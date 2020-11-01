4 protesters arrested near Huntsville Trump rally

Four protesters were arrested Sunday around a rally supporting President Trump and the Republican Party at Big Spring Park.

Huntsville police said Sunday afternoon that the protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct, but did not provide any information about what lead to their arrests.

The group protesting near city hall, Underground Protest, said it originally planned to host its own event -- which they say wasn’t going to be anti-Trump or a protest -- but when their permit was denied by the city, they decided to protests on the sidewalk near the park.

Down at the rally, Austin Lee, a Trump supporter, said he fully supported the protesters’ rights.

"That's their right to protest if they want to,” Lee said. “I hope it stays peaceful, but I fully support their right to do that if they disagree with us, they're completely in their right to protest."

At some point during the rally, The Huntsville Police Department blocked the stairs connecting the sidewalk on Fountain Circle and the park. According to a member of Underground Protest, it was at this point that three people were arrested when they tried to ask officers why they were now unable to walk down to the rally.

"They weren't doing anything but simply asking questions,” a group member said. “They got arrested for doing what was right, what they're allowed to do, what it says in law they can do."

The event, held just two days before the election, was called a celebration before what’s sure to be a stressful few days.