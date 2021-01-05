Clear

When will you get your stimulus payment, and how?

A second round of stimulus payments are...

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 7:56 PM
Posted By: CNN

A second round of stimulus payments are on the way and many eligible families are expected to receive the money this month.

The first payments started going out on December 29 and will continue to be sent through January 15. But anyone eligible who isn't automatically sent the money by then will have to claim it on their 2020 tax return, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Congress included the $600 payments in a sweeping pandemic aid bill passed just before Christmas. President Donald Trump stalled the bill, calling for $2,000 payments though he had largely left negotiations up to lawmakers and his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, then ultimately signed it into law after a week-long delay.

The money comes nearly eight months after the first round of stimulus payments, worth up to $1,200 per person, were sent as part of a larger coronavirus relief package passed last March. Many of the same people will receive the money again, but there are some small eligibility differences.

When and how will the money be sent?

Recipients may have seen a direct deposit pending in their bank account as early as December 29, but the funds became officially available January 4.

Paper checks or debit cards will be sent to those who don't already have a bank account on file with the Internal Revenue Service. Checks also began going out last week.

Some people may not receive the money the same way as in the first round. If you received a preloaded debit card last year, the payment will not be added to that card. You'll either receive a new card in the mail or a paper check.

The law requires the Internal Revenue Service to stop issuing the payments after January 15. Those not issued a payment by then will have wait to claim it on their 2020 tax return. The money will either increase your refund or reduce the taxes you owe. If the payment was sent to an old bank account, you will also have to wait to file your taxes in order to receive the money

People can check the status of both their first and second payments by using the Internal Revenue Service's Get My Payment online tool.

Who is eligible?

Eligibility is largely based on income. Individuals earning less than $75,000 a year will receive the full $600. Heads of household earning less than $112,500 and married couples filing jointly earning less than $150,000 are also due the full amount. They will receive $600 per child under the age of 17, which is $100 more than in the first round.

The payments start phasing out for people making more money, at a rate of $5 per $100 of additional income. Some people who received the first payment may be phased out of the second round because the payments are smaller.

They will phase out entirely at $87,000 for single filers without children and $174,000 for those married filing jointly without children, according to an analysis by the Tax Foundation.

Undocumented immigrants who don't have Social Security numbers remain ineligible for the payments. But in a change from the first round, their spouses and children are now eligible as long as they have Social Security numbers.

Those who are claimed as a dependent on someone else's tax return, like some college students, remain ineligible.

Lost your job? You may be able to claim more money

Both the first and second round payments are based on 2019 adjust gross incomes. That means that someone who saw their income drastically fall in 2020 may be eligible for more money than they first received.

If that's the case, they may claim a "Recovery Rebate Credit" on their 2020 tax return. The credit eligibility and the credit amount will be based on the 2020 tax year income, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Those who may have earned more in 2020 than 2019 are not required to pay back money they have already received.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
° wxIcon
Hi: ° Lo: °
Feels Like: °
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 374095

Reported Deaths: 4878
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson54349722
Mobile26854510
Madison23563179
Tuscaloosa19161218
Montgomery16615276
Shelby16323103
Baldwin14187169
Morgan1101789
Lee1065675
Etowah1036496
Calhoun9752157
Marshall934086
Houston758464
Cullman729178
Limestone708558
DeKalb703062
St. Clair679973
Elmore671083
Lauderdale670270
Walker5377138
Talladega530076
Jackson526534
Colbert477660
Blount477163
Autauga433650
Coffee374238
Dale345363
Franklin334038
Chilton305454
Covington296240
Russell28806
Dallas284443
Escambia272034
Clarke246126
Tallapoosa241898
Chambers241563
Marion216443
Lawrence212843
Winston204430
Pike204223
Bibb188546
Marengo183126
Pickens178326
Geneva174620
Butler155445
Barbour153333
Hale151333
Fayette147019
Cherokee144122
Henry13078
Randolph128030
Monroe123811
Washington123424
Clay116334
Lamar107715
Cleburne104916
Macon102730
Crenshaw97936
Lowndes96832
Bullock91022
Wilcox89719
Perry88710
Conecuh86617
Sumter86524
Greene69620
Coosa5287
Choctaw49422
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 612250

Reported Deaths: 7168
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby69131939
Davidson63317597
Knox34131307
Hamilton29951277
Rutherford29609248
Williamson18829128
Unassigned18562100
Sumner16390209
Out of TN1519767
Wilson13011133
Montgomery12129129
Sullivan11276188
Washington10743169
Blount1043399
Maury9647107
Bradley949376
Sevier931776
Putnam9024123
Madison8282154
Robertson680375
Hamblen614290
Anderson595773
Greene586198
Tipton562255
Gibson518393
Coffee508870
Dickson482863
Bedford478965
Cumberland471353
Carter466589
Roane461863
Lawrence460062
Warren455545
McMinn454266
Dyer436872
Loudon436842
Jefferson409067
Monroe400557
Hawkins386760
Obion371773
Franklin368948
Fayette351649
Lincoln341637
Rhea336051
Weakley317045
Henderson304744
Cocke302847
Cheatham300625
Marshall298530
Campbell289837
Hardeman289342
White283639
Giles283463
Carroll276552
Hardin273536
Lauderdale271129
Macon264147
Wayne247817
Henry237241
Overton225841
Haywood224137
Trousdale218512
DeKalb216633
McNairy213138
Smith208324
Scott206725
Hickman199528
Fentress196530
Marion195726
Grainger186526
Johnson183028
Claiborne175920
Crockett168630
Bledsoe16349
Morgan162512
Chester156831
Unicoi150540
Lake146614
Cannon142116
Decatur137922
Union126917
Grundy125619
Polk123516
Sequatchie121517
Benton121031
Humphreys120212
Lewis117820
Meigs99816
Jackson97420
Stewart91920
Perry87523
Clay85423
Houston82722
Moore7206
Pickett58717
Van Buren5726
Hancock3405

Most Popular Stories

Community Events