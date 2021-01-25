Clear

Supreme Court dismisses emoluments cases against Trump

The Supreme Court declined to hear a case concerning whether former President Donald Trump violated provisions of the Constitution that bar a president from receiving an "emolument" or benefit from a foreign or domestic government. The court instructed the lower courts to wipe away a lower court opinion that went against Trump because he is no longer in office.

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear a case concerning whether former President Donald Trump violated provisions of the Constitution that bar a president from profiting from a foreign government.

The court instructed the lower courts to wipe away previous lower court opinions that went against Trump because he is no longer in office. It leaves unresolved a novel question raised in the case because Trump, unlike other presidents, did not use a blind trust when he assumed the presidency, but instead continued to retain an interest in his businesses and let those businesses to take money from foreign and domestic governments.

The order was issued without comment or dissent.

There were two cases covering the issue before the justices. One was initiated by lawyers for Maryland and Washington, DC, who argued Trump violated the Constitution by accepting payments from foreign and domestic governments through the Trump International Hotel in DC. They said they were disadvantaged in competing for business from foreign and state officials who may choose to do business with entities in which the President had a financial interest in order to curry favor.

A second case was brought by various members of the hospitality industry who own or work in hotels or restaurants in New York and Washington, who also argued they were put at a competitive disadvantage.

Deepak Gupta, one of the attorneys challenging Trump in the disputes, said on Twitter following the court's decision that he wasn't surprised the case was dismissed as moot after Trump left office, adding it's "disappointing that Trump ran out the clock."

"I'm proud of the work we did to ensure the Constitution's anti-corruption norms weren't forgotten," he wrote.

The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which had a part in the cases against Trump, said on Monday that the lawsuits "made the American people aware for four years of the pervasive corruption that came from a president maintaining a global business and taking benefits and payments from foreign and domestic governments."

"Only Trump losing the presidency and leaving office ended these corrupt constitutional violations stopped these groundbreaking lawsuits," Noah Bookbinder, the group's executive director, said in a statement.

At the center of the case was the Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which has faced few judicial interpretations since it was written almost 250 years ago.

The Emoluments Clause prohibits a president from receiving an "emolument" or profit from any "King, Prince, or foreign state" unless Congress consents. The so-called domestic emoluments clause entitles a president to receive a salary and benefits fixed in advance by Congress, but prohibits him from receiving "any other emolument from the United States."

"The Supreme Court's procedural order not only wipes away two lower court rulings, but it also orders dismissal of the entire dispute -- leaving for some other time resolution of the many questions Trump's conduct raised about the Emoluments Clause," said Steve Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

"Ordinarily, the Court pursues such a step only when the prevailing party moots a case while the appeal is pending -- as opposed to here, where the disputes became moot because Trump's term ended," he added. "Today's orders suggest that the court is increasingly willing to invoke this doctrine to avoid highly charged political disputes, even if the mootness wasn't caused by the parties that won below."

A lower court had allowed 38 subpoenas that were served on five federal agencies that demanded information about money spent by those agencies at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

In court papers, lawyers for Trump's Department of Justice had argued the lower court in the case brought by Maryland and DC "fundamentally erred in permitting this unprecedented and extraordinary lawsuit to proceed" and called the alleged injury "attenuated and speculative."

DC Attorney General Karl Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a joint statement on Monday that their case "will serve as precedent that will help stop anyone else from using the presidency or other federal office for personal financial gain the way that President Trump has over the past four years."

Former Office of Government Ethics chief Walter Shaub blasted the court's decision as "insane" in a tweet, arguing the emolument cases were not moot, as the court said.

"(Trump) still has the money. When any other federal employee violates the emoluments clause they have to forfeit the money," Shaub wrote.

This story has been updated with additional detail and reaction.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 441170

Reported Deaths: 6660
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson646811007
Mobile31620572
Madison28310217
Tuscaloosa21525275
Montgomery19954332
Shelby19335132
Baldwin17256189
Lee13205107
Morgan12639142
Etowah12107181
Calhoun11521206
Marshall10471123
Houston9009164
Limestone834981
Cullman8274124
Elmore8214110
DeKalb7894107
Lauderdale7871107
St. Clair7854130
Talladega6481112
Walker6036183
Jackson601545
Colbert549994
Blount547386
Autauga537662
Coffee462464
Dale410785
Franklin374950
Russell357515
Chilton345473
Covington339680
Escambia335444
Tallapoosa3149109
Dallas313296
Chambers304270
Clarke300236
Pike262531
Lawrence254155
Marion253761
Winston233642
Bibb222348
Geneva211547
Marengo209331
Pickens199631
Hale185244
Barbour182738
Fayette178629
Butler174460
Cherokee165731
Henry159925
Monroe152421
Randolph146436
Washington142327
Clay130546
Crenshaw124045
Macon122337
Cleburne121825
Lamar120222
Lowndes115536
Wilcox107922
Bullock103528
Perry100018
Conecuh97922
Sumter90527
Greene77923
Coosa63618
Choctaw51924
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 708717

Reported Deaths: 8859
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby787951178
Davidson73045693
Knox40173443
Hamilton35861338
Rutherford34166296
Unassigned23960137
Williamson22175144
Sumner18819232
Out of TN1639083
Montgomery15154149
Wilson14846164
Sullivan12961220
Blount12366134
Washington12184205
Maury11295131
Bradley1121098
Sevier10839122
Putnam10187152
Madison9344183
Robertson791887
Hamblen7244118
Anderson7013114
Greene6766116
Tipton638069
Coffee578182
Gibson5761116
Dickson558482
Cumberland555676
Bedford544991
Roane535082
Lawrence523369
McMinn522774
Carter5199119
Warren511255
Loudon508952
Jefferson496078
Dyer486986
Monroe471663
Hawkins460672
Franklin424965
Fayette414652
Obion406483
Rhea391357
Lincoln387847
Marshall357939
Cocke356561
Cheatham349531
Weakley345648
Campbell338441
Henderson338259
Giles333376
Carroll318261
White317747
Hardeman315654
Hardin306350
Lauderdale299234
Macon294651
Wayne270424
Henry269159
Overton260146
McNairy248942
DeKalb247342
Haywood245548
Marion236033
Smith235530
Trousdale230716
Scott230332
Hickman229735
Claiborne228833
Fentress217735
Grainger216939
Johnson205234
Morgan197316
Crockett183438
Chester178539
Bledsoe178111
Unicoi170045
Cannon161620
Lake158421
Polk150017
Decatur148927
Union145425
Grundy143022
Sequatchie141919
Humphreys137317
Benton134035
Lewis131021
Meigs119116
Stewart112120
Jackson106123
Clay96526
Perry96225
Houston95125
Moore8299
Pickett69220
Van Buren6748
Hancock4197

Most Popular Stories

Community Events