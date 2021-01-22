Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hand sanitizer is hurting more children's eyes, some severely, study finds. Here's how to protect your kid

Hand hygiene is an important way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and, when soap and water isn't available, alcohol-based hand sanitizer is the next best wa...

Posted: Jan 22, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

Hand hygiene is an important way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and, when soap and water isn't available, alcohol-based hand sanitizer is the next best way to do this.

Dispensers of hand sanitizer have popped up in malls, schools, workplaces and on public transportation to make it easier for people to disinfect their hands. However, one consequence, documented in France, has been chemical injuries in children who have accidentally gotten sanitizer in their eyes.

There were seven times more cases among children of eye exposure to hazardous chemicals in hand sanitizer between April 1 and August 24, 2020, compared with the same period a year earlier, according to data from the French Poison Control Center. Similarly, in the same period, 16 children were admitted to a pediatric ophthalmology hospital in Paris because their eyes were spattered with hand sanitizer compared with only one boy in 2019. Two severe cases required surgery to transplant tissue into their corneas.

The hospital cases were all in children under the age of 4, and the French researchers said the reason for this was likely because gel dispensers are usually at 1 meter (3 feet) in height. While this is waist level for most adults, it's eye level for young children.

"With the current widespread use of hand sanitizer in public places, it is not unexpected that young children would be drawn to these dispensers, many of which appear to be inadvertently designed to facilitate contact between the hand sanitizer and young eyes," said Dr. Kathryn Colby from the Grossman School of Medicine's department of ophthalmology at New York University in a commentary that accompanied the research. The study was published in the journal JAMA Opthamology on Thursday.

Hand sanitizer accounted for just 1.3% of all chemical eye exposure incidents in children in 2019, according to the French database. That number was 9.9% in 2020, and it said that most cases were mild.

The biggest risk to kids, the research also suggested, could come from dispensers installed in public places. In 2020, 63 cases of exposure occurred in a public place, while none was reported in 2019.

Many hand sanitizers have a high concentration of ethanol, which can kill cells in the cornea.

In a related study published in the same journal, physicians in India detailed the cases of two children that accidentally squirted hand sanitizer in the eye, with serious consequences. The 4-year-old complained that she couldn't stand to look at light, while the 5-year-old had damage to his eyelid. Both children made full recoveries after treatment with saline washes and eye drops, but their doctors said it's necessary to consider the potential hazards of hand sanitizers in public places and schools.

The doctors recommended the following steps:

  • Promoting hand washing with soap and water over hand sanitizer
  • Teaching and training children how to use hand sanitizers
  • Having separate dispensers at shops and malls for children, preferably at lower height (i.e. below face level)
  • Placing caution signs next to sanitizer dispensers

Colby said that parents also need to make sure their child's eyes are quickly examined by a medical professionals if they are exposed to alcohol sanitizer, with early diagnosis and treatment likely to reduce the long-term consequences of chemical injuries to the eyes.

"In an emergency, any clean liquid can be used to irrigate the eye following chemical exposure, and wording to this effect can be considered as part of a warning sign," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 432536

Reported Deaths: 6379
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson63523957
Mobile30967562
Madison27627201
Tuscaloosa21122268
Montgomery19495326
Shelby18941126
Baldwin16798188
Lee12901102
Morgan12447129
Etowah11911178
Calhoun11365205
Marshall10322119
Houston8813156
Limestone823176
Cullman8159106
Elmore8056104
DeKalb7796102
Lauderdale773399
St. Clair7705122
Talladega6347109
Walker5993174
Jackson590341
Colbert543274
Blount541186
Autauga527061
Coffee454160
Dale405482
Franklin371948
Russell345712
Chilton340972
Covington334168
Escambia328344
Dallas310196
Chambers297370
Clarke290536
Tallapoosa2665107
Pike258830
Marion250155
Lawrence249150
Winston231442
Bibb219848
Geneva206946
Marengo205229
Pickens198631
Hale180842
Barbour177836
Fayette174528
Butler171358
Cherokee162530
Henry157523
Monroe150718
Randolph143236
Washington139527
Clay128546
Crenshaw121644
Cleburne119724
Lamar119621
Macon119637
Lowndes112536
Wilcox105822
Bullock101428
Perry99118
Conecuh96320
Sumter89726
Greene76723
Coosa62215
Choctaw51624
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 697783

Reported Deaths: 8684
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby774751156
Davidson71955679
Knox39469429
Hamilton35252335
Rutherford33687294
Unassigned23344129
Williamson21776142
Sumner18551232
Out of TN1599878
Montgomery14836149
Wilson14674160
Sullivan12811216
Blount12197131
Washington12055199
Maury11145127
Bradley1099394
Sevier10663116
Putnam10058149
Madison9232182
Robertson777986
Hamblen7114115
Anderson6904112
Greene6679115
Tipton629668
Coffee571482
Gibson5701114
Dickson549580
Cumberland547075
Bedford538690
Roane528279
Lawrence516869
Carter5156115
McMinn514674
Warren503354
Loudon501650
Jefferson487178
Dyer481687
Monroe464063
Hawkins452672
Franklin416865
Fayette404551
Obion403182
Rhea387056
Lincoln383844
Marshall352938
Cocke350257
Cheatham345731
Weakley342748
Henderson335259
Campbell332940
Giles328674
Carroll314360
White314144
Hardeman312054
Hardin302748
Lauderdale295531
Macon292751
Wayne266021
Henry265558
Overton257446
DeKalb245842
McNairy243642
Haywood241747
Smith233728
Marion232731
Trousdale229414
Scott227831
Hickman227034
Claiborne222930
Fentress214833
Grainger211938
Johnson203533
Morgan192616
Crockett182138
Chester176639
Bledsoe176011
Unicoi168745
Cannon159320
Lake157521
Decatur148328
Polk146617
Union142125
Grundy141422
Sequatchie138518
Humphreys135717
Benton133035
Lewis129921
Meigs116816
Stewart107420
Jackson105823
Perry95525
Clay95326
Houston94422
Moore8299
Pickett68820
Van Buren6727
Hancock4127

Most Popular Stories

Community Events