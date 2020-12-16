Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A second vaccine could soon get the green light while officials issue warning for the holidays

Help is on the way. But for many Americans, it may not be soon enough.More Americans...

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 10:47 AM
Posted By: CNN

Help is on the way. But for many Americans, it may not be soon enough.

More Americans received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wedneday, and federal health officials could authorize a second coronavirus vaccine in the next few days.

In Miami, several frontline health care workers got their vaccine Tuesday, while in Vermont, an emergency department nurse became the first person in the state to get vaccinated.

"The women and men who received these first doses represent thousands of health care heroes in every corner of Vermont," said Dr. John Brumsted, president and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network.

About 20 million people are expected to get their first shots by the end of this month. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said officials will soon provide a dashboard with the number of Covid-19 vaccinations completed, "so we know exactly how we're doing on getting shots in arms."

Yet at the same time, the US has averaged about 212,000 new coronavirus cases every day, and on Tuesday reported more than 3,000 deaths from Covid-19. For the 10th day in a row, the US set a hospitalization record: more than 112,800 Covid-19 patients nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Vaccinations will ultimately change the country's grim trajectory, but not for a few months, experts have said. Until then, experts say people should wear masks, avoid crowded indoor spaces and try to protect each other during this holiday season.

"What people need to know is, we are still at a dangerous and critical part of this pandemic, and tens of thousands of American lives are at stake, really, every week, and we can flatten the curve," Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at HHS, told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.

A green light for a second Covid-19 vaccine in the US could be just days away and would bring millions more vaccines to Americans.

Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisers will meet Thursday to discuss Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine emergency use authorization. In expectation that the FDA will give the OK, vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also scheduled meetings for Saturday and Sunday to discuss Moderna's vaccine candidate and talk about next phases of distribution.

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, which is very similar to Pfizer's already authorized one, appears to be "very promising," said Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA's vaccine advisory group.

"It looks to be roughly 95% effective at preventing disease, including 100% effective at severe disease, about 95% effective in preventing disease in people who are over 65, across different ethnic backgrounds, racial backgrounds," Offit told CNN.

Remaining hospital bed numbers are shrinking

The devastating numbers prove the pandemic is still far from over -- and the virus is running rampant within many American communities. Strained hospitals across the country continue to see a surge of patients and their available bed numbers dwindle.

Los Angeles County reported fewer than 100 intensive care unit beds remaining, an alarming new low for the nation's most populous county.

"We must all work together to prevent as many hospitalizations and deaths as possible while we wait for the COVID-19 vaccine to be widely available," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "I ask that everyone stay strong and focus all efforts to stop the surge."

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "the hospitalization rate is not good," as the city reported about 2.89 hospitalizations per 100,000 people (officials want this number to be under 2).

He said hospitalization numbers are an "indicator of the bigger problem we're still facing and we're going to be fighting for weeks now."

The numbers across the country could grow even higher if Americans opt to travel and gather again for the upcoming holidays. Experts have for weeks warned against traditional celebrations to avoid further spread of the virus, which could in turn lead to another surge of cases.

Governors across the Northeast and Midwest issued a video encouraging Americans to "double down" on safety measures like masks and social distancing during the holiday season and to reconsider travel plans.

"This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with Covid-19, especially with the holidays approaching. Until the vaccine is available to everyone and until we eradicate this virus once and for all, we must continue working to protect one another," the governors of Kentucky and Illinois said in a video message.

"If you're planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays, we urge you to reconsider," Ohio's governor added.

According to data shared with CNN by The Center for New Data, more than four million people in the US spent Thanksgiving away from home -- including more than 1.6 million who traveled out of state for the holiday, despite an earlier warning from the CDC urging against Thanksgiving travel.

1.6 million children have had Covid-19

As local and state leaders try to navigate a way forward, the American Academy of Pediatrics said Tuesday nearly 180,000 children were diagnosed with Covid-19 between November 26 to December 10 -- bringing the total number of children with Covid-19 in the US to more than 1.6 million since the pandemic's start.

