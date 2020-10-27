Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This is what the new Burger King and Popeyes drive-thrus will look like

Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons are getting new drive-thrus to boost sales in the coronavirus age.Restaurant Brands International, which owns the...

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 10:51 AM
Updated: Oct 27, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons are getting new drive-thrus to boost sales in the coronavirus age.

Restaurant Brands International, which owns the three brands, said Tuesday that it is planning to modernize and speed up the drive-thru experience at over 10,000 restaurants in North America by the middle of 2022.

That includes the installation of over 40,000 digital menu screens, or four per drive-thru lane. The screens offer contactless payment methods to speed up cars' progression through the drive-thru, integrate loyalty programs to show customers items based on their rewards redemption history, and use predictive selling technology that suggest products based on weather, time of day and trending items. The screens also have improved tech that should help prevent outages.

Drive-thrus have become increasingly important to restaurant chains during the pandemic, when dining rooms have closed or are operating at reduced capacity because of restrictions and more customers are ordering delivery or taking meals to-go.

The new digital screens 'will meaningfully enhance our drive-thru experience at a critical time and solidify a key point of differentiation for our brands,' said Matthew Dunnigan, the company's chief financial officer, during a Tuesday call discussing the financial results.

Burger King and Tim Hortons could especially use a sales boost: Both brands have been struggling during the crisis.

In the three months that ended on September 30, sales at Burger King restaurants open at least a year fell 7%. At Tim Hortons, which has been hit by the sudden lack of a morning commute as many people work from home, sales at restaurants open at least a year dropped 12.5% for the quarter. Tim Hortons is trying to drive sales in the afternoon to improve the situation.

And rising Covid-19 cases in North America mean that unexpected dining-room closures aren't over. In early October, Tim Hortons restaurants in Ontario had to temporarily close dining rooms because of restrictions, CEO Jose Cil mentioned during Tuesday's call, making the environment in Canada 'challenging.'Cases are rising in the United States, as well.

Popeyes, on the other hand, has been doing well: Comparable sales grew 17.4% in the third quarter, thanks in large part to the success of the brand's popular chicken sandwich.

Total revenue fell about 8% to $1.3 billion in the third quarter.

Many chains were bolstering their drive-thru infrastructure even before the pandemic.

Burger King has been working on new restaurant designs for a few years. Last month, the chain unveiled two new restaurant designs with features like triple drive-thrus, burger pickup lockers and smaller dining rooms.

And last year, McDonald's acquired Dynamic Yield, an AI company, to help it design smart digital menu boards to help increase sales, and rolled the tech out throughout its drive-thrus.

Restaurant Brands has already started rolling out the new screens at roughly 1,500 US Burger King locations and 800 Tim Hortons locations in the United States and Canada.

In those locations, the new screens have contributed to higher overall sales and more spending per order, said Kobza, noting that 'it's still early days.'

It plans to start adding the screens to Popeyes locations later this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 159439

Reported Deaths: 2699
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson23443377
Mobile16934315
Tuscaloosa10414140
Montgomery10298197
Madison939496
Shelby743663
Baldwin669469
Lee655065
Calhoun462161
Marshall441150
Etowah431251
Morgan418235
Houston418034
DeKalb346129
Elmore322753
St. Clair299942
Limestone289330
Walker282392
Talladega267435
Cullman250824
Lauderdale231342
Jackson217515
Autauga207431
Franklin206131
Colbert204132
Russell19533
Blount194225
Chilton189332
Dallas187227
Coffee179511
Dale177251
Covington175529
Escambia173030
Clarke135317
Chambers135244
Pike134413
Tallapoosa133087
Marion109729
Barbour10339
Marengo102522
Butler101340
Winston93713
Geneva9167
Lawrence86132
Pickens86018
Bibb84314
Randolph82916
Hale77730
Clay74912
Washington74912
Cherokee74514
Henry7196
Lowndes71428
Bullock64917
Monroe64810
Crenshaw60930
Perry5936
Fayette58413
Cleburne5738
Wilcox57012
Conecuh56113
Macon53720
Lamar5065
Sumter47321
Choctaw39212
Greene34616
Coosa2053
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 249866

Reported Deaths: 3163
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby36685565
Davidson31975343
Knox1284891
Rutherford12017115
Hamilton11867109
Williamson718756
Sumner6184112
Wilson473159
Putnam445657
Montgomery424057
Out of TN415136
Sullivan381946
Madison381479
Bradley361923
Washington356951
Maury338938
Blount337436
Sevier336423
Robertson262842
Hamblen247548
Tipton238123
Unassigned22615
Dyer224732
Gibson217244
Coffee192325
Hardeman190533
Greene181252
Obion179522
Trousdale17768
Bedford174520
Dickson170719
Fayette169825
Anderson169713
McMinn165937
Lawrence164520
Loudon164311
Cumberland161327
Wayne16047
Carter158334
Weakley157326
Jefferson156421
Monroe147228
Warren144910
Lauderdale144117
Henderson142126
Hardin140420
Macon134825
Roane13217
Franklin130220
Haywood129728
Overton122917
Hawkins122625
White119414
Johnson11577
Marshall115710
Carroll115326
McNairy113427
Rhea112418
Cocke108014
Cheatham106911
Campbell103512
Bledsoe10264
Smith99413
Lake9873
Giles98336
Fentress91811
Lincoln9173
Crockett87020
Hickman81015
Henry80211
Marion7839
DeKalb73717
Chester73314
Decatur66311
Grainger6124
Grundy57511
Union5463
Claiborne5286
Polk51713
Humphreys4584
Jackson4535
Morgan4437
Unicoi4333
Houston42317
Benton4219
Cannon4212
Lewis4185
Clay40615
Scott3865
Sequatchie3472
Stewart33611
Meigs3296
Perry3082
Pickett2748
Moore2722
Van Buren2081
Hancock1213

Most Popular Stories

Community Events