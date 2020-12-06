Clear

'The Queen's Gambit' is sparking a surge of interest in chess

David Bradley spends most weekends engaged in intense chess matches with his 15-year-old daughter, Zoe. They stare at the board for hours and plot their next...

Posted: Dec 6, 2020 4:56 PM
Posted By: CNN

David Bradley spends most weekends engaged in intense chess matches with his 15-year-old daughter, Zoe. They stare at the board for hours and plot their next moves, consumed by a new shared pastime.

Their ongoing rivalry began this fall after the Toronto father and daughter began watching the "The Queen's Gambit," a Netflix miniseries about a female chess prodigy. Zoe had never played chess before but took to the game quickly, Bradley said.

"She is relentless. We play from the time she gets up -- noon like a lot of teenagers -- to bedtime, with breaks in between," he said. "I imagine her in her room staring at the ceiling and replaying our games."

Bradley is 58 and grew up mastering his chess skills with his grandfather, but had not played in 15 years. Once he watched the show's teenage protagonist upend the male-dominated world of chess with her brilliant play, he wanted to take up the game again -- this time with his daughter.

They have plenty of company. Chess had already grown more popular this year as people pursue hobbies at home while under siege from the coronavirus pandemic. Then came "The Queen's Gambit," and interest skyrocketed. Sales of chess sets have spiked, and former casual players like Bradley are dusting off their skills.

The show is a cultural phenomenon

"The Queen's Gambit" is a fictional story about an orphaned Kentucky girl in the 1960s who becomes (no spoilers here) a chess champion while still in her teens. The precocious main character, Beth Harmon, battles addictions to pills and alcohol -- and some sexist assumptions about her chess skills -- while beating one male grandmaster after another.

The show is based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel by the same title. It lends chess a sheen of retro cool, sending an increasingly glamorous young Beth to tournaments in Las Vegas, Mexico City and Paris while scoring points with chess enthusiasts for its authentic portrayal of the game.

Nick Barton, director of business development at chess.com, says the show has been a cultural phenomenon for chess fans. Many viewers can relate to its themes of addiction, loss, personal conflict and overcoming adversity, he said.

"It also doesn't hurt that the chess scenes were a brilliant and mostly accurate portrayal of chess at the highest level," Barton said.

Millions of new fans have flocked to chess.com for games, lessons and puzzles, giving the site its biggest annual growth since it launched in 2007, he said. Since March, it has added 12.2 million new members, including 3.2 million who joined after the show's debut in late October.

Providing an escape from the pandemic

Chess has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, with current world champion Magnus Carlsen -- a young Norwegian and a former prodigy himself -- becoming (almost) a household name.

The game dates back more than a thousand years and is revered for the way its seemingly simple elements -- 32 pieces on a 64-square chessboard -- can produce infinite strategies of attack and defense. The object of the game is to checkmate your opponent's king by surrounding him with pieces that limit his movements.

Chess rewards players who can visualize the board in creative ways and see several moves ahead.

"There's been a worldwide culture shift over the last decade or so in which self-improvement and acquiring new skills are more highly valued than ever before," Barton said. "You saw this at the beginning of the pandemic as people were learning how to bake or by taking on a new language, and it's no different with chess."

And in a chaotic year when the outside world can seem threatening, the stability and intimacy of a chess game can provide a welcome escape.

"Chess is a game of complete information, it's a game of certainties and equality. It's a game of socializing, and a game of building intimate relationships," Barton said. "I would say that under normal conditions, it's an apt metaphor for life. But in a year of uncertainty and social distancing, it seems that 2020 and online chess are on opposite ends of the spectrum."

Chess sets are flying off the shelves

A record 62 million households watched "The Queen's Gambit" in its first month.

The show's streak as one of the most popular limited series on Netflix has also led to massive interest in chess-related items.

In the first three weeks after its debut, sales of chess sets went up by 87% in the US and sales of books about chess leaped 603%, according to marketing research company NPD Group. Before 2020 sales of chess books and chess sets had remained flat or declined for years, said Juli Lennett, toy industry adviser for NPD.

Google searches for chess shot up from October to last month. And crafts site Etsy has seen a 364% increase in searches for chess items in the past month compared to the same time last year, said spokeswoman Hannah Album.

Natalie Tague, 23, bought a new chess board after watching the show. The Lyndhurst, New Jersey, resident played chess while she was younger but had lost interest in the game until she saw "The Queen's Gambit." Now she plays with her father and friends constantly.

A chess game is consistent and bound by rules, and provides structure at a time when there is none, she said.

