Clear

Four new things you can do with Google Maps

Google Maps is rolling out new features t...

Posted: Dec 6, 2020 4:56 PM
Posted By: CNN

Google Maps is rolling out new features to make the app more focused on community engagement. It's part of Google Maps' evolution from a directions app to a search-and-answer engine for businesses and customers.

These are the newest updates to Google Maps:

  • Community feed within the app: With this new feature, Google Maps users will be able to access the latest reviews, photos and posts added to Maps by people they follow and local experts. It's like Yelp -- but it'll be available directly in the app.
  • Messaging for Maps and Search: Verified companies can message customers directly from the app, allowing searchers to interact with businesses and ask questions. The messages from customers will show up in the businesses messages section in the app's update tab.
  • Performance insights for businesses: This business-focused update will track how well a company is performing by measuring the number of customer engagements initiated from Maps and Search. This system will provide news insight for businesses' performance and engagement with customers on Google.
  • Street View images added by users: Google Maps users will be able to submit their own Street View images from their phones. Specifically, people can do this by recording a series of connected images while they move down a street or path. After that footage is recorded and published, Google will automatically rotate, position, and combine the images.

It's been a big year for updates for the app, which was released in 2005. In September, Google Maps introduced a feature that shows traffic lights at a number of US cities.

With the new social features Google unveiled this month, Yelp's competition with Google Maps is stronger than ever. And Yelp is well-aware. In March, the company shared its long-standing grievances about Google at a hearing at the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee.

Google faces an antitrust lawsuit from the government unrelated to Maps. It focuses on two main areas. The first focus is the company's decision to make Google search the default on Android, its mobile operating system and the world's most popular, which is distributed on its own phones as well as on phones made by some other manufacturers. The second area of focus is Google's contracts with Apple, Samsung and other device manufacturers that make Google search the default on their phones.

-- CNN's Brian Fung contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 267589

Reported Deaths: 3877
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson36002519
Mobile20764377
Madison14854159
Tuscaloosa14065176
Montgomery12919247
Shelby1145079
Baldwin9626138
Lee813168
Morgan751258
Etowah716870
Marshall706358
Calhoun7027127
Houston565042
DeKalb528243
Cullman498553
St. Clair473357
Limestone469747
Lauderdale459357
Elmore444670
Walker3950112
Talladega391160
Jackson383923
Colbert351649
Blount328146
Autauga297942
Franklin268534
Coffee263723
Dale251059
Dallas237833
Chilton237245
Covington235838
Russell23503
Escambia209632
Tallapoosa192892
Chambers190154
Clarke166022
Pike166015
Marion153036
Winston147225
Lawrence142136
Pickens130621
Geneva13059
Marengo129224
Bibb128338
Butler122542
Barbour121929
Cherokee109024
Randolph108322
Fayette104516
Hale102432
Clay95627
Washington94422
Henry9217
Monroe85511
Lowndes83330
Cleburne81914
Macon77822
Lamar7448
Crenshaw74131
Conecuh73515
Bullock71320
Perry7067
Wilcox66218
Sumter61222
Greene46618
Choctaw43820
Coosa3934
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 397522

Reported Deaths: 4905
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby50688701
Davidson45733435
Knox21003166
Rutherford19456174
Hamilton18656169
Williamson1237087
Sumner10851145
Out of TN921754
Wilson823788
Montgomery731887
Sullivan7249116
Washington6772118
Maury645777
Blount628364
Putnam621085
Bradley583038
Unassigned577530
Madison5732117
Sevier538439
Robertson416457
Tipton392639
Hamblen378863
Gibson349672
Greene343074
Dyer336352
Anderson333032
Coffee310843
Dickson309839
Carter306363
Bedford302039
Lawrence298738
McMinn286357
Obion281155
Cumberland277738
Roane261033
Warren256019
Jefferson253635
Loudon249721
Fayette241040
Monroe240146
Hardeman231838
Weakley229936
Franklin229740
Hawkins219636
Lauderdale215223
Henderson200634
Wayne199112
White195519
Macon195431
Trousdale193412
Hardin190629
Rhea190136
Carroll189936
Marshall189722
Lincoln183622
Cocke175630
Cheatham174217
Campbell171224
Haywood170430
Henry167322
Giles160050
Overton159437
Smith152920
Johnson149323
McNairy145834
DeKalb129225
Fentress128424
Hickman127219
Bledsoe12325
Marion122719
Lake12097
Crockett120029
Scott11988
Grainger111519
Chester107723
Claiborne102010
Decatur98513
Unicoi97828
Benton89016
Cannon8424
Lewis83216
Morgan8297
Grundy82414
Humphreys7869
Union7805
Jackson74011
Polk72015
Stewart63918
Houston60821
Sequatchie6005
Clay58619
Meigs54212
Perry51722
Moore4242
Pickett41315
Van Buren3973
Hancock2034

Most Popular Stories

Community Events