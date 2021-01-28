Clear

On a budget? Here's how to save money on your groceries

Food tends to eat up a healthy portion of our budget.We often don't consider how much we're spending at the supermarket because food is a necessity. B...

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 3:12 PM
Posted By: CNN

Food tends to eat up a healthy portion of our budget.

We often don't consider how much we're spending at the supermarket because food is a necessity. But many of us are spending more than we have to.

"I call the food budget the silent killer of budgets," said Kumiko Love, owner of personal finance website The Budget Mom.

If you're looking to make cuts to your food spending, Love recommends doing it in baby steps.

"Make small incremental steps. Don't go from $1,000 to $400 -- that's a big change," she said. "Do it in $75 increments. If you stick to it, then drop it again by $75. Over time, you decrease it enough to a realistic amount you can stick to."

But where do they savings come from? Here are some tips on how to reduce your grocery spending:

Always start with a list

Don't enter a grocery store without a list. Think of it as protection against the temptation that abounds, with eye-catching displays and deals for items you don't need.

Before shopping, take the time to plan your meals. Browse the store's deals and base your decisions on what's on sale, if possible.

"Set a dedicated time to meal plan," said Love, who does it weekly. "That allows me to also assess my food budget to know how much I have to spend during these shopping trips."

Once you have your list, the first stop before your grocery run should be your pantry. It's easy to forget what's sitting on your shelves and waste money on products you already have.

"We've all put away a can of tomato paste to realize you have six already," said Love.

Stay home

Having a list isn't enough: You actually have to stick to it.

One way to do that is to avoid the grocery store altogether. Shopping online can make it easier to avoid straying from your plan.

Online shopping also helps you keep track of your total tab as you add items to your cart. It's much easier to delete items from a virtual cart if you are over budget, than to ask the cashier to remove them with a long line waiting behind you at checkout.

Some grocery and big box stores, including Kroger, Albertsons, Target and Walmart, offer online shopping with free pickup.

Amazon Prime members can shop at Whole Foods online and also get free pickup.

Don't just look at the price

The lowest price doesn't always mean it's the best deal. Pay attention to the price per unit -- that will show you which item offers the most for your money.

So let's say you need ketchup: A 32-ounce bottle could cost $2.79 while a 38-ounce bottle is $2.99 The bigger bottle costs nearly 8 cents an ounce while the smaller one is almost 9 cents.

Not all stores will do the math for you, but it's pretty easy to do it yourself: divide the total price by the number of units. The smaller quotient is the better deal.

Put in the elbow grease

With so many choices on the shelves, it's easy to get lazy about cooking. But convenience comes at a price.

Yes, it's nice when the fruit is already sliced, but you you will spend less if you buy the whole fruit and do the work yourself.

And prepackaged meals and prepared items also tend to come with a heftier price tag. For nights when you know cooking time will be limited, try and prepare a meal ahead of time and freeze it until you need a quick dinner.

Use a loyalty app

No one wants to sit home clipping coupons. But getting discounts is less time consuming than it used to be. You can join your grocery store's loyalty programs, follow them on social media and download their apps to find coupons and other deals.

"Check apps and websites for daily deals," said Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot.com. "It's a great way to get savings on what you are looking for."

Get cash back

You might have some money saving help already in your wallet -- some credit cards offer higher rewards for food shopping. And free apps will pay you for your shopping.

American Express's Blue Cash Preferred Card offers 6% cash back at US grocery stores on up to $6,000 in spending a year. That card has a $95 annual fee, but Amex's Blue Cash Everyday card, offers 3% cash back on your first $6,000 of purchases a year at supermarkets with no annual fee.

Tools like Ibotta, which offers cash back and Fetch Rewards, which allows you to accumulate points to earn rewards, can also help save you money.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Fort Payne
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 449086

Reported Deaths: 7172
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson656061094
Mobile32260595
Madison28795237
Tuscaloosa21859277
Montgomery20388348
Shelby19707139
Baldwin17629217
Lee13482112
Morgan12795154
Etowah12265213
Calhoun11730228
Marshall10543133
Houston9221182
Limestone849485
Cullman8412143
Elmore8379123
Lauderdale8049121
DeKalb7985122
St. Clair7985144
Talladega6637114
Jackson611557
Walker6078185
Colbert5650104
Blount556895
Autauga549967
Coffee473471
Dale418692
Franklin380153
Russell364216
Chilton351379
Covington347986
Escambia343446
Tallapoosa3228111
Dallas3164105
Chambers313775
Clarke311139
Pike269435
Lawrence259759
Marion256667
Winston236443
Bibb226151
Geneva217151
Marengo213332
Pickens203031
Barbour189840
Hale189748
Fayette183534
Butler176660
Cherokee167333
Henry162229
Monroe154221
Randolph149536
Washington144727
Clay131650
Crenshaw127048
Macon124638
Cleburne124128
Lamar122024
Lowndes118637
Wilcox110022
Bullock107429
Perry100819
Conecuh99123
Sumter91228
Greene78624
Coosa66119
Choctaw52424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 715806

Reported Deaths: 9316
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby796371223
Davidson73910719
Knox40739467
Hamilton36369355
Rutherford34539307
Unassigned24056154
Williamson22533166
Sumner18985248
Out of TN1666186
Montgomery15388158
Wilson14984175
Sullivan13087229
Blount12491137
Washington12283211
Maury11420136
Bradley11378106
Sevier10945129
Putnam10239153
Madison9425190
Robertson799389
Hamblen7323137
Anderson7085120
Greene6796120
Tipton643677
Coffee580694
Gibson5786119
Dickson562485
Cumberland557879
Bedford548698
Roane538988
McMinn528576
Lawrence527972
Carter5250126
Loudon515957
Warren513259
Jefferson501679
Dyer490387
Monroe474665
Hawkins464379
Franklin429469
Fayette417653
Obion408286
Rhea394060
Lincoln389151
Cocke362369
Marshall359742
Cheatham352933
Weakley348352
Campbell340244
Henderson339464
Giles336976
Carroll321064
White318651
Hardeman317756
Hardin307952
Lauderdale300835
Macon297156
Wayne271425
Henry271261
Overton260846
McNairy250544
DeKalb248845
Haywood246055
Marion238234
Smith235830
Claiborne233136
Scott231432
Trousdale231017
Hickman230838
Grainger218841
Fentress218237
Johnson206336
Morgan197717
Crockett184439
Chester179739
Bledsoe179311
Unicoi170747
Cannon162423
Lake158922
Polk152317
Decatur149228
Union147525
Grundy144924
Sequatchie143120
Humphreys138518
Benton135335
Lewis131721
Meigs120117
Stewart113321
Jackson107224
Clay96926
Perry96825
Houston95426
Moore8389
Pickett69621
Van Buren6749
Hancock4277

Most Popular Stories

Community Events