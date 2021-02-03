Clear
BREAKING NEWS Medical marijuana bill approved in Alabama Senate committee Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

AstraZeneca vaccine appears to substantially reduce transmission of the coronavirus, study shows

The Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 va...

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 10:21 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine appears to substantially reduce transmission of the virus, rather than simply preventing symptomatic infections, UK researchers have suggested.

The rate of positive PCR tests declined by about half after two doses, according to preliminary results by researchers at the University of Oxford that have yet to be peer reviewed.

Their analysis, released as a preprint Tuesday, also supports spacing out doses and estimates good efficacy after just one shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The study did not measure transmission directly -- for example, by tracing contacts who were infected by study volunteers. But the researchers did collect regular nasal swabs from some participants and found that the rate of positive PCR tests fell by half after two doses of the vaccine. After one dose only, the rate of positive tests fell by 67%.

"While transmission studies per se were not included in the analysis, swabs were obtained from volunteers every week in the UK study, regardless of symptoms, to allow assessment of the overall impact of the vaccine on risk of infection and thus a surrogate for potential onward transmission," the authors write.

If the vaccine were simply making infections milder, PCR positivity would not change, the authors argued in the preprint analysis. "A measure of overall PCR positivity is appropriate to assess whether there is a reduction in the burden of infection."

Coronavirus vaccine trials have primarily looked at prevention of symptomatic cases of Covid-19. Previously, there has been little other public data suggesting that vaccines could prevent people from passing the infection to others.

Speaking to the UK's Science Media Centre (SMC), Helen Fletcher, professor of immunology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the data in the study "suggest a possibility that the vaccine could have an impact on transmission but further follow-up would be needed to confirm this."

Dr. Doug Brown, chief executive of the British Society for Immunology, told the SMC the study "hints that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine may be effective in stopping people being able to transmit the virus."

He added: "While this would be extremely welcome news, we do need more data before this can be confirmed and so it's important that we all still continue to follow social distancing guidance after we have been vaccinated."

Dose spacing

The vaccine showed 66.7% efficacy against symptomatic disease starting two weeks after the second shot, researchers at the University of Oxford said.

The new analysis adds new trial sites and a month of new data to the mix, building upon earlier results announced by AstraZeneca that its vaccine had showed an estimated 70.4% efficacy.

However, the latest research also suggests the vaccine may offer substantial protection after a single shot.

The study estimates 76% efficacy up to three months following one dose. This is based on a subset of 88 symptomatic infections, split unevenly between the vaccine and placebo groups between 22 and 90 days after vaccination. The study also found relatively stable levels of antibodies during this time frame, "with minimal waning by day 90."

Furthermore, the authors suggest there could be higher efficacy with more spaced-out doses. Among adults age 18 to 55, vaccine efficacy appeared to rise when the time between shots was spaced out from less than six weeks to more than 12. However, more information is needed to know how statistically different that finding is.

Taken together, the findings may bolster the UK's decision to recommend spacing out doses up to 12 weeks apart, according to a statement from the chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial and co-author of the paper, Andrew Pollard.

"This is positive news as it shows that just one dose of this vaccine generates good levels of immunity and that this protection does not seem to wane in the shorter term," said Brown, of the British Society for Immunology.

"In immunology terms, this finding is not unexpected as we know that some other vaccines confer better immunity when the doses are more spread out. Although further information is required to confirm these findings for older age groups, overall this new research should provide reassurance around the UK's decision to offer the two doses of this vaccine 12 weeks apart."

Similar data is not yet available on delaying the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to 12 weeks after the first dose, said Dr. Gillies O'Bryan-Tear, past chair of policy and communications at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine in comments to the SMC. But, he added, "most commentators agree that it is likely to be the same with that vaccine, and indeed, other two dose vaccines."

The authors caveat that the trials were not initially designed to evaluate efficacy by dose intervals, but the data "arose due to the logistics of running large-scale clinical trials in a pandemic setting."

The primary analysis is based on 332 symptomatic infections that occurred among more than 17,000 trial volunteers in the UK, Brazil and South Africa more than two weeks after their second dose.

AstraZeneca announced last month it had completed enrollment in its Phase 3 trial in the United States, which will serve as "the primary basis" for the company's eventual application to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine has already been authorized in a number countries, such as the UK and India, but authorization may not come in the US until late March at the earliest, according to Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Fort Payne
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 462938

Reported Deaths: 7894
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson673591164
Mobile33311627
Madison29906306
Tuscaloosa22570310
Montgomery21058383
Shelby20379168
Baldwin18344228
Lee13958128
Morgan13048188
Etowah12595254
Calhoun12102235
Marshall10827160
Houston9536210
Limestone8753107
Elmore8687134
Cullman8592150
St. Clair8222166
Lauderdale8216160
DeKalb8160143
Talladega6883119
Jackson625473
Walker6180201
Colbert5769106
Blount5745101
Autauga572370
Coffee495572
Dale432799
Franklin385360
Russell378321
Covington363588
Escambia356950
Chilton356179
Tallapoosa3349118
Clarke325438
Dallas3242114
Chambers321978
Pike276043
Lawrence266573
Marion263276
Winston238944
Bibb231952
Geneva227852
Marengo219137
Pickens211134
Hale197155
Barbour196640
Fayette186539
Butler183360
Cherokee171436
Henry169632
Monroe159623
Randolph152337
Washington148127
Clay133350
Crenshaw131648
Macon130339
Cleburne129628
Lamar125129
Lowndes124939
Wilcox114622
Bullock108729
Perry104920
Conecuh101723
Sumter93728
Greene81027
Coosa69420
Choctaw53624
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 731360

Reported Deaths: 9900
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby813601278
Davidson75210752
Knox41732505
Hamilton37296376
Rutherford35299323
Unassigned24872180
Williamson23162175
Sumner19414265
Out of TN1673194
Montgomery15868166
Wilson15314185
Sullivan13363244
Blount12701146
Washington12456220
Maury11695145
Bradley11655120
Sevier11170136
Putnam10435159
Madison9630199
Robertson817194
Hamblen7458143
Anderson7264134
Greene6917129
Tipton657185
Coffee5930100
Gibson5909126
Dickson578490
Cumberland566891
Bedford5576103
Roane548494
McMinn542379
Lawrence537774
Carter5339133
Loudon530161
Warren520863
Jefferson515689
Dyer499290
Monroe489869
Hawkins482487
Franklin438571
Fayette427262
Obion414688
Rhea400564
Lincoln398354
Cocke371075
Marshall369246
Cheatham363134
Weakley354452
Campbell348645
Henderson345766
Giles342783
Carroll329275
White323555
Hardeman322460
Hardin311256
Lauderdale304939
Macon301358
Henry276565
Wayne276026
Overton265349
McNairy256745
DeKalb254146
Haywood252758
Claiborne242245
Marion241337
Smith239631
Scott236836
Hickman235239
Trousdale233317
Grainger223743
Fentress221039
Johnson210836
Morgan203120
Crockett186439
Chester186044
Bledsoe184011
Unicoi172447
Cannon166424
Lake165223
Polk157619
Union151425
Decatur151231
Grundy148224
Sequatchie146722
Humphreys142319
Benton137536
Lewis136223
Meigs122618
Stewart115523
Jackson109225
Clay98127
Perry98025
Houston96526
Moore85411
Pickett70821
Van Buren68212
Hancock4438

Most Popular Stories

Community Events