Clear

What we know about the 63-year-old Nashville bomber

Investigators are looking at "any and all possible motives" in the Nashville explosion after identifying the bomber as Anthony Quinn Warner. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports.

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Dec 29, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

The man who detonated an RV bomb in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning was a loner with no significant criminal record and as yet no signs of a political ideology.

Anthony Quinn Warner, a 63-year-old from Antioch, Tennessee, died when his RV exploded on 2nd Avenue, damaging more than 40 buildings and injuring at least eight people.

Yet no one else died in the blast, partly because Warner's RV had broadcast ominous warnings in a computerized female voice that it would soon explode, spurring police and bystanders to leave the area.

The unusual warnings and sparse evidence of Warner's politics have prevented authorities from calling the bombing an act of terrorism, which by definition is an act in furtherance of a political goal.

Here's what we know about the man behind the bombing.

Investigators tied him to the RV

Warner had not previously been on law enforcement's radar, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch.

He was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession for resale in 1978, when he was 21, but otherwise had no criminal history.

Remnants of the RV were recovered from the scene and investigators with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were able to determine its vehicle identification number, or VIN, authorities said Sunday. FBI special agent in charge Doug Korneski said the VIN number matched that of a vehicle registered to Warner.

In addition, a tip about the RV led law enforcement officials to a Bakertown Road home, a law enforcement official told CNN. Federal investigators were at the home Saturday conducting 'court-authorized activity,' FBI spokesman Jason Pack told CNN.

An RV seen on Google Street View at Warner's house appears to match the one law enforcement has asked the public for information on.

'He's had that for a long time,' Steve Schmoldt, a neighbor, said. 'Sometimes he's had it in his driveway. Sometimes he had it in his backyard.'

Investigators positively identified Warner as the bomber by comparing DNA from the scene to that on gloves and a hat from a vehicle owned by Warner, Rausch said.

He was a loner computer expert

Neighbors and a person he worked with had little substantive to say about Warner, describing him generally as a loner.

Schmoldt has lived next door to Warner since 2001, and his wife has lived in the house since 1995.

'He's lived there a long time and he sort of kept to himself,' Schmoldt told CNN of Warner. 'All we knew him by was Tony. He was kind of a hermit.'

Rick Laude, another neighbor, was coming home last Monday and saw Warner at his mailbox, he told CNN.

'I said -- 'Hey Anthony -- is Santa going to bring you something good for Christmas,'' Laude said.

'He said, 'Yes, I'm going to be more famous,' ' Laude recalled. ''I'm going to be so famous Nashville will never forget me.''

Laude said that he thought that Warner was referring to something good happening, perhaps related to his work in IT.

'Let me be very clear, he and I were not friends,' Laude said. 'You will not find anyone in my neighborhood who will claim to be a friend of his. He was just a legitimate recluse.'

Steve Fridrich, of Fridrich & Clark LLC, said he hired Warner as a computer consultant for his real estate business as an independent contractor for several years. In a statement, he described Warner as a 'nice person who never exhibited any behavior which was less than professional.'

Public records show Warner owned a home on Bakertown Road in Antioch until November 25, 2020, when he signed a quit claim deed giving ownership of the home to a woman. Antioch is about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

Warner deeded another property on Bakertown Road to the same woman in 2019, according to public records.

His motivation is unclear

Before the explosion on Christmas morning, the RV broadcast a computerized female voice repeatedly warning that a bomb would explode in minutes. The RV broadcast Petula Clark's 1964 hit 'Downtown,' a song about how the bustle of downtown can cure a lonely person's troubles.

The repeated warnings and the early morning timing of the blast -- when few were around -- suggest that Warner did not intend to cause mass casualties.

Mayor John Cooper said the explosion was 'clearly done when no one was going to be around.'

So what was his goal in the suicide bombing? Did he even have one?

Investigators from the TBI are working with the FBI, ATF and Nashville police on interviewing other family members as well as Warner's neighbors. They are talking to anyone who knew Warner and trying to get his history as best they can, authorities said.

Before exploding, the RV was parked right outside an AT&T transmission building, which sustained significant damage in the blast, knocking out wireless service for much of the region, authorities said.

Warner's father previously worked at AT&T, according to Rausch, and he said investigators are looking into whether that may be relevant to the motive.

'These answers won't come quickly,' Korneski said. 'Though we may be able to answer some of those questions ... none of those answers will ever be enough for those affected by this event.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 347897

Reported Deaths: 4712
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49981675
Mobile25171489
Madison21385179
Tuscaloosa17859216
Montgomery15678271
Shelby15159103
Baldwin12962152
Morgan1025287
Lee992874
Etowah970491
Calhoun9286149
Marshall886584
Houston694963
Cullman677476
DeKalb673458
Limestone656155
St. Clair628071
Lauderdale616268
Elmore606381
Walker5046133
Talladega495374
Jackson491534
Blount448358
Colbert446959
Autauga406547
Coffee343038
Dale320163
Franklin316936
Chilton284554
Covington279638
Russell26946
Dallas268939
Escambia254434
Clarke231125
Tallapoosa230498
Chambers222961
Marion200443
Lawrence195842
Winston192127
Pike191223
Bibb176242
Marengo175526
Pickens168126
Geneva160418
Butler145745
Barbour141732
Hale139533
Fayette139319
Cherokee137223
Randolph122130
Henry11788
Washington115924
Monroe111211
Clay111134
Lamar101715
Cleburne99916
Macon97430
Lowndes92232
Crenshaw91236
Wilcox85319
Perry8369
Bullock83020
Conecuh82417
Sumter82224
Greene63320
Choctaw48722
Coosa4807
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 567792

Reported Deaths: 6588
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby65005859
Davidson59345549
Knox31414272
Rutherford27679235
Hamilton27156258
Williamson17207119
Sumner15219199
Unassigned1519480
Out of TN1499864
Wilson12038122
Montgomery11076121
Sullivan10443172
Washington9908157
Blount944994
Maury9023102
Bradley875465
Sevier866764
Putnam8481118
Madison7779151
Robertson631673
Hamblen566279
Anderson546158
Greene537190
Tipton527452
Gibson487187
Coffee476966
Dickson450558
Bedford443059
Carter430782
Warren429534
Lawrence429457
McMinn424161
Cumberland422551
Roane417049
Dyer413868
Loudon404635
Jefferson373657
Monroe372353
Obion353568
Hawkins349554
Franklin342346
Fayette323847
Lincoln316031
Rhea306746
Weakley300342
Henderson285841
Hardeman279341
Cheatham275523
Marshall275328
Cocke273939
White267037
Carroll262250
Campbell262035
Lauderdale256528
Giles255460
Hardin253534
Macon249241
Wayne236716
Henry226934
Trousdale213612
Haywood213136
Overton210541
DeKalb202431
Smith201223
McNairy198537
Scott192420
Hickman185126
Fentress183627
Marion179125
Johnson175828
Grainger173524
Claiborne161118
Crockett158529
Bledsoe15389
Morgan146911
Chester144728
Unicoi140339
Lake138612
Cannon132811
Decatur131418
Union118914
Grundy116216
Benton115030
Humphreys113812
Lewis113219
Sequatchie112310
Polk111416
Meigs93415
Jackson93219
Stewart85220
Perry83823
Clay82523
Houston78522
Moore6706
Pickett54217
Van Buren5366
Hancock3194

Most Popular Stories

Community Events