Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

In-person learning during the pandemic is possible with the right precautions, CDC researchers say

Many parents and caregivers remain worried about the safety of their children in schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, but experts from the US Centers for D...

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:27 AM
Posted By: CNN

Many parents and caregivers remain worried about the safety of their children in schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, but experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that with the right mitigation measures, there is a path to low-risk, in-person learning.

Experts have stressed the importance of in-person learning for students' development and access to essential services. On the other hand, Covid-19 case, hospitalization and death rates remain high across the nation.

In an effort to strike the right balance, schools have adopted varying approaches that include in-person learning, online learning and a hybrid of the two.

In a paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Tuesday, CDC researchers noted that the kind of spread seen in crowded offices and long-term care facilities has not been reported in schools. In-school transmission has occurred, but the researchers said there is little evidence that it contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.

"Committing today to policies that prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission in communities and in schools will help ensure the future social and academic welfare of all students and their education," the researchers wrote in the JAMA paper.

Two new studies from the CDC published Tuesday in agency's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report demonstrate that with the right precautions, children can return to school safely.

Triple-layer face masks and no high-contact sports

In the first study, researchers looked at data on 17 K-12 schools in rural Wood County, Wisconsin, that conducted in-person learning last fall. They found lower Covid-19 case rates than in the community at large, and few cases of in-school transmission.

Of 5,530 students and staff, 191 tested positive for Covid-19. The researchers found that Covid-19 case rates in schools were 37% lower than in the surrounding community.

Contact tracing and investigation determined that seven of those 191 cases -- 3.7%, all among students -- were contracted in school. Three of the seven students who tested positive were from one elementary school class.

The schools did not conduct routine Covid-19 screening, but they implemented mitigation measures.

For example, students were each provided with three to five double- or triple-layer cloth masks. Masks were required in schools, and statewide, more than 92% of students of all age groups wore them.

Cohorts of 11 to 20 students from the same grade level met for classes and lunch indoors, where students were often seated next to the same person. Cohorts were asked not to mix, and the researchers found no in-school transmission between different cohorts.

Staff were told to mask, social distance and limit time in shared indoor spaces. If a student was out of school with Covid-19 symptoms, their siblings were also told to stay home.

When a student or staff member tested positive for the virus, school officials used interviews to identify close contacts -- anyone who was within 6 feet of the person for longer than 15 minutes over the course of 24 hours. Those close contacts were required to quarantine at home, and if they developed symptoms during that time, officials investigated whether in-school spread was the cause.

The team says their findings suggest that even with varying positivity rates in the community, students are not necessarily at increased risk for the virus if they attend in-person classes. In fact, they say that being in a monitored environment such as the classroom may increase adherence to public health measures.

Extracurricular activities, such as indoor sports, may be another story, according to a separate CDC report published Tuesday.

Two Florida high school wrestling matches became superspreader events in December when 54 of the 130 attendees -- wrestlers, coaches and referees -- were tested for Covid-19, and 38 were positive. Among 91 close contacts of infected people, 43% tested positive for the virus. One contact, who was over agef 50, died.

It is not possible to maintain physical distancing in the high-contact sport, and the American Academy of Pediatrics advises against mask wearing while wrestling because it poses a choking hazard.

After calculating the amount of time everyone involved had to quarantine and isolate, the researchers estimated there were 1,700 in-person school days lost due to the outbreak -- a number they say would likely have been higher if the outbreak had not occurred so close to the end of the semester.

"Outbreaks among athletes participating in high contact sports can impact in-person learning for all students and increase risk for secondary in-school and community transmission with potentially severe outcomes including death," the researchers wrote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 445909

Reported Deaths: 6896
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson651891049
Mobile32138590
Madison28596223
Tuscaloosa21703276
Montgomery20220336
Shelby19584138
Baldwin17496216
Lee13378109
Morgan12741145
Etowah12196189
Calhoun11626228
Marshall10513126
Houston9097168
Limestone842481
Cullman8363125
Elmore8283112
Lauderdale7986112
DeKalb7935112
St. Clair7915139
Talladega6552112
Walker6068184
Jackson605649
Colbert560194
Blount551794
Autauga544065
Coffee470569
Dale415186
Franklin378150
Russell362816
Chilton348079
Covington344681
Escambia342244
Tallapoosa3184109
Dallas314197
Chambers308575
Clarke307339
Pike267735
Lawrence256958
Marion255763
Winston235243
Bibb224751
Geneva214747
Marengo212031
Pickens201831
Barbour188240
Hale187444
Fayette181230
Butler175960
Cherokee167433
Henry161325
Monroe153521
Randolph148236
Washington144027
Clay131050
Crenshaw126245
Macon124337
Cleburne123627
Lamar121324
Lowndes117636
Wilcox109422
Bullock105829
Perry100518
Conecuh98222
Sumter90828
Greene78323
Coosa64619
Choctaw52224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 712406

Reported Deaths: 9162
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby792151211
Davidson73395716
Knox40479455
Hamilton36114353
Rutherford34354299
Unassigned23968147
Williamson22359154
Sumner18891245
Out of TN1653784
Montgomery15282156
Wilson14907170
Sullivan13036229
Blount12443136
Washington12236209
Maury11346133
Bradley11329104
Sevier10910128
Putnam10222153
Madison9387188
Robertson795288
Hamblen7286128
Anderson7054116
Greene6790120
Tipton640975
Coffee579088
Gibson5777118
Dickson560285
Cumberland557079
Bedford547895
Roane537585
McMinn526874
Lawrence525870
Carter5229124
Loudon512755
Warren511659
Jefferson499478
Dyer488587
Monroe472865
Hawkins462477
Franklin427768
Fayette416753
Obion407686
Rhea392858
Lincoln388549
Cocke360666
Marshall358541
Cheatham351232
Weakley347350
Campbell339842
Henderson339262
Giles335776
Carroll319062
White318350
Hardeman316755
Hardin307551
Lauderdale300635
Macon296354
Henry270761
Wayne270425
Overton260646
McNairy250144
DeKalb248545
Haywood245651
Marion237034
Smith235830
Claiborne231834
Trousdale231017
Scott230932
Hickman230337
Grainger218241
Fentress218036
Johnson205835
Morgan197417
Crockett184139
Chester179539
Bledsoe178811
Unicoi170347
Cannon162223
Lake158522
Polk151417
Decatur149028
Union146525
Grundy144222
Sequatchie143020
Humphreys138117
Benton134435
Lewis131321
Meigs119817
Stewart112621
Jackson107024
Clay96926
Perry96725
Houston95126
Moore8359
Pickett69221
Van Buren6769
Hancock4267

Most Popular Stories

Community Events