Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Google workers have formed the company's first-ever union

A group of over 200 employees at Google announced an unprecedented effort to organize the company's workforce. CNN's Jon Sarlin talks with one of the employees about why "it's scary to go up against people who have the power to fire us."

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 9:07 AM
Posted By: CNN

Hundreds of employees at Google and its parent, Alphabet, have launched a union, a rare step for the tech industry that also represents the biggest and most organized challenge yet to the company's executive leadership.

Announced Monday morning, the Alphabet Workers' Union will be run by employees and open both to full-time workers and contractors at the tech giant.

"This is historic," said Dylan Baker, a Google software engineer, in a release. "The first union at a major tech company by and for all tech workers. We will elect representatives, we will make decisions democratically, we will pay dues, and we will hire skilled organizers to ensure all workers at Google know they can work with us if they actually want to see their company reflect their values."

The initiative launched with more than 200 members, according to a New York Times op-ed the group published Monday morning. As many as 226 of the group's members have signed union cards with the Communications Workers of America (CWA), one of the country's largest labor unions.

The work to build the union began in secret over a year ago, said Andrew Gainer-Dewar, a Google software engineer who helped lead the effort.

"You have to organize one-to-one, in sort of a very cloak-and-dagger way," he told CNN Business, "meeting with people, broaching the subject carefully, being really thoughtful about who we tell what, when, and really only reaching out based on their personal relationships, the people that we see being publicly upset about issues."

While the pandemic made it more challenging to hold those meetings face-to-face, he said, the shift to remote work, in some ways, made it easier to organize.

"Video calls are a fantastic one-to-one mechanism," Gainer-Dewar said. "And the fact that we're not having it in the office takes us out from under the all-seeing eye of a company like Google."

Unions can be federally certified when a majority of a workplace votes to support one in an election held by the National Labor Relations Board. Alternatively, according to the NLRB, a union can be voluntarily recognized by an employer if enough workers indicate they would like the union to negotiate on their behalf.

But the Google workers have opted for a third approach that, at least for now, does not anticipate formal recognition, said Beth Allen, communications director at CWA. That's because traditional collective bargaining agreements "almost always exclude contractors," Allen said, which was a nonstarter for many of the Google organizers.

That doesn't rule out the union seeking formal recognition later on. But until then, union members won't enjoy the backstop of a collective bargaining agreement with Google. Instead, Allen said, the union will likely need to pursue other tactics to push for changes at Google, such as pushing for outside media coverage, pressuring Congress for new legislation and oversight, or filing complaints to the NLRB.

Google workers could also theoretically mount a strike, though that would be a challenge and there are no current plans to do so, Allen said.

In response to the union effort, Google pledged to engage with workers.

"We've always worked hard to create a supportive and rewarding workplace for our workforce," said Kara Silverstein, Google's director of people operations, in a statement to CNN Business. "Of course our employees have protected labor rights that we support. But as we've always done, we'll continue engaging directly with all our employees."

The union's formation comes after years of rising employee tensions at Google over the company's business and operational decisions, including its work with the defense sector, plans for a censored search engine in China, and the company's handling of sexual misconduct claims, the last of which resulted in a massive employee protest. The union's demands hit on many of those issues.

"For far too long, thousands of us at Google — and other subsidiaries of Alphabet, Google's parent company — have had our workplace concerns dismissed by executives," the workers wrote in the Times op-ed. "Our bosses have collaborated with repressive governments around the world. They have developed artificial intelligence technology for use by the Department of Defense and profited from ads by a hate group. They have failed to make the changes necessary to meaningfully address our retention issues with people of color."

The organizers made special mention of Timnit Gebru, a top AI researcher who recently departed from Google after she criticized the company's diversity efforts — sparking an outcry over Google's workplace practices.

Some workers who have raised their voices in the past have been terminated, in certain cases leading to complaints to the NLRB. In December, the NLRB accused Google of breaking the law when it allegedly fired two employees for organizing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 374095

Reported Deaths: 4878
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson54349722
Mobile26854510
Madison23563179
Tuscaloosa19161218
Montgomery16615276
Shelby16323103
Baldwin14187169
Morgan1101789
Lee1065675
Etowah1036496
Calhoun9752157
Marshall934086
Houston758464
Cullman729178
Limestone708558
DeKalb703062
St. Clair679973
Elmore671083
Lauderdale670270
Walker5377138
Talladega530076
Jackson526534
Colbert477660
Blount477163
Autauga433650
Coffee374238
Dale345363
Franklin334038
Chilton305454
Covington296240
Russell28806
Dallas284443
Escambia272034
Clarke246126
Tallapoosa241898
Chambers241563
Marion216443
Lawrence212843
Winston204430
Pike204223
Bibb188546
Marengo183126
Pickens178326
Geneva174620
Butler155445
Barbour153333
Hale151333
Fayette147019
Cherokee144122
Henry13078
Randolph128030
Monroe123811
Washington123424
Clay116334
Lamar107715
Cleburne104916
Macon102730
Crenshaw97936
Lowndes96832
Bullock91022
Wilcox89719
Perry88710
Conecuh86617
Sumter86524
Greene69620
Coosa5287
Choctaw49422
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 612250

Reported Deaths: 7168
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby69131939
Davidson63317597
Knox34131307
Hamilton29951277
Rutherford29609248
Williamson18829128
Unassigned18562100
Sumner16390209
Out of TN1519767
Wilson13011133
Montgomery12129129
Sullivan11276188
Washington10743169
Blount1043399
Maury9647107
Bradley949376
Sevier931776
Putnam9024123
Madison8282154
Robertson680375
Hamblen614290
Anderson595773
Greene586198
Tipton562255
Gibson518393
Coffee508870
Dickson482863
Bedford478965
Cumberland471353
Carter466589
Roane461863
Lawrence460062
Warren455545
McMinn454266
Dyer436872
Loudon436842
Jefferson409067
Monroe400557
Hawkins386760
Obion371773
Franklin368948
Fayette351649
Lincoln341637
Rhea336051
Weakley317045
Henderson304744
Cocke302847
Cheatham300625
Marshall298530
Campbell289837
Hardeman289342
White283639
Giles283463
Carroll276552
Hardin273536
Lauderdale271129
Macon264147
Wayne247817
Henry237241
Overton225841
Haywood224137
Trousdale218512
DeKalb216633
McNairy213138
Smith208324
Scott206725
Hickman199528
Fentress196530
Marion195726
Grainger186526
Johnson183028
Claiborne175920
Crockett168630
Bledsoe16349
Morgan162512
Chester156831
Unicoi150540
Lake146614
Cannon142116
Decatur137922
Union126917
Grundy125619
Polk123516
Sequatchie121517
Benton121031
Humphreys120212
Lewis117820
Meigs99816
Jackson97420
Stewart91920
Perry87523
Clay85423
Houston82722
Moore7206
Pickett58717
Van Buren5726
Hancock3405

Most Popular Stories

Community Events