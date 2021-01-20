Clear

These are the kids in the First and Second Families

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden enter the White House for the first time following his inauguration.

Posted: Jan 20, 2021 9:37 PM
Posted By: CNN

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris weren't the only ones in their families to receive new titles on Wednesday after the Inauguration Day ceremonies.

There were several young faces on the US Capitol platform where Biden and Harris took their respective oaths of office, and later accompanied them as they walked onto the White House grounds -- the children of the new first and second families.

The President's grandchildren and the children in Harris' family played a special role in their campaigns. Biden's grandchildren were the ones who informed him that the presidential race had been called in his favor, a source on the campaign told CNN. And during the Democratic National Convention, Harris was officially nominated to the Democratic presidential ticket by her sister Maya, niece Meena and stepdaughter Ella Emhoff.

Biden and Harris were flanked by their large families Wednesday for much of the day, and the President's family will have a presence inside the Oval Office -- a table behind the Resolute Desk was filled with photos of Biden's adult children and grandchildren, including a prominent photo showing a much younger Biden holding his son Beau, who died in 2015 at the age of 46.

This is who's who among Biden's grandchildren and Harris' stepchildren, niece and great-nieces:

Naomi Biden

Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi Biden, 27, is named after her late aunt, President Biden's late daughter. During her grandfather's campaign, she developed a presence on Twitter, sharing her thoughts on politics and offering an inside look into the life of her "pop." The President's eldest grandchild, she graduated from Columbia Law School in May 2020.

Finnegan Biden

Finnegan Biden, a student at the University of Pennsylvania, often joined her grandfather on the campaign trail, particularly during the primaries. She was named after the President's mother.

Maisy Biden

Naomi and Finnegan's younger sister, Maisy Biden, 20, is fairly active on the social media app TikTok. As the President has shared, she is good friends with former President Barack Obama's daughter Sasha, who is the same age.

Natalie Biden

The late Beau Biden's daughter, Natalie Biden garnered social media praise for her pink coat on Inauguration Day. She also has an avid TikTok following, and in a video during the DNC, she spoke about her grandfather's habit of eating ice cream "in the freezer so my grandma doesn't see."

Robert Hunter Biden

Robert Hunter Biden is President Biden's oldest grandson and the late Beau Biden's son. He appeared in a DNC video with his sister and cousins giving the Pledge of Allegiance.

Beau Biden

Beau Biden, the son of Hunter and his second wife, Melissa Cohen, was born in early spring 2020. He is named after Biden's late son.

Ella Emhoff

Ella Emhoff is Harris' stepdaughter from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's prior marriage. A student at Parsons School of Design and a fashion designer, she drew praise on social media for the rhinestone-studded plaid coat she wore on Inauguration Day.

Cole Emhoff

Harris' stepson Cole Emhoff, as well as Ella Emhoff, affectionately call the vice president "Momala." He is based in Los Angeles and works as an executive assistant at an entertainment company.

Meena Harris

Meena Harris, a lawyer and CEO of the lifestyle brand Phenomenal, is the daughter of Kamala Harris' sister, Maya. The sisters inspired Meena Harris to write the children's book "Kamala and Maya's Big Idea," in which two sisters work with the community to effect change, she told CNN earlier this year.

Amara Ajagu

Amara Ajagu is Meena Harris' elder daughter with husband Nikolas Ajagu and the vice president's great-niece, born in 2016. Amara was excited to attend the inauguration and has discussed her future dreams of being president and an astronaut with the vice president, as seen in Meena Harris' Instagram videos.

Leela Ajagu

The vice president's younger great-niece, Leela Ajagu was born in 2018, and she and Amara wore matching coats in honor of Kamala Harris, who had worn a similar coat as a child. Leela enjoys her mother Meena Harris' new children's book, titled "Ambitious Girl."