That comes as a new study published by the CDC suggests that even among children and teens, encountering people with Covid-19 and attending gatherings with people outside their household can be associated with an increased likelihood of testing positive for the virus.

But attending in-person school or child care "was not associated with increased likelihood" for a positive Covid-19 test, the study said.

As far as in-person classes go, the US government needs to greatly ramp up Covid-19 testing to get schools reopened and keep them open, a new report from the Rockefeller Foundation says.

The road map, released Wednesday, calls for a huge boost in Covid-19 testing to 300 million tests a month specifically for teachers, students and staff to reopen the nearly 100,000 public schools across the country by March and keep them open.

It says students should be tested for Covid-19 at least once a week and teachers and staff twice a week.

"In the coming months, The Rockefeller Foundation expects an avalanche of pooled, rapid and point-of-care Covid-19 tests that will help allow this type of proactive testing to routinely take place," the foundation said, "and as testing becomes more widespread, support is growing to use it."

"We are running out of time," it warned. "Perhaps no institution in American life is more important to the present and future functioning of society than its K-12 school system."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 301533

Reported Deaths: 4124
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson41718565
Mobile22488389
Madison17454163
Tuscaloosa15811193
Montgomery14070262
Shelby1298387
Baldwin11061141
Lee885773
Morgan866264
Etowah815680
Calhoun7966130
Marshall789064
Houston615551
DeKalb593349
Cullman583161
Limestone545749
St. Clair539162
Lauderdale520061
Elmore507674
Walker4479116
Talladega444864
Jackson443327
Colbert391553
Blount388149
Autauga342643
Coffee297125
Franklin289634
Dale280959
Chilton258546
Covington256338
Dallas251734
Russell24946
Escambia229132
Clarke210124
Tallapoosa208593
Chambers204057
Pike175416
Marion171641
Winston166725
Lawrence161737
Marengo152325
Bibb150439
Pickens144124
Geneva142716
Butler133244
Barbour129230
Cherokee121324
Fayette119916
Hale115933
Randolph113328
Washington103723
Clay101428
Henry10068
Monroe93910
Cleburne89215
Lamar8709
Lowndes87030
Macon85524
Crenshaw79332
Wilcox79019
Conecuh78415
Perry7499
Bullock73320
Sumter68622
Greene55220
Choctaw45520
Coosa4384
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 472875

Reported Deaths: 5615
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby56987757
Davidson51549480
Knox25478213
Rutherford23272198
Hamilton21969224
Williamson14232103
Sumner12925165
Out of TN1242158
Wilson9929103
Unassigned897545
Montgomery8938102
Sullivan8745149
Washington8295134
Blount761071
Maury759392
Putnam721192
Bradley717850
Sevier677054
Madison6644130
Robertson509465
Hamblen465268
Tipton452145
Anderson436341
Greene429280
Gibson410579
Coffee394552
Dickson377348
Bedford377246
Dyer372461
Carter363775
Lawrence360447
McMinn356760
Warren339724
Cumberland339244
Roane335540
Obion318364
Loudon310823
Jefferson303143
Monroe295548
Hawkins282945
Franklin280941
Fayette274042
Weakley257741
Hardeman253840
Lincoln251226
Henderson240238
Rhea239440
Lauderdale235926
White229128
Carroll227440
Marshall224125
Hardin219632
Macon218733
Cheatham218518
Wayne215515
Cocke213933
Campbell208427
Trousdale202312
Henry199128
Giles195354
Haywood191731
Overton179439
Smith174620
DeKalb167925
McNairy163135
Johnson162426
Scott158012
Hickman153322
Fentress152827
Marion152621
Grainger140021
Crockett137329
Bledsoe13716
Lake130711
Claiborne127211
Chester122725
Unicoi117934
Morgan112910
Cannon11065
Decatur108617
Benton102925
Union10257
Lewis98717
Grundy97814
Humphreys9368
Polk91715
Sequatchie8575
Jackson84017
Meigs74113
Stewart72319
Clay68719
Houston68721
Perry66222
Moore5414
Pickett46416
Van Buren4645
Hancock2594

Most Popular Stories

Community Events