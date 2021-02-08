Clear

One of Apple's more controversial tech features may be going away this year. Many won't miss it

Apple may be doing away with one of its most divis...

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 9:44 AM
Posted By: CNN

Apple may be doing away with one of its most divisive pieces of technology this year, and some fans aren't sorry to see it go.

While the MacBook Pro design hasn't changed significantly in five years, Apple will eliminate its digital Touch Bar, according to a January memo from Ming-Chi Kuo, a top Apple analyst with TF International Securities. CNN Business translated the memo from Chinese.

Apple first unveiled the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro in 2016. It's a small rectangular OLED touchscreen that replaced the row of function keys at the top of the keyboard. Its digital interface includes other features like text prediction and shortcuts. Apple app developers are able to make software to take advantage of the touchscreen's capabilities.

Apple fans are divided on how they feel about the Touch Bar. Some love it for the ease of use, but others miss the physical buttons it replaced.

Kuo's memo predicts that the Touch Bar is going away in two 2021 MacBook Pro models, a 14-inch laptop and a 16-inch laptop, and that the old physical buttons will return. Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

Apple may be dumping the Touch Bar because of fans' mixed response, said Carolina Milanesi, tech analyst at research firm Creative Strategies.

"Apple might not have seen as much demand, and of course, the added cost then becomes an issue for Apple when it is not seen as a value to the user," said Milanesi. The lower demand also "limited the level of interest from developers, which in turn, limited how useful the bar could be."

The Touch Bar's controversial legacy was clear from its introduction in 2016.

"When Apple first unveiled the Touch Bar, reception was quite polarized," said Linn Huang, research vice president of devices and displays. "Many were confused by what problems it was intended to solve and wondered how developers would integrate it into their software experience."

Fans eager for a MacBook with touch screen capabilities weren't satisfied by the Touch Bar either — they expected a full touch screen, said Huang. But loyal fans "found the Touch Bar to be a nice addition to the vaunted Apple user experience."

Both Milanesi and Huang expect Apple to release a touch screen MacBook again in the future. Once that happens, "history will remember the Touch Bar as a momentary half-concession between Apple and its loyal fans," said Huang.

Reflecting on the Touch Bar

Mark "Soldier Knows Best" Watson, a tech YouTuber with more than 800,000 subscribers, said that the Touch Bar "was a complete change to something that we all have become accustomed to."

While it helped Apple "visually modernize" the new MacBooks, "sometimes the uniqueness of the Touch Bar could cause you to have to do a couple of key presses instead of one like on a traditional keyboard," he noted.

If Apple hadn't replaced all physical function keys with the Touch Bar, it might have been less controversial, he said.

Apple did return the escape key to 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019 and to the 13-inch model in 2020.

Dave "Dave2D" Lee, a tech Youtuber with more than 3 million subscribers, wants the Touch Bar gone. He misses tactile function keys like volume, brightness and media controls that the Touch Bar replaced.

Those function keys were likely "baked into muscle memory" for some Mac users and the Touch Bar is not nearly as reliable, he said.

"Maybe I'm old school, but I'd like them to keep it simple," he said. "A good keyboard without any special tricks. That's always a winner."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 472423

Reported Deaths: 8515
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson684561236
Mobile34090647
Madison30744363
Tuscaloosa23049342
Montgomery21482422
Shelby20845187
Baldwin18723227
Lee14337132
Morgan13250220
Etowah12800273
Calhoun12402246
Marshall10986178
Houston9720230
Limestone8939117
Elmore8896152
Cullman8731163
St. Clair8439186
Lauderdale8366179
DeKalb8271149
Talladega7155133
Jackson636478
Walker6256209
Blount5915112
Colbert5873111
Autauga586977
Coffee508678
Dale4410102
Franklin391068
Russell386224
Covington374792
Escambia363055
Chilton361582
Tallapoosa3406124
Clarke333140
Dallas3268122
Chambers326381
Pike282656
Lawrence272378
Marion265981
Winston240052
Bibb233953
Geneva232058
Marengo221939
Pickens214743
Barbour200845
Hale200156
Fayette191946
Butler186562
Henry174936
Cherokee173036
Monroe162429
Randolph155937
Washington149529
Clay136052
Crenshaw135349
Macon133939
Cleburne132131
Lamar126930
Lowndes126942
Wilcox116722
Bullock112829
Perry105023
Conecuh103223
Sumter95228
Greene82529
Coosa74922
Choctaw54023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 744600

Reported Deaths: 10469
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby828451357
Davidson76465790
Knox42711523
Hamilton38169410
Rutherford35950337
Unassigned25380198
Williamson23767184
Sumner19803285
Out of TN1695499
Montgomery16294184
Wilson15602191
Sullivan13550254
Blount12972158
Washington12583222
Bradley11954128
Maury11927152
Sevier11372146
Putnam10608165
Madison9754206
Robertson8327106
Hamblen7626151
Anderson7377143
Greene7013134
Tipton664791
Coffee6028104
Gibson5980129
Dickson589298
Cumberland5744103
Bedford5642109
Roane559397
McMinn551584
Lawrence546778
Loudon544462
Carter5424139
Warren526466
Jefferson524695
Dyer505992
Monroe499180
Hawkins493688
Franklin447076
Fayette434565
Obion417290
Rhea406965
Lincoln401955
Marshall377950
Cocke377084
Cheatham370038
Weakley358953
Campbell355551
Henderson349670
Giles347789
Carroll334078
White327659
Hardeman325962
Hardin313858
Lauderdale308341
Macon304666
Henry280870
Wayne277926
Overton267153
McNairy260646
DeKalb257848
Haywood254358
Claiborne249352
Marion247438
Smith243133
Scott241639
Hickman239339
Trousdale234719
Grainger228445
Fentress222441
Johnson213037
Morgan205823
Chester189744
Crockett188543
Bledsoe188211
Unicoi173348
Cannon169325
Lake165824
Polk161721
Union153826
Grundy153126
Decatur151732
Sequatchie150524
Humphreys145720
Benton139637
Lewis138723
Meigs124519
Stewart117825
Jackson111027
Clay99529
Perry99125
Houston97327
Moore86313
Pickett71321
Van Buren69115
Hancock4529

Most Popular Stories

Community Events