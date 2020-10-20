Clear

A first look at the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 has arrived, with 5G capability and camera and screen updates. Are these enough to justify the price tag?

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 2:17 PM
Posted By: CNN

At a virtual event last week, Apple announced its latest lineup of iPhones — the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and a smaller, iPhone 12 mini. All the phones are 5G-equipped, making them the first Apple devices that can connect to the next-generation, high-speed wireless networks.

On Saturday, I spent a little time with the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro with CNN Underscored's Jacob Krol. (Disclosure: CNN Underscored makes money from purchases made on its platform, and it's not part of CNN News.)

iPhones have finally stopped (or at least paused) getting bigger and bigger. This year's phones are slightly thinner, smaller and lighter than their predecessors. The design, with its flush sides, is a throwback to iPhone 5 models from over seven years ago. The new flat-sided designs are a throwback to the beloved iPhone 5 design from over seven years ago.

The camera is among the most important features to smartphone buyers. Apple promises that its expanded Night mode capabilities will boost low-light selfies or photos taken in the evening, showing better contrast and more details, without needing a flash. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature a dual-camera system on the back, with wide and ultra wide lenses, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max add a telephoto zoom lens. The new devices also use software for better "computational photography," enhancing images by allowing more light and sharper focus.

5G capability is a major selling point of the new lineup, but it's unclear when consumers will truly get to tap into the benefits of the ultra-fast network. A full rollout of 5G networks across the United States is expected to take another five to seven years, according to some analysts. In the near term, a customer's iPhone 5G experience will vary depending on their wireless carrier and where they live.

The standard iPhone 12 starts at $799, while the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999.

For more on the iPhone 12's specs and real-world performance, watch the video above.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 153016

Reported Deaths: 2633
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22400372
Mobile14282314
Tuscaloosa9983132
Montgomery9691196
Madison899992
Shelby703560
Lee643966
Baldwin637567
Marshall426748
Calhoun410259
Etowah402049
Morgan394532
Houston363132
DeKalb316727
Elmore309552
St. Clair279742
Limestone269227
Walker268092
Talladega255034
Cullman225823
Lauderdale206340
Autauga199928
Franklin199131
Jackson199114
Colbert190627
Russell19023
Dallas185227
Blount183823
Chilton180531
Escambia170928
Covington164729
Coffee16409
Dale162551
Pike130212
Chambers127343
Tallapoosa127286
Clarke126716
Marion104229
Butler99840
Barbour9819
Marengo96721
Winston89913
Geneva8337
Pickens80317
Randolph79514
Lawrence79230
Bibb78913
Hale74529
Cherokee71514
Clay70712
Lowndes69927
Bullock63517
Henry6316
Monroe6279
Washington62112
Crenshaw59030
Perry5796
Wilcox55712
Conecuh55413
Fayette54712
Macon52919
Cleburne5247
Sumter46421
Lamar4575
Choctaw38612
Greene33316
Coosa1963
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 232061

Reported Deaths: 2922
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby34370552
Davidson29801325
Knox1183387
Hamilton11097102
Rutherford11031106
Williamson661848
Sumner5636107
Wilson440253
Putnam411053
Montgomery385751
Out of TN379435
Unassigned37653
Madison361378
Bradley340821
Sullivan318844
Sevier314920
Blount310231
Washington308043
Maury307435
Robertson248539
Hamblen232743
Tipton219222
Gibson205437
Dyer202326
Hardeman178732
Coffee176020
Trousdale17407
Obion163617
Bedford159020
Dickson156218
Wayne15607
Greene155650
Anderson155513
Loudon154010
Fayette152022
McMinn150832
Cumberland148924
Lawrence146217
Jefferson145818
Weakley143425
Carter141532
Henderson135425
Monroe134823
Warren13399
Hardin131319
Lauderdale130818
Macon125724
Franklin121115
Haywood119025
Roane11857
Overton111211
Johnson11046
Hawkins109923
Carroll109324
McNairy108825
White107614
Marshall10528
Rhea104816
Cheatham96911
Lake9683
Smith93313
Bledsoe9244
Cocke92212
Giles89234
Campbell8647
Fentress8497
Lincoln8012
Crockett76620
Henry74110
Hickman73913
Chester71214
Marion6999
DeKalb67216
Decatur62511
Grainger5314
Grundy5168
Claiborne4956
Union4932
Polk46913
Jackson4165
Humphreys4094
Morgan4086
Houston38914
Benton3879
Cannon3862
Unicoi3641
Clay36312
Lewis3502
Sequatchie3294
Scott3244
Stewart3087
Meigs2944
Moore2452
Pickett2445
Perry2041
Van Buren1911
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events