Marshall10989178
Houston9740230
Limestone8958117
Elmore8927152
Cullman8740163
St. Clair8458186
Lauderdale8380179
DeKalb8276149
Talladega7160133
Jackson637078
Walker6259209
Blount5920112
Autauga588177
Colbert5880111
Coffee509178
Dale4417102
Franklin391468
Russell386524
Covington375292
Escambia363955
Chilton362282
Tallapoosa3411124
Clarke333640
Chambers326681
Dallas3265122
Pike282856
Lawrence272978
Marion266481
Winston239952
Bibb234653
Geneva232158
Marengo222339
Pickens214943
Barbour200845
Hale200256
Fayette192146
Butler186862
Henry175436
Cherokee173136
Monroe162729
Randolph156137
Washington150129
Clay136252
Crenshaw135549
Macon134339
Cleburne132331
Lamar127230
Lowndes127142
Wilcox117122
Bullock113229
Perry104524
Conecuh103223
Sumter95528
Greene82729
Coosa75122
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 745826

Reported Deaths: 10566
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby829751365
Davidson76578798
Knox42824527
Hamilton38259413
Rutherford36036344
Unassigned25434202
Williamson23824187
Sumner19852288
Out of TN16986101
Montgomery16329188
Wilson15617193
Sullivan13562256
Blount13016158
Washington12597225
Bradley11984128
Maury11945152
Sevier11394146
Putnam10620166
Madison9765207
Robertson8341106
Hamblen7633151
Anderson7387145
Greene7024136
Tipton665791
Coffee6031108
Gibson5994129
Dickson589598
Cumberland5748104
Bedford5642110
Roane560398
McMinn552785
Lawrence546978
Loudon544963
Carter5429139
Warren526666
Jefferson524997
Dyer506093
Monroe500482
Hawkins494388
Franklin447776
Fayette435167
Obion417490
Rhea407866
Lincoln402056
Marshall378351
Cocke377785
Cheatham370438
Weakley359454
Campbell355652
Henderson350170
Giles348089
Carroll334778
White328059
Hardeman326562
Hardin313959
Lauderdale308541
Macon304667
Henry281072
Wayne278026
Overton267353
McNairy260946
DeKalb258048
Haywood254458
Claiborne249854
Marion247738
Smith243434
Scott242039
Hickman239539
Trousdale234819
Grainger228645
Fentress222541
Johnson213037
Morgan206025
Chester189744
Crockett188943
Bledsoe188411
Unicoi173648
Cannon169425
Lake165824
Polk162221
Union154127
Grundy153528
Decatur151933
Sequatchie150924
Humphreys145820
Benton139637
Lewis139123
Meigs124619
Stewart118225
Jackson111327
Clay99630
Perry99325
Houston97327
Moore86414
Pickett71321
Van Buren69116
Hancock4529

Most Popular Stories

Community Events