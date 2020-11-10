Pockets of heavy rain and a few storms Wednesday morning

By Wednesday morning, a cold front currently in the Plains will be arriving in North Alabama. This, combined with rich tropical moisture pumped in from the southeast thanks to Tropical Storm Eta will serve as a trigger for more widespread showers and perhaps one or two thunderstorms as early as Wednesday morning. Some heavy rainfall is possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Keep that in mind and be sure to give yourself some extra time for your drive to work or school tomorrow morning. Even though heavy rain and storms are possible, we are not expecting flooding or severe weather at this time. However, areas especially east of I-65 could see upwards of one inch of rain by Wednesday night.

Even though the front moves through, you won't see much of a cool down behind it. Highs still remain near 70 Thursday and Friday with sunny skies to close out the work week. More rain chances are back in the forecast this weekend. Rain coverage remains uncertain as it all depends on how the remnants of Eta interacts with a stalled boundary to our south and another cold front moving in. Stay tuned for updates.