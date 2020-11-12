Clear

Choosing the best mask to protect you and others, according to new CDC guidelines

It's official -- wearing a mask not only protects others from your expelled respiratory droplets, it protects you as well, according to new guidance from the...

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 5:08 PM
Posted By: CNN

It's official -- wearing a mask not only protects others from your expelled respiratory droplets, it protects you as well, according to new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The evidence is piling up that masks work in terms of driving down the risk for everyone," said Harvard environmental health researcher Joseph Gardner Allen, who directs the Healthy Buildings program at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

But what type of mask will offer you and others the best protection from any novel coronavirus circulating in the air?

"You want to have a minimum two-ply mask, preferably a three-ply mask," said Allen, who has focused his career on "sick buildings" and how they affect worker performance and productivity.

Stay away from bandanas and gaiter masks unless that's all that's available. A recent study found both types to be the least effective in terms of protection.

"In addition to level of filtration, we have to pay attention to fit," Allen continued. "You want the mask to go over the bridge of the nose, below the chin and be flush on the face, resting along the skin. You want your breath going through the filter media and not escaping out the sides."

No N95 masks or exhalation valves, please

This is important: Do not buy N95 masks for your personal use, the CDC says. While those are the most effective -- filtering out 95% of all particles -- they are considered critical supplies and must continue to be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders.

In addition, N95 masks must be fitted to adhere to the unique contours of each doctor or nurse's face. You and your loved ones don't have access to that sort of expert fitting.

And be especially wary of the look-alike N95-type masks being sold at major retail distributors, Dr. Marybeth Sexton, an assistant professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Emory University in Atlanta, told CNN recently.

"Some of those community-use N95 masks have exhalation valves in them," she said. "They do make them more comfortable to wear, but you're not protecting the people around you -- it's putting your airflow right out in the environment.

"It may actually make things worse because it concentrates your breath into that valve, allowing it to come through with some force and the droplets may travel a little farther. So we strongly recommend that people don't wear a mask that has an exhalation valve."

A tightly woven cloth mask

Cloth masks with high thread counts seem to be an excellent choice, according to the new guidance from the CDC.

Look for a tight weave of 100% cotton, according to studies. Use the light test to check the weave: If you can easily see the outline of the individual fibers when you hold up the mask to the light, it's not likely to be effective.

You want as many layers as possible without sacrificing breathability -- if you can't breathe though it, you won't keep the mask on your face. Two- and three-layer masks appear to do the trick for most people.

According to the CDC, "multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts have demonstrated superior performance compared to single layers of cloth with lower thread counts, in some cases filtering nearly 50% of fine particles less than 1 micron."

That's good news -- studies have detected SARSâ€CoVâ€2 in aerosols between 1 and 4 microns.

In addition, studies have found that multilayer cloth masks can block between 50% and 80% of fine droplets and particles, and "limit the forward spread of those that are not captured," the CDC said, "with cloth masks in some studies performing on par with surgical masks as barriers for source control."

Enhancements

The CDC says that polypropylene, one of the most commonly produced plastics in the world, may "enhance filtering effectiveness" because it creates a triboelectric charge -- or in simple terms, static cling.

That electrical static traps both your outgoing respiration and any droplets headed your way from others. Because cotton is a more comfortable fabric on the skin, polypropylene is often used as filters that can be placed inside of a two- or three-ply mask.

Washing kills the electrical charge, but don't worry. A brisk rub between your fingers should bring back that "clingy" charge.

A very breathable option, according to the CDC, is silk, which "may help repel moist droplets, and reduce fabric wetting and thus maintain breathability and comfort."

A study published in September examined the ability of cotton, polyester and silk to repeal moisture when used in masks or as mask inserts.

"We found that silk face coverings repelled droplets in spray tests as well as disposable single-use surgical masks," the authors wrote, adding that silk masks "can be more breathable than other fabrics that trap humidity, and are re-useable via cleaning."

That brings up an important point: To avoid trapping germs that might irritate your face or reduce the mask's effectiveness, reusable masks should be washed daily with soap and hot water. Don't wear the mask again until it's completely dry -- it's harder to breathe though wet fabric.

"If you use a filter in your mask, be sure to change it regularly because it can clog. You can tell if it gives you a sensation that's a little harder to breathe," said Emory's Sexton.

