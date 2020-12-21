Tiffin Motorhomes purchased by THOR Industries

According to their website, Tiffin Motorhomes is now owned by THOR Industries.

The statement says even though ownership of Tiffin has changed, the Tiffin family will continue to run the daily operations of their four locations in Red Bay, Winfield, Belmont, and Burnsville. It states THOR Industries’ acquisition of Tiffin Motorhomes allows them to continue their long-term growth and enables the Tiffin family to remain involved in the business.

The statement says they do anticipate a few changes including expanded innovation, access to capital for facilities and process improvements, and the ability to improve focus on customer service.

THOR Industries owns motorhome brands such as Airstream, Jayco, and the ErwinHymer Group.