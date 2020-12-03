Clear
BREAKING NEWS Fyffe High School Red Devils win 3A State High School Football Championship! Full Story

Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine publicly to prove it's safe

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are volunteering to get their Covid-19 vaccines on camera to promote public confidence in the...

Posted: Dec 3, 2020 11:35 AM
Posted By: CNN

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are volunteering to get their Covid-19 vaccines on camera to promote public confidence in the vaccine's safety once the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes one.

The three most recent former presidents hope an awareness campaign to promote confidence in its safety and effectiveness would be a powerful message as American public health officials try to convince the public to take the vaccine.

Freddy Ford, Bush's chief of staff, told CNN that the 43rd President had reached out to Dr. Anthony Fauci -- the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation's top infectious disease expert -- and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, to see how he could help promote the vaccine.

"A few weeks ago President Bush asked me to let Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx know that, when the time is right, he wants to do what he can to help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated," Ford told CNN. "First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations. Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera."

Clinton's press secretary told CNN on Wednesday that he too would be willing to take the vaccine in a public setting in order to promote it.

"President Clinton will definitely take a vaccine as soon as available to him, based on the priorities determined by public health officials. And he will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same," Angel Urena said.

Obama, in an interview with SiriusXM host Joe Madison scheduled to air Thursday, said that if Fauci said a coronavirus vaccine is safe, he believes him.

"People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I've worked with, I trust completely," Obama said. "So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting Covid, absolutely, I'm going to take it."

"I promise you that when it's been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it," he said.

"I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don't trust is getting Covid," he added.

CNN has reached out to representatives for former President Jimmy Carter to see if he would be willing to take the vaccine publicly as well.

The Bush family has a history of banding together with other presidents to promote major causes. Bush's father and mother, the late former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush, took a commercial flight in the days after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to promote public confidence in flying again. George H.W. Bush and Clinton worked together on fundraising for areas struck by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and for other charitable causes in the years after their presidencies.

Obama now also aims to use his post-presidency perch for a public awareness campaign.

During the interview, Obama appeared to acknowledge the very real problem of vaccine hesitancy, which some health experts worry could cause minorities -- who have been more adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic -- to avoid getting a shot.

"I understand you know historically -- everything dating back all the way to the Tuskegee experiments and so forth -- why the African American community, would have some skepticism. But the fact of the matter is, is that vaccines are why we don't have polio anymore, the reason why we don't have a whole bunch of kids dying from measles and smallpox and diseases that used to decimate entire populations and communities," he said.

Previous studies have revealed that minority communities have higher death rates from Covid-19, are more exposed and the most vulnerable in part because of pre-existing conditions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 256828

Reported Deaths: 3711
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson34214511
Mobile20299366
Madison13925150
Tuscaloosa13591156
Montgomery12659238
Shelby1095877
Baldwin9163137
Lee792566
Morgan710851
Etowah677467
Calhoun6695121
Marshall665757
Houston548239
DeKalb504738
Cullman472043
St. Clair451857
Limestone447546
Lauderdale436054
Elmore427564
Walker3818111
Talladega374457
Jackson350723
Colbert336443
Blount310043
Autauga287342
Franklin259734
Coffee254115
Dale242054
Dallas232932
Chilton230841
Russell22813
Covington227934
Escambia206131
Tallapoosa189191
Chambers185950
Pike162214
Clarke161819
Marion146136
Winston141924
Lawrence135336
Pickens127720
Geneva12638
Marengo125224
Bibb123938
Barbour120629
Butler118842
Randolph105922
Cherokee105524
Hale99732
Fayette96316
Clay93525
Washington93319
Henry8946
Monroe83811
Lowndes82129
Cleburne79914
Macon76522
Crenshaw72930
Conecuh72414
Lamar7138
Bullock70919
Perry6927
Wilcox64918
Sumter58922
Greene44218
Choctaw43519
Coosa3724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 384285

Reported Deaths: 4688
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby49412681
Davidson44374425
Knox19960157
Rutherford18788164
Hamilton17857157
Williamson1195183
Sumner10404138
Out of TN864355
Wilson794383
Montgomery706985
Sullivan6913105
Washington6469114
Maury632070
Putnam609883
Blount598662
Bradley564337
Madison5555111
Unassigned526924
Sevier523833
Robertson400253
Tipton383939
Hamblen369762
Gibson337070
Greene333073
Dyer329352
Anderson319730
Dickson303835
Coffee302642
Carter295256
Bedford294934
Lawrence288536
Obion277551
McMinn277056
Cumberland271737
Roane253331
Warren250720
Jefferson242534
Loudon240920
Fayette235239
Monroe231245
Hardeman229238
Weakley224736
Franklin223138
Lauderdale211523
Hawkins208835
Wayne197210
Henderson194334
Trousdale192212
Macon188429
White187319
Rhea185933
Hardin184825
Marshall184222
Carroll183835
Lincoln175118
Cheatham169417
Cocke169230
Haywood168530
Campbell163723
Henry162619
Overton157135
Giles155749
Smith149620
Johnson146023
McNairy142733
Fentress126121
Hickman124019
DeKalb123923
Bledsoe12115
Lake11896
Crockett118228
Scott11717
Marion116619
Grainger108517
Chester105521
Decatur97213
Claiborne9639
Unicoi93526
Benton87114
Lewis80715
Cannon8034
Grundy80314
Morgan7886
Humphreys7608
Union7595
Jackson72010
Polk70515
Stewart62416
Houston60320
Clay57118
Sequatchie5665
Meigs52212
Perry50822
Moore4132
Pickett39814
Van Buren3862
Hancock1894

Most Popular Stories

Community Events