Mask etiquette

Even the most protective mask will fail if you wear it wrong. Full face coverage is necessary at all times, and that means no letting it slip under your nose, please.

Noses are important. Droplets from the nose are typically smaller than from the mouth, but that also means they can remain in the air longer. High-speed camera studies show sneezing can spread respiratory droplets 7 to 8 meters -- that's more than 26 feet, well over the height of a giraffe (20 feet).

If you're finding it difficult to breathe with your nose covered, find a better-fitting mask.

It's also important to wear the mask everywhere you go -- even in the car if you are with people outside your bubble.

"If you're going to ride an Uber taxi, you absolutely want to have a mask on and the driver should have a mask on," Allen said. "And you want to put down the windows, even if it's inclement weather. Just opening the windows a little bit will really help."

Always carry hand sanitizer

Regardless of what type of mask you wear, you will have to take it on and off to eat, or adjust it in some fashion while it's on your face. That makes hand sanitizer a mask's best friend, experts say.

"Masks slip all the time, especially when you're talking," said Dr. Henry Wu, an associate professor of infectious diseases at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

"So, it may need periodic adjustments," Wu said. "That's all the more reason to have hand sanitizer with you so that you can always have clean hands to tighten that mask or to pull it back up."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 208637

Reported Deaths: 3201
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson26514442
Mobile18089334
Tuscaloosa11369147
Montgomery11287221
Madison10635117
Shelby853973
Baldwin740984
Lee699465
Calhoun528277
Morgan506141
Etowah503060
Marshall502053
Houston459736
DeKalb400534
St. Clair358054
Elmore352260
Limestone345738
Cullman339830
Walker317696
Lauderdale308849
Talladega300940
Jackson256323
Colbert255737
Blount240034
Autauga235132
Franklin228133
Dale209055
Coffee205412
Chilton203736
Russell20293
Dallas202028
Covington198232
Escambia184731
Tallapoosa151787
Chambers150848
Clarke146718
Pike145214
Marion122633
Barbour11129
Marengo111124
Winston107221
Butler106241
Geneva10538
Pickens103018
Lawrence102835
Bibb96117
Randolph90919
Cherokee86515
Hale84330
Washington84112
Clay82613
Henry7976
Lowndes75029
Monroe70810
Fayette69415
Bullock66819
Crenshaw66030
Cleburne63811
Perry6266
Conecuh62414
Macon62120
Wilcox59712
Lamar5707
Sumter51421
Choctaw40712
Greene36217
Coosa2463
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 293381

Reported Deaths: 3761
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby41003603
Davidson36414374
Knox15088108
Rutherford14255128
Hamilton13715119
Williamson877764
Sumner7356121
Wilson575167
Montgomery512070
Out of TN510144
Putnam509168
Sullivan480274
Washington463583
Maury451645
Madison437689
Bradley412227
Blount407645
Sevier392026
Unassigned30498
Robertson299144
Hamblen281655
Tipton281531
Dyer269844
Gibson252254
Greene233263
Coffee227835
Anderson220619
Dickson216523
Obion212634
Lawrence210324
Bedford210124
Carter207742
Hardeman207635
Cumberland199530
McMinn196747
Fayette192934
Loudon191013
Trousdale184010
Warren183812
Jefferson179926
Roane179111
Weakley178029
Monroe170035
Wayne16647
Lauderdale164820
Henderson156930
Hardin154625
Franklin154328
Macon154226
Hawkins149731
White145217
Haywood143428
Marshall139615
Overton137031
Carroll134230
Cocke134024
Rhea131528
Johnson129416
Cheatham127513
Campbell126417
McNairy126330
Giles117539
Smith117417
Lincoln11728
Bledsoe10894
Lake10805
Henry107813
Fentress103414
Crockett102825
Hickman93816
Marion93215
DeKalb89019
Chester82518
Grainger7615
Decatur75611
Grundy65115
Unicoi61314
Lewis6078
Claiborne6059
Scott6055
Union6045
Polk57513
Benton56813
Jackson5557
Cannon5522
Humphreys5496
Morgan5256
Houston52419
Clay45417
Stewart45113
Sequatchie4255
Perry39916
Meigs3958
Pickett32110
Moore3173
Van Buren2512
Hancock1273

Most Popular Stories

Community Events