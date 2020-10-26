The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead American Music Awards nominations

A singer and a rapper are tied for the most American Music Awards nominations this year.

Dua Lipa announced the "2020 American Music Awards" (AMAs) nominees in three categories Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Additional nominees were then announced via the AMAs Twitter account, with singer The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch both snagging eight nominations each.

First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion earned five nods, making the rapper the most nominated female artist this year.

Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat tied with four nominations each. Bieber, Swift and Post Malone join Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd as nominees in the artist of the year category.

Swift is the current record-holder for most wins in that category with five and could a break her own record for most AMA wins of all time, 29, should she win in any of the four categories she's currently nominated in.

The crossover success this past year of the Latin and R&B/Hip-Hop genres has led the AMAs to expand their categories.

The new categories include favorite male artist and favorite female artist (Rap/Hip-Hop); and favorite male artist, favorite female, favorite album and favorite song (Latin).

This year's awards show will air live on Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.