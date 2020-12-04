Clear

Maryland authorities raced to find and stop a child positive for Covid-19 from boarding a flight

A child who had tested positive for Covid-19 was stopped from boarding a plane just in the nick of time, thanks to the coordinated effort of law enforcement...

Posted: Dec 4, 2020 8:08 AM
Updated: Dec 4, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

A child who had tested positive for Covid-19 was stopped from boarding a plane just in the nick of time, thanks to the coordinated effort of law enforcement and health officers who pulled off the feat in 'under an hour,' a Maryland State Police official said.

Police were informed by a local health officer at 3 p.m. on November 24 that a young boy who was about to board a plane with his family had tested positive for Covid, State Police Sgt. Travis Nelson told CNN.

The health officer told police they had been unable to reach the 9-year-old child's mother. The family was scheduled to depart from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) in less than two hours.

State Police immediately reached out to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA) police -- the primary law enforcement agency at the airport -- and gave them the family's departure time, destination and names, Nelson said.

Within 15 minutes, State Police received a legal isolation and quarantine order from the health officer and got the two documents into the hands of officers at the airport.

It took airport authorities about half an hour to locate the family, and by 3:45, they were able to get the mother on the phone with health officials.

It all happened in 'under an hour,' Nelson said. 'Never got on the plane, no significant exposure there or anything like that.'

The family was sent home with the isolation order for the boy and a quarantine order for his mother, due to her direct exposure, Nelson added. The family has not been identified and it is unclear when or why they were tested for the virus.

The stop was a good demonstration of the state's coordination system at work, Nelson said, and is a testament to the trust that's been built across the state over this year, to the point where a local health department can get crucial information across the state in just a matter of minutes.

The speedy effort took place as millions of people embarked on Thanksgiving travels last week, despite a warning from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging against doing so. On Sunday after Thanksgiving, Transportation Security Administration officers screened more than 1.1 million people, according to a TSA spokeswoman -- the highest number since mid-March.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 260359

Reported Deaths: 3776
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson34716513
Mobile20452370
Madison14215153
Tuscaloosa13755173
Montgomery12731243
Shelby1110278
Baldwin9341137
Lee801566
Morgan722855
Etowah692170
Calhoun6809121
Marshall675058
Houston552739
DeKalb512940
Cullman480246
St. Clair460357
Limestone455046
Lauderdale443357
Elmore432567
Walker3861112
Talladega381157
Jackson361623
Colbert341546
Blount315845
Autauga289342
Franklin262634
Coffee257717
Dale244454
Dallas234932
Chilton233641
Covington232434
Russell23153
Escambia206932
Tallapoosa190291
Chambers187551
Clarke164120
Pike163814
Marion148236
Winston144725
Lawrence137336
Pickens129720
Geneva12818
Marengo126724
Bibb125238
Barbour121429
Butler120042
Randolph107022
Cherokee106724
Hale101432
Fayette99916
Clay94825
Washington93921
Henry8996
Monroe84611
Lowndes82629
Cleburne80714
Macon77122
Crenshaw73330
Conecuh72914
Lamar7258
Bullock70919
Perry6987
Wilcox65518
Sumter59522
Greene44518
Choctaw43519
Coosa3824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 388252

Reported Deaths: 4781
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby49731687
Davidson44813429
Knox20269159
Rutherford18968169
Hamilton18210162
Williamson1209086
Sumner10566142
Out of TN900254
Wilson801684
Montgomery717286
Sullivan6979111
Washington6572116
Maury636472
Putnam614284
Blount608963
Bradley571637
Madison5602114
Sevier528735
Unassigned519025
Robertson404356
Tipton385839
Hamblen372462
Gibson339372
Greene335574
Dyer332652
Anderson323931
Coffee306043
Dickson305037
Carter298361
Bedford295734
Lawrence290237
McMinn281056
Obion278053
Cumberland272937
Roane255731
Warren251919
Jefferson245435
Loudon244320
Fayette236940
Monroe234146
Hardeman229538
Weakley227136
Franklin224538
Lauderdale213123
Hawkins213035
Wayne197610
Henderson195934
Trousdale192612
Macon190829
White188619
Rhea187836
Hardin186027
Carroll185336
Marshall185322
Lincoln177520
Cocke172030
Cheatham169617
Haywood168830
Campbell165324
Henry163321
Overton157736
Giles157649
Smith150920
Johnson147523
McNairy143734
Fentress126824
DeKalb124624
Hickman124619
Bledsoe12245
Lake11936
Marion118719
Crockett118428
Scott11737
Grainger108818
Chester106322
Decatur97413
Claiborne96410
Unicoi96026
Benton88016
Lewis81516
Cannon8104
Grundy80614
Morgan7996
Union7665
Humphreys7648
Jackson72510
Polk70915
Stewart63317
Houston60520
Sequatchie5845
Clay57119
Meigs52512
Perry50922
Moore4202
Pickett39814
Van Buren3872
Hancock1964

Most Popular Stories

Community Events