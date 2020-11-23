Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Who cares about turkey? Thanksgiving main dishes for smaller groups and (sacrilegious) non-turkey lovers

You might not want a whole roast turkey on your table for a gaggle of reasons this Thanksgiving.A turkey breast is the most obvious option for those w...

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 10:36 AM
Posted By: CNN

You might not want a whole roast turkey on your table for a gaggle of reasons this Thanksgiving.

A turkey breast is the most obvious option for those who enjoy the traditional feast but don't necessarily need 10 pounds of meat for two or four people at the table. However, if the idea of not eating turkey doesn't ruffle your feathers, let yourself off the hook. You just don't have to serve it!

As a food professional who personally couldn't care less about the bird, I have spent the past few years serving anything but an entire turkey at my Thanksgiving dinners.

And even though it's better for both our health and the planet's health to eat less meat, you don't necessarily have to turn to Tofurky or resort to rotisserie chicken as a replacement. Here are some centerpiece meal ideas for cooks who are looking to mix up their Thanksgiving traditions and still keep it festive.

Pot pies

As a compromise for those who like the idea of turkey and gravy but not the process of roasting a whole bird, pot pie serves up the traditional combination in a different package.

It's a highly adaptable dish that can serve a crowd or just a few people — and don't feel as if you need to stick to turkey or even chicken. A vegetarian pot pie, stuffed with vegetables like potatoes, green beans, squash, corn and peppers, can be just as thrilling and filling.

Try your skills at homemade pie crust or grab a package of refrigerated crusts to make it easy on yourself. For a small group, you can make it even more whimsical with pot pie pop tarts.

Stuffed squash

Stuffed peppers are for weeknight dinners — stuffed squashes are showstoppers for Thanksgiving! Smaller squash varieties make for a gorgeous individual presentation that would eclipse a turkey even if it were on the table.

Slice off the tops of round squash such as carnival or acorn, or halve oblong squash like delicata lengthwise, then scoop out the seeds and stringy insides.

Pick a cooked grain, such as farro, wild rice, quinoa or couscous, and mix it with seasonal ingredients like cranberries, pecans, apples, mushrooms and more. Try this apple- and sausage-stuffed squash or mushroom-stuffed squash as a base and adjust to your taste.

Main dish casseroles

As someone who believes that stuffing is the reason for the season, I'm here to say it's not a stretch to translate this classic Thanksgiving sidekick into the main course.

Think of it more as a savory bread pudding instead of a regular side, with ingredient add-ins that boost its main-meal potential with even more flavor. Like stuffed squash, you can take a stuffing casserole in almost any direction.

A sausage stuffing is a traditional recipe that can be upgraded with cream and caramelized onions. Or try a hearty combination of kale, leeks and bacon with crusty cubes of bread.

Squash lasagna

In many Italian American families, a slab of lasagna is a traditional starter or side dish alongside the more widely accepted holiday dishes. But why not flip the script and turn lasagna into the main attraction with a Thanksgiving twist?

A white lasagna layered with roasted squash is a vegetarian option that feels very seasonal, like this acorn squash lasagna. If layers of squash, bechamel and three kinds of cheese don't seem like enough, you can add in sauteed spinach or other wilted greens as well.

Happy Easter or Passover

If your favorite holiday meal is Easter or Passover, there is no food law that says you only need to eat it once a year. The traditional ham or brisket that takes center stage at those big feasts can easily make its way over to Thanksgiving.

Either of these big-deal roast cuts go well with the usual roster of Thanksgiving sides, from mashed potatoes to green bean casserole to roasted sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce.

So if you've got a beloved family recipe for brisket or would just rather have a ham, by all means, make that meal for yourself.

Mac and cheese

Hear me out. When made from scratch, mac and cheese is a dish of indulgence even on a regular day. But if you have the option to make it more special, why not go all the way?

Bake a no-holds-barred mac-and-cheese casserole with real dairy and crunchy breadcrumbs, then top it with something even more decadent, like fried onions — hey, if they're good enough for the green beans, rest assured they're going to be great here. Or go Southern-style with barbecue pulled pork or brisket.

In fact, brisket mac and cheese is what my husband and I will be having at our two-person Thanksgiving this year. In a time when all bets are off, why not go in on the comfort food you love the most?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 232506

Reported Deaths: 3457
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson30318491
Mobile19260356
Tuscaloosa12446148
Madison12204146
Montgomery12000232
Shelby971276
Baldwin819984
Lee750464
Morgan610447
Calhoun5964113
Etowah585764
Marshall579453
Houston503338
DeKalb460835
Cullman409636
Limestone400844
St. Clair396055
Elmore391061
Lauderdale378353
Walker348096
Talladega334042
Colbert294341
Jackson290524
Blount275436
Autauga261739
Franklin243633
Coffee230315
Dale225454
Dallas219631
Russell21753
Chilton216137
Covington212333
Escambia194031
Tallapoosa168590
Chambers167548
Clarke154919
Pike154714
Marion133935
Winston122523
Lawrence121436
Geneva11678
Marengo116424
Barbour116010
Pickens114118
Bibb113617
Butler113341
Randolph99521
Cherokee98524
Hale91531
Washington89818
Clay88823
Henry8386
Fayette83116
Lowndes78529
Monroe76811
Cleburne74214
Crenshaw70030
Macon69420
Bullock68919
Conecuh66814
Perry6686
Wilcox62318
Lamar6227
Sumter55322
Choctaw41713
Greene39917
Coosa3064
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 340476

Reported Deaths: 4266
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby45436634
Davidson40436402
Knox17413137
Rutherford16668150
Hamilton15723135
Williamson1050373
Sumner9016134
Wilson692474
Out of TN668748
Montgomery614481
Sullivan594689
Putnam572279
Washington550298
Maury541957
Blount508055
Madison5064104
Bradley476833
Sevier458530
Unassigned416314
Robertson352550
Tipton345136
Hamblen328257
Dyer307149
Gibson297761
Greene281868
Anderson271525
Dickson264427
Coffee260841
Carter250951
Bedford250328
Obion250347
Lawrence249632
Cumberland240035
McMinn232255
Warren226517
Hardeman220337
Roane217723
Loudon216517
Jefferson212631
Fayette212137
Weakley205934
Lauderdale198721
Monroe197042
Franklin189631
Trousdale189012
Wayne179310
Hawkins178234
Henderson178030
Macon175727
Hardin170925
White166417
Marshall163117
Carroll162832
Haywood159129
Rhea155530
Cocke153928
Overton150034
Campbell146521
Cheatham146316
Lincoln144413
Henry141517
McNairy137232
Smith136919
Johnson136721
Giles134242
Fentress116219
Lake11445
Bledsoe11405
Crockett110925
Hickman109417
DeKalb108220
Marion103117
Chester97919
Scott9407
Grainger91314
Decatur91012
Unicoi77123
Claiborne7509
Benton74914
Grundy73414
Lewis70411
Cannon6962
Union6865
Jackson6579
Morgan6546
Humphreys6407
Polk62914
Houston56819
Stewart54614
Clay52418
Sequatchie4895
Meigs45912
Perry45520
Moore3652
Pickett36512
Van Buren3382
Hancock1453

Most Popular Stories

Community Events