2021 just got worse: Now there's a Grape-Nuts shortage

If you're having a hard time finding Grape-Nuts at your local supermarket, you are not alone.

The pandemic has come for Grape-Nuts. Supply chain constraints and higher demand for cereal have led to shortages of the product, Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts Brand Manager, said in an emailed statement.

Grape-Nuts should be 'fully back' on shelves in the spring, she said.

Though sales of cereal in general were struggling for years, they've grown during the pandemic as customers eat breakfast at home and reach for comfort foods.

From 2015 to 2019, the US ready-to-eat cereal market dipped between one and two percent each year, according to data from Euromonitor International. From 2019 to 2020, the market grew by nearly 20% to about $10.6 billion.

The Grape-Nuts shortage comes as demand for consumer goods has put a strain on supply chains, leading to shortages.

All that said, people who can't get enough of Grape-Nuts can breathe a sigh of relief. Fans can be rest-assured that 'we have absolutely no plans to discontinue Grape-Nuts cereal,' DeRock said.

The cereal has been around since 1897, when it was developed by founder C.W. Post himself, according to the Grape-Nuts website. It's made with wheat and barley but no grapes or nuts. Post also makes Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles and Raisin Bran cereal, among other cereals.

A message on the Grape-Nuts websites implores anxious customers to be patient.

'Please know that our team members are working hard every day to safely produce and ship products to our consumers during this unique time,' it says. 'We expect our [Grape-Nuts] to be available again at your favorite retailer in the next couple months.'