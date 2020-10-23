Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Covid-19 cases reported Friday in the US are the second highest since the pandemic began

CNN's Brian Todd reports that there are more than 70,000 cases across the country Thursday, the highest daily count in months.

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 9:06 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

The number of new coronavirus cases across the United States surpassed 75,000 on Friday, not long after the US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams warned it could be the worst week since the pandemic began.

The daily case count on Friday hit 77,289, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That's the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began. The highest day for new infections was on July 16 with 77,362 cases.

'This week, we will probably have our highest number of cases that we've ever had on a daily basis in the United States,' Adams said earlier on Friday at the Meridian Global Leadership Summit on Global Health Diplomacy.

Friday's case tally continues the trend from Thursday when the US reported more than 70,000 new infections. Thirty-two states have been reporting rising Covid-19 infections and cases were holding steady in 17 more, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Adams cautioned that hospitalizations are starting to go up in 75% of the jurisdictions across the country and officials are concerned that in a few weeks, deaths will also start to increase.

The good news, Adams said, is that the mortality rate in the country has decreased by about 85% thanks to multiple factors, including the use of remdesivir, steroids and better management of Covid-19 patients.

More than 41,000 people were hospitalized across the country, according to the Covid Tracking Project. This is the highest level of nationwide hospitalizations since Aug 20.

The number of people hospitalized has increased by 33% since the beginning of October, the CTP says.

Deaths are also creeping upward, with 856 on Thursday, Johns Hopkins says. The 7-day average of deaths continues to climb and is up to 763. That is the highest level of average weekly deaths in a month.

In White House coronavirus task force reports obtained by CNN this week, officials say there are 'early signs of deterioration in the Sun Belt and continued deterioration in the Midwest and across the Northern States.' And more state leaders have sounded the alarm on increasing infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said Friday that he's concerned about a massive surge in Covid-19 cases across the country and urged people to 'double down' on measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

'The upticks on the map of more than 30 States that are having upticks is not going to spontaneously turn around unless we do something about it,' Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Erin Burnett.

Fauci has previously said he doesn't think a federal mask mandate would work but on Friday he said it might be time for it -- even if such a rule would be tricky to enforce.

'Well, if people are not wearing masks, then maybe we should be mandating it,' Fauci said.

A vaccine trial resumes after being halted

Drug manufacturer AstraZeneca announced Friday it will resume the trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in the US.

The company said the US Food and Drug Administration has given approval to continue the trial after reviewing all of the global safety data and concluding it was safe to resume.

The trial was paused last month after a volunteer in clinical trials in Britain developed a neurological condition.

'This is going to be the most scrutinized vaccine ever produced,' Adams said Friday referring to a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

While President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is hopeful that a vaccine will be approved before the end of the year, the director of the National Institutes for Health remains 'cautiously optimistic.'

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said Friday that 'it might not happen and it might take longer.'

'FDA is not going to approve a vaccine that has less than 50% effectiveness,' Collins said Friday during a National Press Club virtual event.

But even if it's approved, it's unclear whether Americans will take it. Collins said he's troubled to see that the percentage of people willing to take the vaccine appears to be failing.

'I've been talking so optimistically about how we are likely to have a vaccine by the end of the year, but if only 50% of Americans are interested in taking it, we're never going to get to that point of immunity across the population where Covid-19 goes away. It could be here for years,' Collins said.

Only 51% of Americans said they would try to get a Covid-19 vaccine once one is widely available at a low cost, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS earlier this month.

Just one state is headed in the right direction

Oregon is the only state whose Covid-19 statistics are trending in the right direction, according to Johns Hopkins data, which also show:

  • At least eight states reported record-high hospitalizations Thursday: Kentucky, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio ,Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
  • At least 12 states saw their highest seven-day averages of new daily cases: Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah, and Wyoming.
  • And at least six states -- Colorado, Indiana, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Utah -- reported their highest daily case counts.

In North Carolina, more than 100 cases have been linked to a church convocation even in Charlotte, health officials said Friday.

At least three deaths and a cluster of 12 cases at a senior living community have been linked to the events earlier this month at the United House of Prayer for All People, Mecklenburg County officials said.

In Nashville, Tennessee, hospitals are reporting a 40% increase in patients. Hospital officials say a major surge of new Covid-19 cases could threaten their ability to serve patients with many diagnoses requiring hospitalization.

Officials want people to 'shrink their bubble' to reduce Covid-19 spread

Social gatherings in Colorado will be limited to 10 people from no more than two households after a surge in coronavirus cases, health officials announced Friday.

