Clear

'Black Beauty' reimagines the classic horse story

"Black Beauty" gives the original Victorian novel a significant makeover, a contemporary remake that relocates the story to the American West. The movie deli...

Posted: Nov 26, 2020 2:49 PM
Posted By: CNN

"Black Beauty" gives the original Victorian novel a significant makeover, a contemporary remake that relocates the story to the American West. The movie delivers a more pointed animal-rights message, but while its equine star fares well enough, the two-footed characters never really get out of the starting gate.

"A mustang's spirit can never be broken," the wild horse of the title, whose thoughts are voiced by Kate Winslet, says at the outset, a statement that will be tested over the course of the movie.

Previously adapted in 1971 and 1994, Anna Sewell's book has become a children's literary classic, and the central girl-and-her-horse story dovetails with the brand for Disney+ -- another entry for the kid-and-animal live-action bin, dating back to "Old Yeller." Small wonder the streaming service acquired the completed film, which would have been a tough sell theatrically.

The narrative, however, moves at a pace much closer to a trot than a gallop, as the horse is caught and turned over to trainer John Manly ("Game of Thrones'" Iain Glen), a taciturn fellow who soon receives another new arrival: His recently orphaned teenage niece, Jo (Mackenzie Foy).

Both outsiders, the bond between the girl and the horse as executed here by writer-director Ashley Avis brings to mind "The Black Stallion," including a shot of the two running along the beach that seems like an homage to it.

The story comes up a bit lame, alas, when Jo and Beauty move to a farm owned by a wealthy family, prompting the imperious matriarch (Claire Forlani) to snap "Our son's fraternizing with the help" when their dreamy kid (Calam Lynch) begins spending time with Jo.

Beauty's struggles don't end there, as her move to the city exposes more of the mistreatment that horses endure in captivity, prompting her to ask in the narration, "How could some people not understand that horses can feel what they do?"

As well-intentioned as the film appears to be, it's ultimately too inert, even with the changes, to make this familiar story leap off the page. "Black Beauty" isn't bad, exactly, but rather the kind of flavorless fare that underscores how hard really good family viewing is to corral.

"Black Beauty" premieres Nov. 27 on Disney+.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 239318

Reported Deaths: 3532
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson31391491
Mobile19562361
Tuscaloosa12813154
Madison12741146
Montgomery12198235
Shelby1000577
Baldwin847398
Lee764466
Morgan634348
Calhoun6112115
Marshall607954
Etowah606565
Houston517038
DeKalb474736
Cullman428038
Limestone413744
St. Clair409055
Elmore400762
Lauderdale393653
Walker3588108
Talladega343453
Jackson307624
Colbert301941
Blount285539
Autauga268641
Franklin247833
Coffee239715
Dale230354
Dallas224531
Russell22053
Chilton219638
Covington216833
Escambia197431
Chambers173749
Tallapoosa173391
Pike157514
Clarke156319
Marion136535
Winston129923
Lawrence124836
Geneva12028
Pickens119418
Marengo119124
Barbour117010
Bibb116217
Butler114441
Randolph100921
Cherokee100824
Hale94531
Clay90223
Washington90219
Fayette87316
Henry8496
Lowndes79129
Monroe78111
Cleburne75714
Macon72321
Crenshaw70730
Bullock69119
Conecuh68314
Perry6756
Lamar6508
Wilcox63118
Sumter57122
Choctaw41913
Greene41418
Coosa3374
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 347972

Reported Deaths: 4466
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby46176651
Davidson40984412
Knox17878142
Rutherford17025154
Hamilton16137149
Williamson1077979
Sumner9248135
Wilson708477
Out of TN680251
Montgomery627183
Sullivan618896
Putnam575282
Washington5667102
Maury560266
Blount525859
Madison5164108
Bradley493235
Sevier471231
Unassigned433722
Robertson360451
Tipton353738
Hamblen336059
Dyer312350
Gibson308365
Greene290371
Anderson276528
Dickson276333
Coffee268141
Bedford259530
Carter259355
Obion255449
Lawrence253533
Cumberland245335
McMinn235855
Warren227818
Roane223828
Hardeman221837
Loudon220718
Jefferson219032
Fayette216038
Weakley209636
Monroe203944
Lauderdale200722
Franklin196133
Trousdale190012
Hawkins184734
Wayne181610
Henderson179433
Macon177728
Hardin173425
White168618
Marshall166720
Carroll165534
Haywood160030
Rhea158330
Cocke156130
Overton151235
Cheatham150816
Campbell150023
Lincoln149414
Henry146317
Johnson139621
Smith139419
Giles138546
McNairy138133
Fentress118120
Lake11545
Bledsoe11445
Hickman113018
Crockett112226
DeKalb109922
Marion105419
Chester100020
Scott9967
Grainger93915
Decatur92413
Unicoi81026
Claiborne7779
Benton77215
Grundy74914
Lewis72714
Cannon7183
Union7005
Morgan6886
Jackson66910
Humphreys6687
Polk64115
Houston57920
Stewart57214
Clay53318
Sequatchie5025
Perry46521
Meigs46012
Moore3773
Pickett37613
Van Buren3462
Hancock1503

Most Popular Stories

Community Events