Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SpaceX Mars rocket prototype explodes on landing, again

Starship SN9, SpaceX's early prototype for a rocket the company hopes will carry the first humans to Mars, launched a high-altitude test flight Tuesday that...

Posted: Feb 2, 2021 4:48 PM
Updated: Feb 2, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

Starship SN9, SpaceX's early prototype for a rocket the company hopes will carry the first humans to Mars, launched a high-altitude test flight Tuesday that saw the vehicle travel a few miles up in the air, hover for a moment, and then conduct a belly flop-like maneuver on descent before making an explosive landing back on the launch pad.

The rocket's three engines ignited, turned off, and then re-ignited for the landing as planned, however the rocket burst into a fireball when it returned to the launch pad. It was not immediately clear what went wrong.

SpaceX engineer John Insprucker said on the company's livestream of the event that much of the test flight 'looked to be very good,' and engineers were able to gather data to help improve the Starship design throughout the flight, which reached about 10 km, or six miles, high.

'We demonstrated the ability to transition the engines to the landing propellant tanks, the subsonic reentry looked very good and stable,' Insprucker said. 'We've just got to work on that landing a little bit.'

The test launch comes after the 160-foot tall rocket prototype had been stranded on its launchpad in the Texas over the weekend. It was poised to take off for the test launch last week, but it stayed grounded because SpaceX violated a public safety agreement it had with federal regulators during a previous test launch, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Last Thursday, With Starship SN9 fueled and able to launch at any moment, the FAA sent out a surprising advisory that said the launch had been scrubbed.

The FAA, which oversees US airspace as well as licenses rocket launches, ordered SpaceX to halt operations at its testing facilities in South Texas 'that could affect public safety,' the agency said. After previously declining to comment on its investigation, which was first reported by The Verge, the FAA said Tuesday that it concluded this week that SpaceX took 'corrective action' and is now complying with public safety rules. The agency did not disclose the nature of the public safety issue or what corrective action was undertaken.

The FAA reinstated SpaceX's authorization to launch its rocket prototypes late Monday, according to a statement from the agency.

The company did not respond to requests for comment for this story, nor has it responded to requests for comment in more than eight months.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who used Twitter to publicly bash the FAA last week, wrote Tuesday morning that he would be 'Off Twitter for a while.'

At the root of the rift between SpaceX and the FAA was a test launch SpaceX carried out in December of a prototype known as Starship SN8, one in a series of early prototypes the company has built in its efforts to design a rocket capable of ferrying the first humans to Mars. Prior to that launch, SpaceX had 'sought a waiver to exceed the maximum public risk allowed by federal safety regulations,' according to the FAA, but the agency denied that request.

But SpaceX proceeded with the test launch anyway, and launched the vehicle on a high-altitude 'hop test' that saw it successfully reach its desired altitude and conduct a series of in-air acrobatics before it explosively crash landed back at its launch site.

It is not clear if the FAA would have investigated the company regardless of whether SN8 landed successfully.

The FAA was already focused on reconfiguring its launch licensing process to make it more 'streamlined.' But it's not clear if the updated procedures, which are expected to go into effect in the near future, would have helped SpaceX quickly obtain authorization to loosen the public safety restrictions on its launch license.

SpaceX already had yet another Starship prototype, SN10, assembled. It's not clear when the company will attempt to launch it, but over the weekend, the company rolled the vehicle out a launch pad adjacent to where the SN9 took off.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 460860

Reported Deaths: 7688
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson670101128
Mobile33159611
Madison29781287
Tuscaloosa22519302
Montgomery20966370
Shelby20271160
Baldwin18211224
Lee13878128
Morgan13025175
Etowah12550246
Calhoun12062232
Marshall10789152
Houston9499209
Limestone8706106
Elmore8640134
Cullman8574149
Lauderdale8191156
St. Clair8179155
DeKalb8139137
Talladega6852117
Jackson625170
Walker6165197
Colbert5745104
Blount5720100
Autauga568369
Coffee492272
Dale431098
Franklin384660
Russell376019
Covington358987
Chilton355379
Escambia354848
Tallapoosa3334114
Clarke322838
Dallas3228111
Chambers321076
Pike274741
Lawrence265470
Marion261774
Winston238344
Bibb230952
Geneva226652
Marengo218934
Pickens210433
Hale196154
Barbour195640
Fayette185838
Butler182760
Cherokee170735
Henry168432
Monroe157622
Randolph152237
Washington147627
Clay133050
Crenshaw131348
Macon129438
Cleburne128628
Lamar124928
Lowndes123339
Wilcox114222
Bullock108929
Perry102920
Conecuh101023
Sumter93428
Greene80627
Coosa68119
Choctaw53524
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 729187

Reported Deaths: 9753
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby811381271
Davidson75072742
Knox41544498
Hamilton37122366
Rutherford35188317
Unassigned24771174
Williamson23070172
Sumner19339261
Out of TN1666593
Montgomery15817165
Wilson15266182
Sullivan13299243
Blount12668144
Washington12437219
Maury11653142
Bradley11602115
Sevier11137134
Putnam10407158
Madison9612197
Robertson814394
Hamblen7440144
Anderson7248129
Greene6893127
Tipton655884
Coffee591299
Gibson5897123
Dickson577387
Cumberland566387
Bedford5556101
Roane547893
McMinn539979
Lawrence537374
Carter5319132
Loudon527858
Warren520963
Jefferson514186
Dyer498187
Monroe487268
Hawkins479784
Franklin437070
Fayette426760
Obion413987
Rhea400264
Lincoln397554
Cocke369873
Marshall368346
Cheatham361534
Weakley352952
Campbell347744
Henderson345365
Giles342581
Carroll328672
White323052
Hardeman322058
Hardin311256
Lauderdale304337
Macon300657
Henry275763
Wayne275426
Overton264848
McNairy255645
DeKalb253246
Haywood252058
Claiborne241945
Marion240836
Smith239430
Scott236535
Hickman234938
Trousdale233117
Grainger222843
Fentress220939
Johnson209936
Morgan202018
Crockett186239
Chester185543
Bledsoe183611
Unicoi172347
Cannon165824
Lake165122
Polk156519
Decatur151329
Union151125
Grundy148024
Sequatchie146222
Humphreys141718
Benton137435
Lewis135322
Meigs122418
Stewart115223
Jackson109125
Perry98125
Clay97927
Houston96326
Moore85411
Pickett70621
Van Buren68012
Hancock4418

Most Popular Stories

Community Events