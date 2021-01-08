Clear

New NASA space telescope will explore the Big Bang

A new space telescope will help scientists look back in time at the origin of our universe and the galaxies and planetary systems that have populated it ever...

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 7:53 PM
Posted By: CNN

A new space telescope will help scientists look back in time at the origin of our universe and the galaxies and planetary systems that have populated it ever since.

The mission will further our understanding of how the universe rapidly expanded right after the Big Bang occurred.

During a two-year run, NASA's SPHEREx space telescope will map the entire sky four times to create a giant database that will include galaxies, stars, nebulas and other objects.

The data collected by the space observatory will result in a 3D map of the sky, making it the first NASA mission to create an all-sky spectroscopy map in near-infrared light. The name "SPHEREx" is short for Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer.

The space observatory, which will be similar in size to a subcompact car, is expected to launch between June 2024 and April 2025.

Tracking countless galaxies and stars

The instruments on SPHEREx will observe the sky in visible light as well as near-infrared light. The human eye can't see near-infrared light, but it has helped astronomers to peer into otherwise invisible aspects of space and learn more about the universe.

Its instruments will use spectroscopy to separate the near-infrared light the telescope can see into individual wavelengths. This data can shed light on the composition of an object or even its distance from Earth.

"That's like going from black-and-white images to color; it's like going from Kansas to Oz," said Allen Farrington, the SPHEREx project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in a statement.

Scientists expect to collect data on more than 300 million near and distant galaxies -- some of which are so far away that it has taken 10 billion years for their light to reach Earth.

The telescope will also survey more than 100 million stars in our Milky Way galaxy while searching for water ice and other organic molecules in star nurseries and areas around stars where new planets could form. These stellar birthplaces, where stars come together from gas and dust, could contain evidence of the ingredients for life.

At the end of the mission, astronomers expect to have a map of the entire sky that exceeds the resolution of previous similar maps, according to the agency.

The SPHEREx space telescope will also be able to identify objects of interest for other NASA missions to observe with more detail.

Clues from new star formations

The mission team has some specific goals in mind for SPHEREx.

The scientists will be searching for evidence of the inflation of the universe a split second after the Big Bang, when space as we know it rapidly expanded. This would have changed how matter was distributed. Evidence of that inflation may exist in the patterns and positioning of galaxies across the universe.

Astronomers also want to know more about the history of how galaxies formed, including those first stars that formed after the Big Bang. Galaxies put off a faint glow. This glow varies across space depending on the placement of galaxies because some of them tend to stay in groups called clusters. Maps created by SPHEREx that break down light into different color bands could reveal more information about the first galaxies that formed stars.

By taking a closer look at new stars forming in the Milky Way, astronomers will also be able to learn more about how young planetary systems are created. Planets form from the leftovers of star creation -- essentially disks of gas, dust and water ice swirling together. That leftover water ice could essentially bring water and other organic molecules to planets -- much like the way water was delivered to early Earth.

This will tell scientists if our planetary system, which includes Earth and its ability to support life, is common or rare.

Final design and assembly

Officials at NASA announced this week that the mission has entered Phase C, which means that the early design plans have been approved and teams can begin the final design and assemble hardware and software. The California Institute of Technology and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory will develop the instruments on SPHEREx while the spacecraft itself will be built by Ball Aerospace.

The SPHEREx team will spend the next 29 months building these components before entering the next mission phase: assembly, testing and launch.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 389230

Reported Deaths: 5080
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson56823748
Mobile27708518
Madison24395179
Tuscaloosa19730222
Montgomery17475282
Shelby17035105
Baldwin14845171
Morgan11336103
Lee1117979
Etowah10732105
Calhoun10283158
Marshall961692
Houston790670
Cullman753878
Limestone733760
DeKalb722362
Elmore715685
St. Clair699174
Lauderdale693071
Talladega561776
Walker5537170
Jackson546634
Blount495772
Colbert491162
Autauga470550
Coffee393442
Dale358364
Franklin341839
Chilton315954
Covington307343
Russell29797
Dallas289845
Escambia285834
Chambers255263
Clarke255026
Tallapoosa2504100
Marion224846
Lawrence221744
Pike221323
Winston209834
Bibb198148
Marengo188827
Pickens183931
Geneva181923
Barbour161435
Butler159846
Hale159234
Fayette151721
Cherokee149625
Henry13828
Monroe133812
Randolph131331
Washington128326
Clay119634
Lamar111416
Cleburne108917
Crenshaw108236
Macon105835
Lowndes101534
Bullock92722
Wilcox92720
Perry90619
Conecuh88417
Sumter88224
Greene71620
Coosa5637
Choctaw49622
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 634237

Reported Deaths: 7492
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby71084996
Davidson65739600
Knox35441340
Hamilton31283289
Rutherford30617259
Unassigned20076106
Williamson19703132
Sumner16992214
Out of TN1520868
Wilson13470138
Montgomery12751132
Sullivan11662196
Washington11056179
Blount10803103
Maury10065110
Bradley982881
Sevier959584
Putnam9252126
Madison8587161
Robertson706377
Hamblen639191
Anderson619281
Greene6086102
Tipton579056
Gibson532798
Coffee528172
Dickson497768
Bedford495575
Cumberland489653
Carter481799
Roane478965
Lawrence476764
McMinn468467
Warren465148
Loudon456645
Dyer447879
Jefferson426369
Monroe418859
Hawkins402561
Obion384974
Franklin380649
Fayette364650
Lincoln355339
Rhea347652
Weakley325647
Henderson316246
Cocke313751
Cheatham312828
Marshall311131
Campbell299039
Giles296665
Hardeman295747
White293539
Carroll286154
Hardin283137
Lauderdale276731
Macon270947
Wayne252818
Henry242344
Overton235541
Haywood228239
DeKalb224137
Trousdale222212
McNairy219138
Smith217224
Scott213126
Hickman206829
Marion203926
Fentress199030
Grainger192227
Johnson187129
Claiborne182620
Crockett174534
Morgan171212
Bledsoe166010
Chester162234
Unicoi155240
Lake149116
Cannon146216
Decatur140823
Grundy131820
Union131219
Polk127917
Benton124732
Sequatchie124317
Humphreys122113
Lewis121420
Meigs103416
Jackson99120
Stewart96320
Perry89223
Clay87324
Houston86822
Moore7536
Pickett61318
Van Buren5996
Hancock3665

Most Popular Stories

Community Events