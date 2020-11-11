Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Biden names Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Ron Klain to be his...

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 9:53 PM
Posted By: CNN

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Ron Klain to be his incoming chief of staff, the Biden transition office said in a news release Wednesday, elevating his longtime aide to one of the most powerful positions in the White House.

Klain is one of Biden's most trusted campaign advisers and was long seen as the most likely pick for the top job. He previously served as chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration and Biden during his tenure as President Barack Obama's vice president.

"Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014," Biden said in a statement.

"His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again."

Klain praised Biden in his own statement Wednesday, calling his new role "the honor of a lifetime."

"I look forward to helping him and the Vice President-elect assemble a talented and diverse team to work in the White House, as we tackle their ambitious agenda for change, and seek to heal the divides in our country."

Klain also tweeted, "I've seen so many kind wishes tonight on this website. Thank you - and I'm sorry I can't reply to each of you. I'm honored by the President-elect's confidence and will give my all to lead a talented and diverse team in a Biden-Harris WH."

Klain brings unique expertise to this moment defined by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Democratic operative was appointed by then-President Obama to lead the response to the Ebola crisis in 2014.

Klain's experience leading the Obama administration's response to that public health threat is seen as an asset.

During the campaign Klain was one of the public faces of the Biden team's response to the pandemic.

"The Trump administration's response to this crisis has clearly failed," Klain said in a campaign video attacking Trump's response to coronavirus released in July. "Donald Trump has waved the white flag in the fight against coronavirus."

Klain graduated from Harvard Law School in 1987 and was the editor of the Harvard Law Review. He would later serve as a law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Byron R. White. Klain was appointed by then-Sen. Biden to serve as chief counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1989 to 1992, a tenure that included the contentious hearings around the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court.

Klain has become the go-to operative for debate preparation for Democratic candidates dating as far back as Bill Clinton. His work with Clinton led him to hold a number of different roles in the Clinton administration, including chief of staff to Gore.

Klain also worked for Gore's failed presidential bid, including his recount effort in Florida, in which he served as general counsel.

After years as a partner at a Washington law firm and as general counsel of a venture capital firm, Klain was tapped by Biden in 2008 to be his chief of staff.

Klain also worked as a senior adviser to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, focused primarily on preparing her for debates.

This story has been updated with statements from Biden and Klain.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 176355

Reported Deaths: 2958
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson26232409
Mobile17998334
Tuscaloosa11298147
Montgomery11225221
Madison10524108
Shelby842372
Baldwin734884
Lee695265
Calhoun525468
Morgan497440
Etowah496760
Marshall491053
Houston454336
DeKalb394234
St. Clair353752
Elmore349560
Limestone341437
Cullman332829
Walker315596
Lauderdale301149
Talladega299240
Colbert251533
Jackson250923
Blount237826
Autauga232830
Franklin226134
Dale207055
Russell20283
Chilton202735
Coffee201812
Dallas200828
Covington196732
Escambia183531
Chambers150748
Tallapoosa150687
Clarke145118
Pike143714
Marion122231
Barbour11079
Marengo110324
Butler106141
Winston105015
Geneva10388
Pickens101718
Lawrence101435
Bibb94817
Randolph89619
Cherokee85715
Hale83330
Washington82812
Clay81913
Henry7876
Lowndes74929
Monroe70110
Fayette68415
Bullock66518
Crenshaw65430
Cleburne63011
Perry6266
Macon61820
Conecuh61613
Wilcox59412
Lamar5657
Sumter51021
Choctaw40712
Greene36117
Coosa2403
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 289749

Reported Deaths: 3672
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby40733593
Davidson35938369
Knox14920105
Rutherford14090127
Hamilton13551118
Williamson862163
Sumner7273121
Wilson566466
Montgomery506068
Out of TN502443
Putnam495664
Sullivan476171
Washington455383
Maury446443
Madison435286
Bradley407327
Blount400545
Sevier388326
Robertson294743
Unassigned29396
Tipton279126
Hamblen278854
Dyer267242
Gibson247453
Greene229163
Coffee225332
Anderson218518
Dickson213523
Obion211232
Bedford207124
Lawrence206524
Hardeman206335
Carter203941
Cumberland195729
McMinn194246
Fayette191131
Loudon186313
Trousdale183510
Warren180211
Jefferson177625
Roane177010
Weakley176429
Monroe169033
Wayne16597
Lauderdale162820
Henderson155229
Hardin152923
Franklin152027
Macon151826
Hawkins147530
Haywood142528
White141817
Marshall138114
Overton135530
Cocke132122
Carroll132030
Rhea129625
Johnson129315
McNairy125930
Campbell125817
Cheatham125812
Giles115239
Smith114716
Lincoln11428
Bledsoe10834
Lake10554
Henry104213
Fentress102614
Crockett102524
Hickman93416
Marion92814
DeKalb86919
Chester81818
Grainger7575
Decatur75011
Grundy64815
Union6015
Lewis6007
Unicoi59913
Claiborne5968
Scott5915
Polk56913
Benton55012
Humphreys5466
Jackson5427
Cannon5352
Houston51318
Morgan5116
Clay45417
Stewart44413
Sequatchie4195
Perry39416
Meigs3888
Pickett31410
Moore3133
Van Buren2462
Hancock1273

Most Popular Stories

Community Events