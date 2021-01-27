Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

FDA places all alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico on 'import alert'

The US Food and Drug Administration has placed all alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico on a countrywide "import alert" until it is able to revie...

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:28 AM
Updated: Jan 27, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration has placed all alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico on a countrywide 'import alert' until it is able to review the products' safety, the agency said.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico will now be subject to heightened scrutiny, and FDA staff may detain shipments, according to a news release.

'Over the course of the ongoing pandemic, the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products from Mexico that were labeled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but tested positive for methanol contamination,' the FDA said.

Methanol, or wood alcohol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and can be life-threatening if ingested. It is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizer in the United States, according to the FDA.

'Consumer use of hand sanitizers has increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, especially when soap and water are not accessible, and the availability of poor-quality products with dangerous and unacceptable ingredients will not be tolerated,' Judy McMeekin, FDA associate commissioner for regulatory affairs, said in the release Tuesday.

'Today's actions are necessary to protect the safe supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. We will continue to work with our stakeholders to ensure the availability of safe products and to communicate vital information with the health and safety of U.S. consumers in mind.'

From April through December 2020, the FDA found that 84% of the samples that were analyzed were not in compliance with the FDA's regulations and more than half of the samples were found to contain toxic ingredients, including methanol and/or 1-propanol, at dangerous levels, according to the release.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 445909

Reported Deaths: 6896
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson651891049
Mobile32138590
Madison28596223
Tuscaloosa21703276
Montgomery20220336
Shelby19584138
Baldwin17496216
Lee13378109
Morgan12741145
Etowah12196189
Calhoun11626228
Marshall10513126
Houston9097168
Limestone842481
Cullman8363125
Elmore8283112
Lauderdale7986112
DeKalb7935112
St. Clair7915139
Talladega6552112
Walker6068184
Jackson605649
Colbert560194
Blount551794
Autauga544065
Coffee470569
Dale415186
Franklin378150
Russell362816
Chilton348079
Covington344681
Escambia342244
Tallapoosa3184109
Dallas314197
Chambers308575
Clarke307339
Pike267735
Lawrence256958
Marion255763
Winston235243
Bibb224751
Geneva214747
Marengo212031
Pickens201831
Barbour188240
Hale187444
Fayette181230
Butler175960
Cherokee167433
Henry161325
Monroe153521
Randolph148236
Washington144027
Clay131050
Crenshaw126245
Macon124337
Cleburne123627
Lamar121324
Lowndes117636
Wilcox109422
Bullock105829
Perry100518
Conecuh98222
Sumter90828
Greene78323
Coosa64619
Choctaw52224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 712406

Reported Deaths: 9162
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby792151211
Davidson73395716
Knox40479455
Hamilton36114353
Rutherford34354299
Unassigned23968147
Williamson22359154
Sumner18891245
Out of TN1653784
Montgomery15282156
Wilson14907170
Sullivan13036229
Blount12443136
Washington12236209
Maury11346133
Bradley11329104
Sevier10910128
Putnam10222153
Madison9387188
Robertson795288
Hamblen7286128
Anderson7054116
Greene6790120
Tipton640975
Coffee579088
Gibson5777118
Dickson560285
Cumberland557079
Bedford547895
Roane537585
McMinn526874
Lawrence525870
Carter5229124
Loudon512755
Warren511659
Jefferson499478
Dyer488587
Monroe472865
Hawkins462477
Franklin427768
Fayette416753
Obion407686
Rhea392858
Lincoln388549
Cocke360666
Marshall358541
Cheatham351232
Weakley347350
Campbell339842
Henderson339262
Giles335776
Carroll319062
White318350
Hardeman316755
Hardin307551
Lauderdale300635
Macon296354
Henry270761
Wayne270425
Overton260646
McNairy250144
DeKalb248545
Haywood245651
Marion237034
Smith235830
Claiborne231834
Trousdale231017
Scott230932
Hickman230337
Grainger218241
Fentress218036
Johnson205835
Morgan197417
Crockett184139
Chester179539
Bledsoe178811
Unicoi170347
Cannon162223
Lake158522
Polk151417
Decatur149028
Union146525
Grundy144222
Sequatchie143020
Humphreys138117
Benton134435
Lewis131321
Meigs119817
Stewart112621
Jackson107024
Clay96926
Perry96725
Houston95126
Moore8359
Pickett69221
Van Buren6769
Hancock4267

Most Popular Stories

Community Events