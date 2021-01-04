Clear

From new IDs to automatic college savings accounts, these new laws take effect in 2021

As years change, so too do the rules we live by.2020 saw mas...

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 3:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

As years change, so too do the rules we live by.

2020 saw massive protests over police brutality, economic insecurity brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and extreme weather events that again signaled the gravity of the climate crisis. And across the country, state legislatures and local jurisdictions responded to those and other issues with new laws and regulations.

From police reform to automatic college savings accounts, here are some of the new rules taking effect in 2021.

Police reform

As people took to the streets to demand an end to violence against Black people at the hands of law enforcement, communities attempted to address some of the underlying challenges in a number of ways.

In Connecticut, law enforcement departments must take steps to better represent the communities they serve -- a provision that's part of a broader police accountability bill passed in the state last summer.

Units have been tasked with recruiting more diverse candidates to their ranks through mentorship programs, community outreach and affirmative action policies. Departments will also have to report their efforts each year to the Police Officer Standards and Training Council, a body whose makeup is also set to change.

Additionally, officers in Connecticut who make arrests or regularly interact with the public now have to prominently display their badges and name tags on their uniforms. All officers in the state will have to undergo a behavioral health screening every five years.

In Missouri, law enforcement officers will have to undergo an hour of training each year on recognizing implicit bias and de-escalating conflicts.

Airport security

Your old driver's license might not be enough to get you through airport security next time you fly.

A security law that was passed after the 9/11 attacks is finally set to go into effect this October, after being delayed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting October 1, travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license, US passport, US military ID or other acceptable identification to board a commercial aircraft in the US.

A REAL ID is marked by a star on the top of the card. It was born out of the federal REAL ID Act, which established minimum security standards for the issuing of state licenses and their production. Under that act, federal agencies are prohibited from accepting licenses from states not meeting those minimum standards for certain activities.

The Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline for states to comply with REAL ID requirements last year so that leaders could focus their efforts on the coronavirus pandemic.

Employment

Many low-wage workers around the country will see a boost to their paychecks this year.

Twenty states raised their minimum wage rates in 2021 -- some by pennies, others by a dollar or more. Some of the increases were part of previously scheduled efforts to adjust for cost of living, while others were aimed at moving toward goals like $15-an-hour minimum pay.

In New Mexico, the minimum wage will increase to $10.50, up $1.50 from the current $9 wage. And in California, the rate for employers with 26 workers or more will rise from $13 to $14 an hour, the highest statewide baseline in the country. In Minnesota, the gain is just 8 cents, to a $10.08 hourly rate for large employers.

The changes take on added significance after a year in which low-wage workers were hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Higher education

A new law in Illinois aims to chip away at the problem of rising college tuition costs.

As of January 1, every child born or adopted in the state will have $50 deposited into a college savings account.

That small investment is part of a new law that establishes the Illinois Higher Education Savings Program, which lawmakers hope will encourage families to start saving for their child's education early and will allow that money to grow.

In addition to a traditional four-year college, the money can also be used for vocational schools, two-year colleges and other institutions.

Environment

Hawaii made headlines in 2018 for becoming the first state to ban certain sunscreen sales to protect its coral reefs. Now, that law is finally in effect.

It's now illegal in the state to sell or distribute over-the-counter sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate, though wearing them is still allowed.

The chemicals in those sunscreens help protect the wearer from harmful UV rays.

But researchers have found that they also cause bleaching, deformities, DNA damage and ultimately death in coral when they're washed off beachgoers or discharged into wastewater treatment plants and deposited into bodies of water.

Delaware residents will now have to take care to bring reusable bags with them when shopping, as part of a new state law aimed at bolstering recycling efforts.

Under state law, most retailers can no longer offer single-use plastic bags at checkout. Eligible businesses can instead offer bags made of paper, cloth or other reusable -- and they can also choose to charge a fee for them.

"Each Delawarean uses about 434 plastic bags and that means nearly 2,400 tons of plastic bags end up in our landfills annually," Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin said in a news release.

"A decrease by the public of plastic carryout bags can mitigate a large portion of this waste, and help our environment by reducing the amount plastic bags on our roads and waterways that can harm us and our wildlife."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 56°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 55°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 371934

Reported Deaths: 4873
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson54012719
Mobile26677508
Madison23364179
Tuscaloosa19043218
Montgomery16446276
Shelby16186103
Baldwin14064169
Morgan1097489
Lee1056075
Etowah1032496
Calhoun9731157
Marshall931486
Houston752564
Cullman725878
Limestone703758
DeKalb702262
St. Clair675273
Lauderdale668270
Elmore667183
Walker5374138
Talladega527476
Jackson525434
Colbert476660
Blount474663
Autauga430550
Coffee372338
Dale342363
Franklin333638
Chilton303254
Covington295540
Russell28666
Dallas283743
Escambia271934
Clarke246126
Tallapoosa241198
Chambers240263
Marion215243
Lawrence211543
Pike203723
Winston203130
Bibb188246
Marengo183026
Pickens177426
Geneva173220
Butler154645
Barbour153033
Hale150133
Fayette146019
Cherokee143822
Henry12968
Randolph127630
Monroe123311
Washington122424
Clay115834
Lamar107415
Cleburne104816
Macon102130
Crenshaw96836
Lowndes96232
Bullock90022
Wilcox89619
Perry88710
Conecuh86617
Sumter86524
Greene68820
Coosa5257
Choctaw49322
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 608297

Reported Deaths: 7025
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby68753921
Davidson63009576
Knox33862301
Hamilton29628276
Rutherford29378245
Williamson18641124
Unassigned1834294
Sumner16292207
Out of TN1493463
Wilson12913130
Montgomery12026128
Sullivan11203181
Washington10672165
Blount1037999
Maury9579105
Bradley943474
Sevier926573
Putnam9002122
Madison8244153
Robertson675675
Hamblen611489
Anderson593672
Greene581193
Tipton559455
Gibson516593
Coffee507069
Dickson480361
Bedford476164
Cumberland468753
Carter464688
Roane458558
Lawrence455159
Warren453643
McMinn452466
Dyer435970
Loudon435441
Jefferson406866
Monroe397756
Hawkins383457
Obion371172
Franklin366448
Fayette349148
Lincoln340734
Rhea333549
Weakley316343
Henderson303444
Cocke299547
Cheatham298124
Marshall296330
Campbell289337
Hardeman288342
White282839
Giles279762
Carroll275252
Hardin272435
Lauderdale270229
Macon264246
Wayne246917
Henry236839
Overton225141
Haywood223036
Trousdale218412
DeKalb216833
McNairy212138
Smith207624
Scott206125
Hickman198327
Fentress196430
Marion194626
Grainger185826
Johnson182128
Claiborne174819
Crockett167330
Bledsoe16319
Morgan162111
Chester155731
Unicoi149640
Lake146613
Cannon141715
Decatur136621
Union125917
Grundy124419
Polk123116
Sequatchie121117
Benton120131
Humphreys119912
Lewis117519
Meigs99616
Jackson97619
Stewart91620
Perry87123
Clay85423
Houston82322
Moore7196
Pickett58717
Van Buren5696
Hancock3395

Most Popular Stories

Community Events