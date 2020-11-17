Huntsville massage therapist charged with sexual abuse for inappropriate contact with client

A local massage therapist is in jail accused of having inappropriate contact with a client.

The Huntsville Police Department Special Victim’s Investigative Unit arrested 39-year-old Adrian Cojocaru on Nov. 11 for sexual abuse first degree.

Cojocaru was a licensed massage therapist from Florence and also worked in Huntsville. Police say the arrest stems from an investigation in October where a woman accused him of having inappropriate contact with her during a massage.

The investigation by Huntsville police and the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy resulted in his arrest and the surrender of his license.

Police say another woman contacted the department since then and said she had a similar experience with Cojocaru while receiving a massage in January. They say the second victim did not want to make an official report.