The decision was based on case data showing that attending social gatherings and community exposures has become more common among new cases since July.

'We are asking all Coloradans to act with an abundance of caution to reverse these worrying trends,' Colorado Department of Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said in a statement. 'We need to keep gatherings smaller and with people from fewer households — we are asking everyone to 'shrink their bubble' to reduce the spread.'

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday family gatherings are the top source of transmission in his state.

Experts fear the holidays might raise infections. Doctors worry that college students returning home could bring the virus, with large family gatherings for Thanksgiving and other events adding to the spread. Infectious disease experts say virtual celebrations might be best this year.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Friday that household gatherings have become a 'major vector' of coronavirus spread.

'This is being driven by individual behaviors at this point,' he told CNN's Jim Sciutto. 'We've got to keep focused on washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings when we can't watch our distance, and in particular being careful in household gatherings.'

Study: Masks could save 100,000 by end of February

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says the 'fall/winter surge has begun' -- just a couple weeks behind Europe -- and will intensify in November and December before reaching a peak in January.

'Many states will face enormous pressure on hospital capacity and will likely have to re-impose some social distancing mandates,' IHME said. 'The best strategy to delay re-imposition of mandates and the associated economic hardship is to expand mask use.'

The IHME said in another study Friday that if 95% of Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved through February.

The study notes that about 49% of US residents report that they 'always' wear a mask in public.

At that rate and with states continuing to remove social distancing mandates, the US death toll could reach about 1 million by February 28, according to the study.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Click to Submit Photo

 

 

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 155915

Reported Deaths: 2674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22861374
Mobile14468314
Tuscaloosa10148139
Montgomery9875196
Madison915094
Shelby720462
Lee649665
Baldwin647569
Marshall433049
Calhoun418960
Etowah418749
Morgan403635
Houston369232
DeKalb330229
Elmore314852
St. Clair287142
Limestone276530
Walker272293
Talladega261035
Cullman235724
Lauderdale214841
Jackson210015
Autauga202330
Franklin202131
Colbert196731
Russell19233
Blount189325
Dallas186227
Chilton184132
Escambia171929
Coffee171710
Covington169929
Dale165451
Chambers133643
Pike132313
Tallapoosa130587
Clarke130017
Marion106229
Butler100140
Barbour9979
Marengo99222
Winston91313
Geneva8527
Pickens82417
Lawrence82131
Randolph81216
Bibb81114
Hale74930
Clay72912
Cherokee72614
Lowndes70328
Monroe64010
Henry6396
Bullock63717
Washington63412
Crenshaw60230
Perry5836
Wilcox56212
Fayette56113
Conecuh55713
Cleburne5438
Macon52920
Sumter47021
Lamar4665
Choctaw38812
Greene34216
Coosa2023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 237907

Reported Deaths: 3011
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby34892558
Davidson30302330
Knox1217488
Hamilton11368105
Rutherford11274110
Williamson680255
Sumner5788108
Wilson451455
Putnam425754
Montgomery398851
Out of TN382836
Unassigned38224
Madison369679
Bradley347923
Sullivan339546
Sevier324121
Washington324146
Blount319132
Maury313937
Robertson253741
Hamblen237943
Tipton226022
Dyer209627
Gibson208238
Hardeman182132
Coffee179920
Trousdale17517
Obion167820
Greene161851
Bedford161720
Anderson161114
Fayette160522
Dickson160419
Wayne15697
Loudon156610
McMinn156433
Cumberland156124
Lawrence152618
Jefferson149220
Weakley146725
Carter146532
Monroe139528
Warren138710
Henderson137925
Lauderdale136717
Hardin135219
Macon128625
Franklin124416
Roane12237
Haywood121027
Overton116512
Hawkins114224
White113314
Johnson11177
Carroll110525
McNairy109926
Marshall10859
Rhea106316
Cheatham100011
Bledsoe9994
Lake9753
Cocke96612
Smith96212
Giles92134
Campbell9118
Fentress8778
Lincoln8363
Crockett80320
Henry75610
Hickman75113
Marion7249
Chester71514
DeKalb69017
Decatur64811
Grainger5514
Grundy53511
Union5173
Claiborne5086
Polk48313
Jackson4345
Humphreys4244
Morgan4227
Houston39915
Benton3979
Cannon3962
Unicoi3842
Clay38314
Lewis3602
Scott3514
Sequatchie3294
Stewart3128
Meigs3005
Perry2611
Moore2542
Pickett2527
Van Buren1971
Hancock1133

Most Popular Stories

Community Events