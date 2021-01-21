Clear

Thousands of National Guardsmen banished to parking garage

Thousands of National Guardsmen have been m...

Posted: Jan 21, 2021 9:40 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2021 11:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Thousands of National Guardsmen have been moved to a parking garage after they were told they could no longer use space within the US Capitol Complex, including areas like the cafeteria of a Senate office building, as a rest area, multiple Guardsmen told CNN.

Prior to Thursday morning, several areas throughout the Capitol Complex were designated as authorized rest areas where members of the Guard could take breaks from their shifts protecting Capitol. By Thursday morning, all those areas had been cleared out and their designations removed, the Guardsmen said.

'We honestly just feel betrayed,' one guardsman told CNN, noting that a day before, congressmen had come by for photos with the different National Guards units that came to Washington to support security around the inauguration. 'After everything went seamlessly, we were deemed useless and banished to a corner of a parking garage.'

Politico was first to report on the guardsmen's situation.

Pictures provided to CNN show guardsmen sitting or lying down in areas cordoned off with caution tape. Some appear to be sleeping by resting against concrete pillars in the garage, just a few feet away from parked cars. There was one electrical outlet and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops, one guardsman told CNN. Though many of the troops in the pictures are wearing masks, some are not, which the guardsman said was against guidance and a serious Covid risk, calling it 'totally unacceptable.'

'Our guidance is if you're not eating or drinking, you need to be wearing a mask. We've already had just some in my unit alone test positive for Covid, and they're just keeping us packed together with caution tape in small areas,' said that guardsman. 'And that's the only authorized rest area.'

Approximately 25,000 National Guard troops were called up from all 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia because of heightened security concerns around the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Many used the café of the Dirksen Senate Office Building, just northwest of the Capitol, as a rest area to relax, charge phones and get wireless internet. But on Thursday afternoon, the guardsmen who spoke with CNN said they could no longer use the cafeteria and could only rest in the parking garage of the nearby Thurgood Marshall Judicial Center.

The National Guard Bureau said the troop relocation was temporary because Congress is in session.

'The National Guard continues to assist and support the U.S. Capitol Police. As Congress is in session and increased foot traffic and business is being conducted, Capitol Police asked the troops to move their rest area. They were temporarily relocated to the Thurgood Marshall Judicial Center garage with heat and restroom facilities. We remain an agile and flexible force to provide for the safety and security of the Capitol and its surrounding areas,' the National Guard Bureau said in a statement.

US Capitol Police did not directly address the guardsmen's situation in a statement Thursday evening but instead detailed their understanding of how much 'off-campus rest time' guardsmen are given.

'Recently, the Department requested that the troops' schedules be changed so they work no more than 8-hour shifts to allow for more off-campus rest time post-Inauguration,' the statement said. 'The Guard is reviewing the request so that logistics and schedules can be adjusted.'

After Politico reported the story, members of Congress tweeted their concern over the situation with Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, writing, 'Very upset by this story but I have been in touch with the Utah National Guard and they are taken care of. My staff and I are investigating what happened here and will continue working to fix this situation.'

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, tweeted, 'Just made a number of calls and have been informed Capitol Police have apologized to the Guardsmen and they will be allowed back into the complex tonight. I'll keep checking to make sure they are.'

Sen. Krysten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, tweeted, 'This is outrageous, shameful, and incredibly disrespectful to the men and women keeping the U.S. Capitol safe and secure. We need it fixed and we need answers on how it happened.'

One week earlier, pictures of National Guard troops resting in the Capitol rotunda also caused an uproar. A spokesperson for the Guard made clear that the troops were not sleeping on duty but were resting between shifts.

'To be clear, this is not where they are lodging when off-duty. Being present is the first step in ensuring the safety of our citizens and our Nation's Capitol. Our security personnel work in shifts and rest when they can as others stand watch,' a Guard spokesperson said.

Most of the 25,000 National Guardsmen who were brought to Washington to help secure the city through the inauguration will be sent home within five to 10 days, the Bureau said earlier Thursday. Approximately 15,000 troops will return home 'as soon as possible,' though the planning and process to begin moving them may take a few days.

There are some agencies requesting ongoing support, the National Guard Bureau said, and approximately 7,000 guardsmen are expected to stay through the end of the month.

This story has been updated with a statement from the US Capitol Police.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 429655

Reported Deaths: 6283
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson63040956
Mobile30794557
Madison27486201
Tuscaloosa20996268
Montgomery19352315
Shelby18833120
Baldwin16653184
Lee12749102
Morgan12389119
Etowah11861176
Calhoun11292201
Marshall10290113
Houston8746156
Limestone813276
Cullman8125106
Elmore7999104
DeKalb776599
Lauderdale768698
St. Clair7651121
Talladega6309108
Walker5954174
Jackson586341
Colbert539873
Blount537683
Autauga525755
Coffee450456
Dale402981
Franklin369948
Russell340711
Chilton338966
Covington332668
Escambia326043
Dallas308896
Chambers293170
Clarke287833
Tallapoosa2641107
Pike255230
Marion248953
Lawrence246649
Winston229535
Bibb218847
Geneva205446
Marengo202829
Pickens197531
Hale179542
Barbour176036
Fayette172928
Butler170858
Cherokee161930
Henry156523
Monroe149818
Randolph142135
Washington139126
Clay127645
Crenshaw121544
Cleburne119023
Lamar119021
Macon118637
Lowndes112036
Wilcox105121
Bullock101128
Perry99019
Conecuh95720
Sumter89626
Greene76623
Coosa61015
Choctaw51624
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 694291

Reported Deaths: 8556
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby771571142
Davidson71578678
Knox39306418
Hamilton35049330
Rutherford33516288
Unassigned23161126
Williamson21679141
Sumner18454232
Out of TN1601379
Montgomery14719149
Wilson14622159
Sullivan12736212
Blount12146127
Washington12010193
Maury11079125
Bradley1093494
Sevier10589110
Putnam10001148
Madison9205180
Robertson774185
Hamblen7088112
Anderson6864107
Greene6655108
Tipton626865
Coffee567382
Gibson5671112
Cumberland544173
Dickson543579
Bedford535690
Roane526379
Carter5145115
Lawrence514269
McMinn511773
Warren502653
Loudon500050
Jefferson483876
Dyer478683
Monroe462763
Hawkins449970
Franklin415263
Fayette402151
Obion401980
Rhea384756
Lincoln381244
Marshall349238
Cocke348657
Cheatham343930
Weakley341848
Henderson334658
Campbell328640
Giles325373
Carroll314059
White312643
Hardeman311252
Hardin300048
Lauderdale295131
Macon291450
Wayne265020
Henry262958
Overton256145
DeKalb244142
McNairy242242
Haywood241045
Smith233028
Marion230831
Trousdale229314
Scott227331
Hickman225834
Claiborne217629
Fentress214233
Grainger211237
Johnson203033
Morgan191215
Crockett181338
Chester175838
Bledsoe175411
Unicoi168344
Cannon158920
Lake156620
Decatur148127
Polk144517
Union140723
Grundy140321
Sequatchie138318
Humphreys134417
Benton132535
Lewis128620
Meigs116416
Stewart107020
Jackson105423
Perry95325
Clay94626
Houston94222
Moore8179
Pickett68520
Van Buren6667
Hancock4076

Most Popular Stories

Community Events