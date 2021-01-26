Clear
BREAKING NEWS Federal, local agents investigating again at home of Falkville man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dogs likely migrated to the Americas with humans over 15,000 years ago, study says

Dogs have been following humans for thousands of years.Archaeological and genetic data has revealed that dogs accompanied humans when they were migrat...

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

Dogs have been following humans for thousands of years.

Archaeological and genetic data has revealed that dogs accompanied humans when they were migrating to the Americas from East Asia, according to a study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Dogs were likely domesticated over 23,000 years ago in Siberia, said lead study author and archaeologist Angela Perri, a research fellow at Durham University's department of archaeology in the United Kingdom. Her team analyzed the genetic makeup of ancient dog remains to estimate when the domestication from wolves to dogs happened.

Archaeological evidence showed that the humans migrated over 15,000 years ago from Northeast Asia across the Bering Land Bridge, a piece of land that connected modern-day Russia to Alaska. The land crossing no longer exists due to rising sea levels.

Perri studied the lineage of American dogs outside the Arctic, which come from a different genetic ancestor than Arctic dogs, and traced it back to ancient Siberian dogs. This lineage has shown that humans brought their dogs with them when they migrated to the Americas, according to the study.

Many people have dogs as pets today and some wonder, "What is this animal and how did it go from a wild predator to curled up next to my bed?" Perri noted.

While there is no definitive answer on why dogs became domesticated, the freezing climactic conditions during this time likely brought wolves and humans closer together for survival, she said.

"Wolves likely learned that scavenging from humans regularly was an easy free meal, while humans allowed this to happen so long as wolves were not aggressive or threatening," Perri said.

The dogs could have also helped humans transport items faster, she said. There is also evidence in the Pacific Northwest of humans using furry creatures as emergency sources of food and fur.

The study is a fascinating example of how canine and human DNA and archaeology can be used to find out more about our past, said Jeffrey Kidd, associate professor of human genetics at the University of Michigan Medical School, who was not involved in the study.

Modern dogs are similar to domesticated dogs from 15,000 years ago, he said, but today there are different furs and colors as a result of breeding.

Kidd is not surprised that humans brought their dogs with them when they migrated to the Americas because of how intertwined dogs are in our society.

"If you and your entire community was going on a journey across the land, wouldn't you bring along your dog?" Kidd said.

The earliest confirmed dog bones were found in Germany over 100 years ago and are about 15,000 years old, Perri said, so her next project is to search for older dog bones in Siberia to aid in her research. She's hoping to gather more evidence to discover how dogs became man's best friend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Fort Payne
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 443009

Reported Deaths: 6662
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson649101007
Mobile31746574
Madison28413217
Tuscaloosa21566275
Montgomery20088332
Shelby19452132
Baldwin17333189
Lee13261107
Morgan12678142
Etowah12141181
Calhoun11555206
Marshall10487123
Houston9031164
Limestone838181
Cullman8296124
Elmore8243110
Lauderdale7946107
DeKalb7900107
St. Clair7876130
Talladega6523112
Walker6050183
Jackson603245
Colbert558194
Blount548586
Autauga540762
Coffee466964
Dale412785
Franklin377550
Russell358415
Chilton346873
Covington340880
Escambia339244
Tallapoosa3163109
Dallas313696
Chambers305470
Clarke303336
Pike265231
Lawrence255855
Marion254661
Winston234742
Bibb222948
Geneva213047
Marengo210531
Pickens200431
Hale186144
Barbour183438
Fayette178829
Butler174860
Cherokee166031
Henry160025
Monroe152621
Randolph146636
Washington142727
Clay130746
Crenshaw124845
Macon122837
Cleburne122125
Lamar120622
Lowndes116836
Wilcox108322
Bullock104628
Perry100518
Conecuh98022
Sumter90627
Greene77923
Coosa64018
Choctaw52124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 710427

Reported Deaths: 8970
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby790251186
Davidson73248697
Knox40335452
Hamilton35983347
Rutherford34271298
Unassigned23946140
Williamson22259150
Sumner18862237
Out of TN1644883
Montgomery15200153
Wilson14878167
Sullivan13002221
Blount12382136
Washington12206206
Maury11337131
Bradley11263101
Sevier10877123
Putnam10200152
Madison9364186
Robertson793088
Hamblen7261119
Anderson7031116
Greene6779117
Tipton639571
Coffee578584
Gibson5767117
Dickson559082
Cumberland556777
Bedford546092
Roane536083
McMinn524674
Lawrence524369
Carter5215121
Warren511656
Loudon510352
Jefferson497078
Dyer487487
Monroe471964
Hawkins461473
Franklin426067
Fayette415953
Obion406683
Rhea391858
Lincoln388347
Cocke359063
Marshall358140
Cheatham350332
Weakley345948
Campbell338742
Henderson338659
Giles334476
Carroll318362
White317749
Hardeman315854
Hardin306650
Lauderdale299934
Macon294751
Wayne270325
Henry269960
Overton260546
McNairy249042
DeKalb247443
Haywood245650
Marion236233
Smith235430
Trousdale230617
Scott230432
Claiborne230033
Hickman229836
Fentress217835
Grainger217240
Johnson205335
Morgan196616
Crockett183738
Chester179039
Bledsoe178211
Unicoi170147
Cannon161721
Lake158522
Polk150517
Decatur149027
Union145725
Grundy143622
Sequatchie142120
Humphreys137717
Benton134135
Lewis131121
Meigs119216
Stewart112220
Jackson106624
Clay96526
Perry96325
Houston95226
Moore8319
Pickett69220
Van Buren6758
Hancock4227

Most Popular Stories

Community Events