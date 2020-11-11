Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UPS ends ban on beards and natural Black hairstyles

UPS is getting hairier -- and more inclusive.The...

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 4:04 PM
Posted By: CNN

UPS is getting hairier -- and more inclusive.

The shipping company is lifting several of its longstanding strict rules on the personal appearance of its employees who interact with the public -- mostly its army of delivery drivers.

The changes loosen the previous strict limits on facial hair (no beards for most employees, and mustaches limited to above the crease of the lip), how long men could wear their hair (nothing longer than collar length) and hairstyles (no Afros or braids). While styles still must be business-appropriate and not pose a safety concern, those specific limits have been eliminated.

Wednesday's announcement also includes the lifting of gender-specific regulations, including rules like the length of the uniform's shorts. The new rules, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, were posted on an internal company web site for employees.

"These changes reflect our values and desire to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public," UPS said in a a statement, adding that the company is "determined to continue to make UPS a great place to work for all of our more than 500,000 employees around the world."

UPS is also surely motivated by its scrambling to add the staff needed to handle the increase crush of packages associated with the surge in online shopping brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our CEO, Carol Tomé, listened to feedback from employees and heard that changes in this area would make them more likely to recommend UPS as an employer," said UPS in its statement.

Tomé, the first woman to lead UPS, told investors on a recent conference call that the company had increased its employee training, including to combat unconscious bias and promote diversity and inclusion, "to ensure our actions match our values."

UPS had faced criticism that its appearance rules, particularly the hair guidelines, amounted to a form of discrimination. In 2018 it agreed to pay a $4.9 million fine and enter into a consent decree with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to allow greater freedom to wear beards and long hair by those who filed for a religious exemption.

"The EEOC alleged ... UPS failed to hire or promote individuals whose religious practices conflict with its appearance policy and failed to provide religious accommodations," said the EEOC at the time, which also alleged that "UPS segregated employees who maintained beards or long hair in accordance with their religious beliefs into non-supervisory, back-of-the-facility positions without customer contact."

The company then moved to allow religious and medical exemptions for facial hair.

But Wednesday's announcement addresses a broader problem of unconscious bias that the rules reflected, according to Lucinda Duncalfe, founder and CEO of AboveBoard.com, an executive hiring firm that promotes diversity.

"These policies are hold-overs from a different era and reflect the biases that hold back progress, and performance," said Duncalfe, who praised the change as "great news."

"It never made sense that "natural' hair was impermissible," she added.

Nearly 300,000 UPS employees are represented by the Teamsters union, and the former rules applied to many of them. The union praised the change.

"We are very pleased about it," said Teamsters' statement. "The union contested the previous guidelines as too strict numerous times over the years through the grievance/arbitration process and contract negotiations. We have proposed neatly trimmed beards during several previous national negotiations."

It's been a busy year for UPS. The volume of packages UPS handled increased 13.5% in the third quarter compared to a year earlier, and the company hired 39,000 permanent new employees in the second quarter of 2020, and it intends to hire more than 100,000 additional seasonal employees for the peak holiday season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 176355

Reported Deaths: 2958
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson26232409
Mobile17998334
Tuscaloosa11298147
Montgomery11225221
Madison10524108
Shelby842372
Baldwin734884
Lee695265
Calhoun525468
Morgan497440
Etowah496760
Marshall491053
Houston454336
DeKalb394234
St. Clair353752
Elmore349560
Limestone341437
Cullman332829
Walker315596
Lauderdale301149
Talladega299240
Colbert251533
Jackson250923
Blount237826
Autauga232830
Franklin226134
Dale207055
Russell20283
Chilton202735
Coffee201812
Dallas200828
Covington196732
Escambia183531
Chambers150748
Tallapoosa150687
Clarke145118
Pike143714
Marion122231
Barbour11079
Marengo110324
Butler106141
Winston105015
Geneva10388
Pickens101718
Lawrence101435
Bibb94817
Randolph89619
Cherokee85715
Hale83330
Washington82812
Clay81913
Henry7876
Lowndes74929
Monroe70110
Fayette68415
Bullock66518
Crenshaw65430
Cleburne63011
Perry6266
Macon61820
Conecuh61613
Wilcox59412
Lamar5657
Sumter51021
Choctaw40712
Greene36117
Coosa2403
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 289749

Reported Deaths: 3672
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby40733593
Davidson35938369
Knox14920105
Rutherford14090127
Hamilton13551118
Williamson862163
Sumner7273121
Wilson566466
Montgomery506068
Out of TN502443
Putnam495664
Sullivan476171
Washington455383
Maury446443
Madison435286
Bradley407327
Blount400545
Sevier388326
Robertson294743
Unassigned29396
Tipton279126
Hamblen278854
Dyer267242
Gibson247453
Greene229163
Coffee225332
Anderson218518
Dickson213523
Obion211232
Bedford207124
Lawrence206524
Hardeman206335
Carter203941
Cumberland195729
McMinn194246
Fayette191131
Loudon186313
Trousdale183510
Warren180211
Jefferson177625
Roane177010
Weakley176429
Monroe169033
Wayne16597
Lauderdale162820
Henderson155229
Hardin152923
Franklin152027
Macon151826
Hawkins147530
Haywood142528
White141817
Marshall138114
Overton135530
Cocke132122
Carroll132030
Rhea129625
Johnson129315
McNairy125930
Campbell125817
Cheatham125812
Giles115239
Smith114716
Lincoln11428
Bledsoe10834
Lake10554
Henry104213
Fentress102614
Crockett102524
Hickman93416
Marion92814
DeKalb86919
Chester81818
Grainger7575
Decatur75011
Grundy64815
Union6015
Lewis6007
Unicoi59913
Claiborne5968
Scott5915
Polk56913
Benton55012
Humphreys5466
Jackson5427
Cannon5352
Houston51318
Morgan5116
Clay45417
Stewart44413
Sequatchie4195
Perry39416
Meigs3888
Pickett31410
Moore3133
Van Buren2462
Hancock1273

Most Popular Stories

Community Events