"With so much inconsistency in her life, Beth uses chess as her constant," Tague said. "It is something she can rely on daily."

The show's message resonates with women -- and parents

Chess has traditionally been seen as a cerebral -- okay, nerdy -- game mostly played by men.

Hungarian Judit Polgar, widely considered the greatest female player and once the youngest grandmaster in history at age 15, believes the Netflix series can help shift that dynamic.

"It can grow the game's promotion for girls immensely," Polgar said last month. "And I do hope that more girls ... will be supported by their parents and teachers and coaches, that if they are talented they can also reach their maximum potential."

By spurring young people's interest in chess, "The Queen's Gambit" also has given parents and their children a new shared activity. Social media is filled with posts similar to Bradley's story -- parents using the show, and chess, to connect with their daughters.

As the father of a teen, Bradley said he struggles finding activities they can enjoy together. But the show and chess have become good starting points for bigger conversations.

"The lessons, like most games, involve sportsmanship, sharing strategy, patience and always being purposeful with your moves -- never spontaneous," Bradley said. "Might be a life lesson or two in there somewhere."

The show's portrayal of a young woman triumphing in a historically male field has also resonated. Bradley hopes it sends a message to Zoe that like the fictional Beth, she, too, can find something she's truly passionate about -- and that when she does, her talent, dedication and hard work will be rewarded.

Despite being a relative beginner, Zoe is holding her own. She hasn't beaten her dad at chess yet, he said. But this week, for the first time, she played him to a draw.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 267589

Reported Deaths: 3877
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson36002519
Mobile20764377
Madison14854159
Tuscaloosa14065176
Montgomery12919247
Shelby1145079
Baldwin9626138
Lee813168
Morgan751258
Etowah716870
Marshall706358
Calhoun7027127
Houston565042
DeKalb528243
Cullman498553
St. Clair473357
Limestone469747
Lauderdale459357
Elmore444670
Walker3950112
Talladega391160
Jackson383923
Colbert351649
Blount328146
Autauga297942
Franklin268534
Coffee263723
Dale251059
Dallas237833
Chilton237245
Covington235838
Russell23503
Escambia209632
Tallapoosa192892
Chambers190154
Clarke166022
Pike166015
Marion153036
Winston147225
Lawrence142136
Pickens130621
Geneva13059
Marengo129224
Bibb128338
Butler122542
Barbour121929
Cherokee109024
Randolph108322
Fayette104516
Hale102432
Clay95627
Washington94422
Henry9217
Monroe85511
Lowndes83330
Cleburne81914
Macon77822
Lamar7448
Crenshaw74131
Conecuh73515
Bullock71320
Perry7067
Wilcox66218
Sumter61222
Greene46618
Choctaw43820
Coosa3934
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 397522

Reported Deaths: 4905
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby50688701
Davidson45733435
Knox21003166
Rutherford19456174
Hamilton18656169
Williamson1237087
Sumner10851145
Out of TN921754
Wilson823788
Montgomery731887
Sullivan7249116
Washington6772118
Maury645777
Blount628364
Putnam621085
Bradley583038
Unassigned577530
Madison5732117
Sevier538439
Robertson416457
Tipton392639
Hamblen378863
Gibson349672
Greene343074
Dyer336352
Anderson333032
Coffee310843
Dickson309839
Carter306363
Bedford302039
Lawrence298738
McMinn286357
Obion281155
Cumberland277738
Roane261033
Warren256019
Jefferson253635
Loudon249721
Fayette241040
Monroe240146
Hardeman231838
Weakley229936
Franklin229740
Hawkins219636
Lauderdale215223
Henderson200634
Wayne199112
White195519
Macon195431
Trousdale193412
Hardin190629
Rhea190136
Carroll189936
Marshall189722
Lincoln183622
Cocke175630
Cheatham174217
Campbell171224
Haywood170430
Henry167322
Giles160050
Overton159437
Smith152920
Johnson149323
McNairy145834
DeKalb129225
Fentress128424
Hickman127219
Bledsoe12325
Marion122719
Lake12097
Crockett120029
Scott11988
Grainger111519
Chester107723
Claiborne102010
Decatur98513
Unicoi97828
Benton89016
Cannon8424
Lewis83216
Morgan8297
Grundy82414
Humphreys7869
Union7805
Jackson74011
Polk72015
Stewart63918
Houston60821
Sequatchie6005
Clay58619
Meigs54212
Perry51722
Moore4242
Pickett41315
Van Buren3973
Hancock2034

Most Popular Stories

Community Events