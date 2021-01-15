Clear

Pelosi announces retired lieutenant general to lead review of 'security infrastructure' after Capitol attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced that retired Lt. General Russel Honoré will lead a review of the "security infrastructure" of Capitol Hill, f...

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 11:35 AM
Updated: Jan 15, 2021 12:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced that retired Lt. General Russel Honoré will lead a review of the 'security infrastructure' of Capitol Hill, following a violent riot that left five people dead earlier this month.

'To protect our Democracy, we must now subject the security of the U.S. Capitol Complex to rigorous scrutiny,' Pelosi said in a statement. 'To that end, I have asked Lt. General Russel Honoré (Ret.), a respected leader with experience dealing with crises, to lead an immediate review of the Capitol's security infrastructure, interagency processes and procedures, and command and control.'

The attack at the Capitol has left members of Congress furious and shaken with many fearing for their lives during the riots. The Democrat-led House moved swiftly this week to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection, a vote that received bipartisan support with a handful of Republicans crossing party lines to support impeachment.

Pelosi addressed efforts to secure the Capitol in the wake of the deadly siege at a press conference Friday, saying, 'Following the attack last week on the Capitol complex, there has been unprecedented mobilization of security in the Capitol. I want to express gratitude to our Capitol police, to the National Guard who are present here to protect our democracy.'

The Capitol riot took place after Trump repeatedly made false claims that the election had been stolen from him and urged his supporters to fight back.

In the wake of the deadly siege, security has been intensely ramped up at the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, which is set to take place in just a few days on January 20.

Pelosi said during her news conference, 'We must subject this whole complex to scrutiny in light of what happened and the fact that the inauguration is coming.'

The House speaker added during her press conference, 'Members are moving forward with strong oversight from committees, of course, to have after action review. There is strong interest in the Congress in a 9/11 type commission -- an outside commission to conduct that after action review. In the meantime I'm very grateful for general Honoré for taking on this responsibility.'

Pelosi described Honoré as 'a respected leader with experience dealing with crises.'

This story has been updated with additional developments Friday.

