Clear

Fake N95 masks have flooded the market. Here's how to tell the difference

There's one mask guideline that hasn't changed throughout the pandemic --...

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 5:14 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

There's one mask guideline that hasn't changed throughout the pandemic -- you definitely should be wearing one.

But what happens when you're not sure if your mask is real?

Between the time the pandemic began and the year ended, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized over 14.6 million counterfeit face masks entering the US, the agency told CNN.

N95 masks are considered the gold standard for mask usage, but counterfeit doppelgängers may threaten Americans' safety. Not meeting US safety standards means they may not filter out airborne particles effectively, the agency said.

Here's how you can spot a fake N95 mask.

The most important thing: NIOSH approval

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health is a part of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that focuses on worker safety and health.

Before filtering facepiece respirators -- a fancy term that includes N95 masks -- can be used in any workplace, they must be certified by NIOSH.

For an N95 mask to get a NIOSH stamp of approval, it needs to filter at least 95% of airborne particles.

When finding out if an N95 mask is fake or not, NIOSH markings are your compass. But there's some vetting you can do before you even have a mask in hand.

What to consider before you buy

When buying masks online, there are a few things you can ask yourself, according to CDC guidance on spotting fake PPE.

If you're buying directly through a website:

  • Are there typos, bad grammar or other errors on the site?

  • Are there website flaws, like unfinished or blank pages, dummy text, broken links and misspelled domains?

If you're buying through a third-party marketplace:

  • Does the listing call the product 'genuine' or 'real'? Legitimate companies don't need to tell buyers their products are real -- at least not in the product name.
  • Have reviews been left on the product, or on the seller? Buyers unhappy with the product may reveal that it is poorly made or illegitimate.
  • Is the price too good to be true? It probably is.
  • Is the seller selling the same items over time, or keeping with trends? Legitimate businesses tend to stay consistent.
  • Does the seller put their contact information in images? If so, they may be skirting around marketplace policy to keep interactions between buyers and sellers on the site.

How to check if your mask is real

Okay, but what if you've already masks off a website or marketplace and don't know if they're the real deal?

Here's your rule-of-thumb: No markings means no approval.

NIOSH-approved masks have an approval label on or within the mask packaging -- either on the box or in the users' instructions. The mask should also have an abbreviated approval marking.

The approval number on your mask should begin with 'TC.' The mask should also have a NIOSH logo printed on it. This image from the CDC can help you identify your mask's markings.

Then, you can check for the approval number on NIOSH certified equipment list.

Some other red flags to look out for include:

  • Any decorative elements, like sequins.
  • Ear loops instead of head bands. Head bands are crucial to the N95's tight fit.
  • Claims for the of approval for children. NIOSH does not approve masks for children.

Got a real mask? Share these resources

The CDC and NIOSH have resources to help you in spotting counterfeit masks, or even other PPE and medical gear. You can start here and get more tips on vetting masks. You can also look through photos of non-NIOSH-approved masks.

Then, you can read about how to protect yourself from buying counterfeit goods.

Got a fake mask? Report it

Fake masks aren't the only counterfeit products being sold, nor the only scam to capitalize on the pandemic.

Criminal organizations are also trying to sell counterfeit pharmaceuticals, other PPE and medical devices to 'unsuspecting American consumers,' CBP Executive Director for Trade Policies and Programs, John Leonard, told CNN.

Covid-19 has been a fertile time for other scams of all kinds to proliferate -- most recently regarding vaccines.

While staying aware and keeping up-to-date, you can report any counterfeit masks to CBP through their reporting system, or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

You can also report to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center online, or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Fort Payne
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 467823

Reported Deaths: 8365
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson679061210
Mobile33718636
Madison30305353
Tuscaloosa22876330
Montgomery21233409
Shelby20627182
Baldwin18494233
Lee14149131
Morgan13143216
Etowah12707271
Calhoun12253242
Marshall10905176
Houston9625227
Limestone8836116
Elmore8744149
Cullman8670161
St. Clair8341179
Lauderdale8298176
DeKalb8214148
Talladega7103128
Jackson633377
Walker6216206
Blount5842109
Colbert5831110
Autauga581174
Coffee503676
Dale4367102
Franklin388367
Russell382524
Covington370192
Escambia360255
Chilton357982
Tallapoosa3373123
Clarke330240
Dallas3258120
Chambers323981
Pike278353
Lawrence269977
Marion264481
Winston239148
Bibb232752
Geneva230757
Marengo221139
Pickens213144
Hale199356
Barbour198943
Fayette189946
Butler184762
Cherokee172336
Henry172335
Monroe161526
Randolph154437
Washington147829
Clay134351
Crenshaw133648
Cleburne131128
Macon131039
Lamar126030
Lowndes125739
Wilcox115722
Bullock110729
Perry103622
Conecuh102323
Sumter94928
Greene81929
Coosa72821
Choctaw53824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 736370

Reported Deaths: 10202
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby819611326
Davidson75675771
Knox42119512
Hamilton37705396
Rutherford35561333
Unassigned25086191
Williamson23399182
Sumner19575274
Out of TN1666695
Montgomery16004173
Wilson15417189
Sullivan13445249
Blount12827150
Washington12517221
Maury11790149
Bradley11770124
Sevier11253142
Putnam10482163
Madison9670202
Robertson8247101
Hamblen7511148
Anderson7307140
Greene6957132
Tipton659290
Coffee5968102
Gibson5931128
Dickson584492
Cumberland569397
Bedford5598106
Roane552895
McMinn545482
Lawrence541275
Carter5386137
Loudon534861
Warren522965
Jefferson518091
Dyer501790
Monroe493575
Hawkins486187
Franklin442274
Fayette429364
Obion415791
Rhea402263
Lincoln399254
Cocke373480
Marshall371046
Cheatham365234
Weakley355853
Campbell350948
Henderson347069
Giles344985
Carroll330676
White325056
Hardeman323562
Hardin311957
Lauderdale306041
Macon303262
Henry277767
Wayne277326
Overton265752
McNairy258945
DeKalb255447
Haywood253358
Claiborne246149
Marion243638
Smith240932
Scott238339
Hickman237239
Trousdale233718
Grainger225043
Fentress221140
Johnson211436
Morgan203823
Chester187244
Crockett187242
Bledsoe185811
Unicoi172747
Cannon167125
Lake165223
Polk158921
Union152325
Decatur151432
Grundy149625
Sequatchie148122
Humphreys144220
Benton138336
Lewis137723
Meigs123518
Stewart115823
Jackson109927
Clay98429
Perry98325
Houston96827
Moore85911
Pickett71121
Van Buren68713
Hancock4459

Most Popular Stories

Community Events